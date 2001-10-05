Novel Cofactors, Volume 58
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Radical Mechanisms of S-Adenosylmethionine-Dependent Enzymes,
P.A. Frey and S.J. Booker. Molybdopterin from Molybdenum and Tungsten Enzymes,
H. Schindelin, C. Kisker, and K.V. Rajagopalan. Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ) from Methanol Dehydrogenase and Tryptophan Tryptophylquinone (TTQ) from Methylamine Dehydrogenase,
V.L. Davidson. Trihydroxyphenylalanine Quinone (TPQ) from Copper Amine Oxidases and Lysyl Tyrosylquinone (LTQ) from Lysyl Oxidase,
J.E. Dove and J.P. Klinman. Methylidene-Imidazolone (MIO) from Histidine and Phenylalanine Ammonia-Lyase,
B. Langer, M. Langer, and J. Retey. Structural, Redox, and Mechanistic Parameters for Cysteine-Sulfenic Acid Function in Catalysis and Regulation,
A. Claiborne, T.C. Mallett, J.I. Yeh, J. Luba, and D. Parsonage. Stable Glycyl Radical from Pyruvate Formate-Lyase and Ribonucleotide Reductase (III),
J. Knappe and A.F. Volker Wagner. Tyrosyl Radical Cofactors,
R.P. Pesavento and W.A. van der Donk. Posttranslationally Modified Tyrosines from Galactose Oxidase and Cytochrome c Oxidase,
M.S. Rogers and D.M. Dooley. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
A cofactor is a component part of many enzymes and functions by uniting with another molecule in order to become active. The use of cofactors to supplement the native amino acids of a protein is essential to maintain the chemical capabilities necessary for organisms to survive. This volume focuses on the significant advances of the past decade in identifying and describing new cofactors--either small molecules or those derived posttranslationally.
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, and cell biologists.
Details
No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
5th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916095
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120342587
