Novel Sensitizing Agents for Therapeutic Anti-EGFR Antibodies

1. Introduction: Overview of anti-EGFR antibody therapy in cancer

2. Molecular Mechanisms of Resistance to therapeutic antibodies to the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor

Part I: 1 ERBB inhibitors as sensitizers for anti-EGFR antibodies

3. MM-151 overcomes acquired resistance to cetuximab and panitumumab in colorectal cancers harboring EGFR extracellular domain mutations

4. Sym004 Anti-EGFR Antibody Mixture overcomes resistance to anti-EGFR antibodies in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

5. HER3 Targeting with MM-121 Sensitizes HNSCC to Cetuximab by Reducing HER3 Activity and HER2/HER3 Dimerization

6. Pan-HER, an Antibody Mixture Simultaneously Targeting EGFR, HER2, and HER3, Effectively Overcomes resistance to anti-EGFR antibodies.

7. Pan-HER targeting with Four-in-one antibodies disrupting the HER/MET crosstalk

8. Overcoming acquired resistance to cetuximab by combined EGFR and HER3 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies

9. Dual targeting of EGFR and HER3 with MEHD7945A overcomes acquired resistance to EGFR inhibitors

10. Inhibition of ERBB2 signaling overcome resistance to the EGFR-directed therapeutic antibody cetuximab

11. Dual inhibition of EGFR with afatinib and cetuximab in kinase inhibitor-resistant EGFR models

Part II: Alternative receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors as sensitizers for anti-EGFR antibodies

12. BET Inhibition Overcomes Receptor Tyrosine Kinase-Mediated Cetuximab Resistance in HNSCC

13. Dual Inhibition of EGFR and c-Src by Cetuximab and Dasatinib Combined with FOLFOX Chemotherapy in Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

14. A Novel Bispecific Antibody Targeting EGFR and cMet Is Effective against EGFR Inhibitor-Resistant Lung Tumors

15. Use MET kinase inhibitor to overcome cetuximab resistance in CRC

16. EGFR- and VEGF(R)-targeted small molecules show synergistic activity in colorectal cancer models refractory to combinations of monoclonal antibodies

17. Antitumor activity of ZD6474, a vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in human cancer cells with acquired resistance to anti epidermal growth factor receptor therapy

Part III: Downstream kinase inhibitors as sensitizers for anti-EGFR antibodies

18. Antibody-mediated delivery of anti-KRAS-siRNA in vivo overcomes therapy resistance in colon cancer

19. Primary and acquired resistance of colorectal cancer cells to anti-EGFR antibodies converge on MEK/ERK pathway activation and can be overcome by combined MEK/EGFR inhibition

20. MEK1/2 inhibitors may be potential therapies for colorectal cancer that is resistant to EGFR monoclonal antibody therapy

21. EGFR/JIP-4/JNK2 signaling attenuates cetuximab-mediated radiosensitization of squamous cell carcinoma cells

22. Efficient blockade of Akt signaling is a determinant factor to overcome resistance to matuzumab.

Part IV:Other sensitizers for anti-EGFR antibodies

23. Inhibition of SLC1A5 sensitizes colorectal cancer to cetuximab

24. Targeting of PYK2 Synergizes with EGFR Antagonists in Basal-like TNBC and Circumvents HER3-Associated Resistance via the NEDD4-NDRG1 Axis

25. Targeting EGFR/Notch to overcome resistance to anti-EGFR antibodies

26. Hedgehog signaling alters reliance on EGF receptor signaling and mediates anti-EGFR therapeutic resistance in head and neck cancer

27. Novel toll-like receptor 9 agonist induces epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibition and synergistic antitumor activity with EGFR inhibitors

28. Rationale for combination of therapeutic antibodies targeting tumor cells and immune checkpoint receptors