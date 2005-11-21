Novel Materials Processing by Advanced Electromagnetic Energy Sources - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445045, 9780080456126

Novel Materials Processing by Advanced Electromagnetic Energy Sources

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium on Novel Materials Processing by Advanced Electromagnetic Energy Sources (MAPEES'04)

Authors: S. Miyake
eBook ISBN: 9780080456126
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st November 2005
Page Count: 400
Description

Proceedings of the International Symposium in Novel Materials Processing by Advanced Electromagnetic Energy Sources (MAPEES'04)

Key Features

Identifies and details recent progress achieved by advanced electromagnetic energy sources in materials processing. Explores novel approaches to advanced electromagnetic energy processing of materials in an attempt to discover new and unique industrial fields.

Readership

High energy physicists, and electronic materials scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080456126

About the Author

S. Miyake

Affiliations and Expertise

Osaka University, Osaka, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

