Novel Therapeutic Advances in Glioblastoma, Volume 151
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Blood-brain barrier and pathophysiology of brain tumors
Hari Shanker Sharma
2. Promising strategies of glioblastoma treatment: personalized genotoxic therapy and stem cell transplantation
Igor Bryukhovetskiy
3. Extracellular matrix and biocompatible materials in glioblastoma treatment
Vadim Kumeiko
4. Expression of Twist associated to microcirculation patterns of human glioma correlated with progression and survival of the patient
Zhong-ping Chen
5. Advanced Multimodal Imaging in Differentiating Glioma Recurrence from Post-radiotherapy Changes
Igor Bryukhovetskiy
Zhiqiang Zhang
7. Molecular and cellular mechanisms of the participation of transforming growth factor –1 beta in the pathogenesis of human glioblastoma
Igor Bryukhovetskiy
8. Research on the inhibition of Si wei xiao liu yin combined with TMZ in glioma based on the regulation mechanism of miRNA21/221
Zhiqiang Zhang
9. The interaction of normal stem and cancer cells on the model of glioblastoma
Igor Bryukhovetskiy
10. Exploration of Siwei Xiaoliu yin on angiogenesis in nude mice
Zhiqiang Zhang
11. Cancer stem cells: key properties and principles of their regulation in the complex therapy of glioblastoma
Igor Bryukhovetskiy
12. Surgical treatment of low-grade gliomas associated with epilepsy
Guo Qiang
Description
Novel Therapeutic Advances in Glioblastoma, Volume 151 in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on glioblastomas
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Glioblastomas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211144
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Igor Bryukhovetskiy Serial Volume Editor
Igor Bryukhovetskiy is at Far Eastern Federal University, Russia
Affiliations and Expertise
Far Eastern Federal University, Russia
Hari Shanker Sharma Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Hari Shanker Sharma, Professor of Neurobiology (MRC), Docent in Neuroanatomy (UU) is currently working in Uppsala University Hospital, Department of Surgical Sciences, Division of Anesthesiology & Intensive Care Medicine, Uppsala University, Sweden. Dr Sharma obtained his Masters Degree from Bihar University with special expertise in Cell Biology in 1976 and was awarded the Gold Medal of Bihar University for securing 1st position in the 1st Class. Dr Sharma joined the group of Professor Prasanta Kumar Dey, a neurophysiologist, by training in the Department of Physiology, Institute of Medical; Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi in 1977 to obtain his Doctor of Philosophy Degree (D.Phil.) in Neurosciences and was awarded his Ph.D. in 1982 on “Blood-Brain Barrier in Stress.” After carrying out a series of Government of India funded Research Projects on the BBB and brain dysfunction (1982–1987), Dr Sharma joined the lab of Neuropathology at Uppsala University with Professor Yngve Olsson in 1988 to investigate passage of tracer transport across the BBB caused by stress or traumatic insults to the Brain and Spinal cord at light and electron microscopy. Dr Sharma was awarded the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt Foundation Fellowship of German Government (1989–1991) to work on hyperthermia induced BBB dysfunction at the ultrastructural level in the laboratory of Professor Jorge Cervós-Navarro (a living “Legend in Neuropathology in Europe”). Dr Sharma again joined Uppsala University and established a network of collaboration on “Experimental CNS Injury Research Group” as a lead investigator with eminent collaborators in various parts of Europe, USA, and Australia (1991–). On his work on hyperthermia Dr Sharma received the prestigious Neuroanatomy award “Rönnows Research prize” of Uppsala University for “best neuroanatomical research of the year 1996” followed by the Award of the Degree of Doctor of Medical Sciences of Uppsala University in Neuroanatomy in 1999 and selected for the Best Thesis Award of the Medical faculty, “The Hwassers Prize” of 1999. On his meticulous works on the Blood Brain barrier and Brain edema (2000–2003) Dr. Sharma earned the prestigious title of “Docent in Neuroanatomy” of Medical Faculty, Uppsala University in April 2004. Currently his main research interest is Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration, in relation to the Blood-brain barrier in stress, trauma, and drugs of abuse in health and disease. Dr. Sharma on his research on brain pathology and neuroprotection in different models received the prestigious award from The Laerdal Foundation of Acute Medicine, Stavanger, Norway, in 2005 followed by Distinguished International Scientists Collaboration Award by National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), Baltimore, MD (2006–2008). His recent work on 5-HT3 receptor mediated neuroprotection in morphine withdrawal induced neurotoxicity won the coveted prize of Best Investigator Award 2008 and Best Scientific Presentation by European Federation of the International Association for Study of Pain (ISAP), and Awarded during their VI Annual Meeting in Lisbon, September 9–12, 2008. His recent research is aimed to find out the role of nanoparticles in Neurodegeneration and Neuroprotection using various treatment strategies that is supported by European Aerospace Research and Development (EOARD), London, UK and US Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Oh, USA. On his works on Blood–brain barrier in hypertension and diabetes together with Romanian colleagues, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Iuliu Hatieganu,” Cluj-Napoca, Romania awarded Dr. Sharma with Honorary Doctorate of Medical Sciences in 2009. Dr Sharma’s work over 30 years on the blood-brain barrier and brain edema won him the US Neurosurgeon Dr Anthony Marmarou Award (2011) by the International Brain Edema Society at their 15th Congress in Tokyo, Japan, November 2011. His works on Nanoneuroscience and development of nanomedicine to treat the CNS injuries has won accolades at various Government and International Scotties or Organization across the World. Accordingly Dr Sharma was decorated with the most prestigious ”Hind Rattan Award 2012” on the eve of Republic Day of India in January 2012 and Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Gold Medal in October 2012 in House of Lords, London, UK. Dr Sharma was also invited to organize and chair Nanosymposium in Society for Neuroscience meetings in Chicago (2009), San Diego (2010), Washington DC (2011) and New Orleans (2012). Dr Sharma has published over 380 research papers, 75 reviews, 12 monographs, and 70 international book chapters and edited 15 book volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Uppsala University, Sweden
Aruna Sharma Serial Volume Editor
Aruna Sharma, MD is currently Secretary of Research at Uppsala University Hospital, Uppsala University, Sweden. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in 1971 and trained in Indian Medicine up to 1977 and engaged in medical research from 1978 to 1986 in India on hyperthermia induced brain dysfunction in the lab of Hari Sharma and Prasanta Kumar Dey under University Grants Commission and Indian Council of Medical Research Her main interest is now focused on Indian Medicinal drugs and their effects on the Central Nervous System Function, toxicology, neurorepair and neuroprotection. She is also investigating neurotoxicological profiles of many Ayurvedic traditional drugs with special reference to those containing metal oxide or metal ashes.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospital, Sweden
Zhi-Qiang Zhang Serial Volume Editor
Zhi-Qiang Zhang is at Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, China
Affiliations and Expertise
Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, China