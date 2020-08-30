Novel Therapies in Head and Neck Cancer: Beyond the Horizon, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chemotherapy: What we have learned from Trials and where are we heading
2. Chemotherapy: The resistant Setting 3. HPV+ SCCA: Novel approaches
4. Immunotherapy: Where and when
5. Radiation: De-escalation
6. Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy: When two is better than one
7. Targeted Therapy: The future of Precision
8. Rare Diseases in Head and Neck: New Approaches
9. Skin Cancers: Beneath the surface
10. The Promise of tomorrow: Novel Drug Delivery Platforms
Description
Novel Therapies in Head and Neck Cancer: Beyond the Horizon, Volume Twelve provides a high-level synthesis of the latest treatments and outcomes relating to head and neck cancer. Chemotherapy and immunotherapy for those cancer types are rapidly evolving, and an updated source based on the expertise of internationally renowned researchers is necessary. This book discusses the outcome of recent trials using chemotherapy, novel approaches for HPV+ SCCA, cases in which immunotherapy is more likely to be successful, and precision medicine based on target therapies. Additionally, new approaches for rare diseases in head and neck and novel drug delivery platforms are presented.
This book will be a very useful source so that students, scientists and clinicians who can be facile with the data, build on what is known, and continue to offer cutting-edge, validated therapies to all patients.
Key Features
- Covers new chemotherapy trials, specifically on HPV and non-HPV related cancer types
- Discusses the application of immunotherapy to treat rare types of head and neck cancer
- Presents updated information on targeted therapies, specifically focusing on skin cancer in the region
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 30th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128206799
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Maie St. John Editor
Dr. St. John serves as Co-Director of the UCLA Head and Neck Cancer Program and holds the Pearlman endowed Chair in Head and Neck Cancer. With more than 50,000 patient visits completed each year, UCLA researchers led by Dr. St. John have a remarkable depth of expertise and experience. He has an active funded NIH laboratory in head and neck cancer which has always been interested in translational research and novel therapeutics. Dr. St. John has the expertise, leadership, training, and motivation necessary to successfully carry out the proposed project.
Affiliations and Expertise
David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA
No Park Editor
Dr. Park is a prominent scientist in oral and craniofacial research, with more than 180 scientific publications in distinguished research journals. His major research activities have been in oral (head &neck) cancer and aging research. Dr. Park's contribution to the understanding of the mechanisms of oral cancer development is enormous and resulted in new mode of therapy. In the early stage of his career (1975-1983), Dr. Park developed animal models to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of antiviral agents and to study the molecular mechanisms of numerous antiviral agents against herpes simplex virus. In later stages of his research career (since 1983), Dr. Park began to investigate the mechanisms of human oral cancer development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of Dentistry, UCLA School of Dentistry and Distinguished Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, USA