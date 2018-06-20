Novel Magnetic Nanostructures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128135945, 9780128135952

Novel Magnetic Nanostructures

1st Edition

Unique Properties and Applications

Editors: Natalia Domracheva Maria Caporali Eva Rentschler
eBook ISBN: 9780128135952
Paperback ISBN: 9780128135945
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th June 2018
Page Count: 490
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
136.00
138.00
117.30
180.00
153.00
193.59
164.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
180.00
153.00
160.00
136.00
251.77
214.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Molecular nanomagnets based on f-elements
    2. Metallacrowns reaching the nanosize regime
    3. Multifunctional properties of g-Fe2O3 nanoparticles encapsulated into liquid-crystalline poly(propylene imine) dendrimer
    4. Magnetic disorder in nanostructured materials
    5. Self-assembly of smallest magnetic nanoparticles
    6. Hybrid nanostructures for magnetoplasmonics
    7. Highly responsive magnetoactive elastomers
    8. Neel Effect: exploiting the non-linear behavior of superparamagnetic nanoparticles for applications in life sciences up to electrical engineering
    9. Ferrimagnetic heterostructures for applications in magnetic recording
    10. nanomagnetic supported catalysts
    11. Spin and charge tunneling transport in magnetic tunnel junctions with embedded nanoparticles
    12. Spin crossover nanoparticles
    13. Magnetic metal-nonstoichiometric oxide nanocomposites: structure, transport and memristive properties

Description

Novel Magnetic Nanostructures: Unique Properties and Applications reviews the synthesis, design, characterization and unique properties of emerging nanostructured magnetic materials. It discusses the most promising and relevant applications, including data storage, spintronics and biomedical applications. Properties investigated include electronic, self-assembling, multifunctional, and magnetic properties, along with magnetic phenomena. Structures range from magnetic nanoclusters, nanoparticles, and nanowires, to multilayers and self-assembling nanosystems. This book provides a better understanding of the static and dynamic magnetism in new nanostructures for important applications.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the latest research on novel magnetic nanostructures, including molecular nanomagnets, metallacrown magnetic nanostructures, magnetic dendrimers, self-assembling magnetic structures, multifunctional nanostructures, and much more
  • Reviews the synthesis, design, characterization and detection of useful properties in new magnetic nanostructures
  • Highlights the most relevant applications, including spintronic, data storage and biomedical applications

Readership

Materials Scientists and engineers, materials chemists, physicists, researchers working on nanomaterials

Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128135952
Paperback ISBN:
9780128135945

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Natalia Domracheva Editor

Dr. Domracheva was a leading researcher at the Laboratory of Molecular Radiospectroscopy, part of the Kazan Physical Technical Institute RAS. Her primary research areas included metal-containing dendrimers, magnetic nanoparticles, iron-containing magnetic nanostructures with thermos- and photo-controllable properties, and magnetic clusters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kazan E. K. Zavoisky Physical -Technical Institute, Kazan, Russia

Maria Caporali Editor

Maria Caporali is a Researcher in the Institute of Chemistry of Organometallic Compounds at the CNR in Florence, Italy. She is involved since many years in Phosphorus chemistry, including the activation and functionalization of white phosphorus with metal complexes, the synthesis of metal phosphides nanoparticles and their application in catalysis, and lately the functionalization of phosphorene, the P-analog of graphene, with transition metal nanoparticles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Chemistry of Organometallic Compounds, CNR, Florence, Italy

Eva Rentschler Editor

Dr. Rentschler is a professor in the Institute of Inorganic Chemistry at the University of Mainz where she is responsible for managing the subject of bioinorganic chemistry. Her research involves the investigation of bio-inspired systems, inorganic and organic materials, molecular magnets and correlated spins. She leads a group whose current projects include focus on molecule-based magnetics, polymetallic exchange coupled systems, high nuclearity spin clusters, mixed valence complexes, ferric ring systems, butterfly-like complexes, and stable radical ligands.

Affiliations and Expertise

Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Mainz, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.