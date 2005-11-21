Novel Materials Processing by Advanced Electromagnetic Energy Sources
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Novel Materials Processing by Advanced Electromagnetic Energy Sources (MAPEES'04)
Authors: S. Miyake
eBook ISBN: 9780080456126
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st November 2005
Page Count: 400
Description
Key Features
Identifies and details recent progress achieved by advanced electromagnetic energy sources in materials processing. Explores novel approaches to advanced electromagnetic energy processing of materials in an attempt to discover new and unique industrial fields.
Readership
High energy physicists, and electronic materials scientists.
Details
About the Author
S. Miyake
Affiliations and Expertise
Osaka University, Osaka, Japan
