Novel Therapies in Head and Neck Cancer: Beyond the Horizon, Volume 12

Novel Therapies in Head and Neck Cancer: Beyond the Horizon, Volume Twelve provides a high-level synthesis of the latest treatments and outcomes relating to head and neck cancer. Chemotherapy and immunotherapy for those cancer types are rapidly evolving, and an updated source based on the expertise of internationally renowned researchers is necessary. This book discusses the outcome of recent trials using chemotherapy, novel approaches for HPV+ SCCA, cases in which immunotherapy is more likely to be successful, and precision medicine based on target therapies. Additionally, new approaches for rare diseases in head and neck and novel drug delivery platforms are presented.

This book will be a very useful source so that students, scientists and clinicians who can be facile with the data, build on what is known, and continue to offer cutting-edge, validated therapies to all patients.