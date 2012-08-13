Novel Carbon Adsorbents

Juan M. D. Tascón graduated in Chemistry from University of Oviedo, Spain and in 1981 received a Doctor degree from Complutense University, Madrid. With the only exception of two postdoctoral stays, one in Belgium (Univ. of Louvain, with Prof. B. Delmon) and another in the USA (New York University, with Prof. M.J.D. Low) he has spent his entire career at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), first at the Institute of Catalysis and Petrochemistry (Madrid), and, from 1985 on, at the National Carbon Institute (Oviedo) where he is now a Research Professor and Director. His work has been mainly focused on the surface properties of carbon materials such as carbon fibers, activated carbons (and porous carbons in general) and, lately, graphene. He has published over 250 papers in refereed journals and has edited three books. Juan is serving in the advisory editorial boards of Fuel, Journal of the Argentine Chemical Society and Recent Patents on Materials Science, and is an Editor of Carbon since 2012.