Novel Macromolecules in Food Systems, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A brief introduction to novel food macromolecules (G. Doxastakis, V. Kiosseoglou).
Lupin Seed proteins (G. Doxastakis).
Biosolar proteins from aquatic algae (I.S. Chronakis).
Low-cholesterol yolk protein concentrate (Paraskevopoulou, V. Kiosseoglou).
Amaranth proteins: as novel macromolecules for food systems (M.F. Marcone, Y. Kakuda, G. Harauz, R.Y. Yada).
Fish proteins from unexploited and underdeveloped sources (K. Vareltzis).
Physically modified proteins (P.J. Wilde).
Protein hydrolysates as special nutritional ingredients (M.I. Mahmoud, C.T. Cordle).
Mesquite gum (prosopis gum) (E.J. Vernon-Carter, C.I. Beristain, R. Pedroza-Islas).
Gellan gum, a bacterial gelling polymer (M. Rinaudo, M. Milas).
Chitin and chitosan (F.M. Goycoolea, W. Arguelles-Monal, C. Peniche, I. Higuera-Ciapara).
Konjac glucomannan (K. Nishinari).
Ethapolan-an amphiphylic microbial exopolysaccharide (T.A. Grinberg, T.P. Pirog, E.E. Braudo)
Structural and functional aspects of cereal arabinoxylans and &bgr;-glucans (M.S. Izydorcayk, C.G. Biliaderis)
Maillard-type protein-polysaccharide conjugates (A. Kato)
Novel use of biopolymers in the development of low fat spreads and soft cheeses (S. Kasapis)
Legal aspects and specifications of biopolymers used in foods (R.J. Gamvros, G.A. Blekas)
Description
Applying recent advances in biological and physical sciences, food scientists have created "novel food ingredients" enzymatically, chemically or microbiologically. Chief among these are "novel proteins and polysaccharides" which, like the more established traditional macromolecules, can perform multifunctional roles such as thickening, stabilization, gelation or encapsulation and in this way determine to a large extent the shelf life, texture and nutritional value of natural and processed foods.
Featuring the latest advances on chemistry, structure and functional properties of "novel proteins and polysaccharides", with an emphasis on fundamental structure-function relationships, this book will be valuable to all those working in product development and fundamental food research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 2nd October 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537764
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444829320
Reviews
@from:(J.F. Kennedy and M. Thorley, Chembiotech Laboratories, U.K.)
@qu:...provides a fundamental understanding of novel uses of traditional biopolymers as well as establishing the nature of structure/physiochemical relationships of novel macromolecules in applications where they replace or complement their existing counterparts.
This book is well presented, each chapter having its own extensive set of references. It is highly recommended as an invaluable aid to anyone working in food product development and fundamental research. @source:Carbohydrate Polymers Vol 46/3
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G. Doxastakis Editor
V. Kiosseoglou Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Aristotle University, School of Chemistry, Laboratory of Food Chemistry and Technology, 54006 Thessaloniki, Greece