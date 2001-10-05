Novel Cofactors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342587, 9780080916095

Novel Cofactors, Volume 58

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Judith Klinman Joanne Dove
eBook ISBN: 9780080916095
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342587
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th October 2001
Page Count: 474
Table of Contents

Preface. Radical Mechanisms of S-Adenosylmethionine-Dependent Enzymes,

P.A. Frey and S.J. Booker. Molybdopterin from Molybdenum and Tungsten Enzymes,

H. Schindelin, C. Kisker, and K.V. Rajagopalan. Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ) from Methanol Dehydrogenase and Tryptophan Tryptophylquinone (TTQ) from Methylamine Dehydrogenase,

V.L. Davidson. Trihydroxyphenylalanine Quinone (TPQ) from Copper Amine Oxidases and Lysyl Tyrosylquinone (LTQ) from Lysyl Oxidase,

J.E. Dove and J.P. Klinman. Methylidene-Imidazolone (MIO) from Histidine and Phenylalanine Ammonia-Lyase,

B. Langer, M. Langer, and J. Retey. Structural, Redox, and Mechanistic Parameters for Cysteine-Sulfenic Acid Function in Catalysis and Regulation,

A. Claiborne, T.C. Mallett, J.I. Yeh, J. Luba, and D. Parsonage. Stable Glycyl Radical from Pyruvate Formate-Lyase and Ribonucleotide Reductase (III),

J. Knappe and A.F. Volker Wagner. Tyrosyl Radical Cofactors,

R.P. Pesavento and W.A. van der Donk. Posttranslationally Modified Tyrosines from Galactose Oxidase and Cytochrome c Oxidase,

M.S. Rogers and D.M. Dooley. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

A cofactor is a component part of many enzymes and functions by uniting with another molecule in order to become active. The use of cofactors to supplement the native amino acids of a protein is essential to maintain the chemical capabilities necessary for organisms to survive. This volume focuses on the significant advances of the past decade in identifying and describing new cofactors--either small molecules or those derived posttranslationally.

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, and cell biologists.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series: @qu:"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." @source:--NATURE @qu:"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Judith Klinman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.

Joanne Dove Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.

