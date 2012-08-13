Novel Carbon Adsorbents
1st Edition
Following in the lineage of Adsorption by Carbons (Bottani & Tascon, 2008), this work explores current research within contemporary novel carbon adsorbents. Both basic and applied aspects are discussed for this important class of materials. The first section of the book introduces physical adsorption and carbonaceous materials, and is followed by a section concerning the fundamentals of adsorption by carbons. This leads to development of a series of theoretical concepts that serve as an introduction to the following section in which adsorption is mainly envisaged as a tool to characterize the porous texture and surface chemistry of carbons. Particular attention is paid to novel nanocarbons, and the electrochemistry of adsorption by carbons is also addressed. Finally, several important technological applications of gas and liquid adsorption by carbons in areas such as environmental protection and energy storage constitute the last section of the book.
- Encompasses fundamental science of adsorption by carbons, in one location, supporting current R&D without extensive literature review
- Describes adsorption as it is currently applied to major novel types of carbon materials, including carbon gels, carbide-derived carbons, zeolite-templated carbvons, hydrothermal carbons, carbon nanohorns and graphene
- Specific discussion of fuel storage, environmental remediation and biomedical applications, of contemporary interest to many surface chemists and applications-focused researchers
Readership
Graduate-level researchers working in the field of carbon materials and adsorption, with some process engineers, chemists, physicists and corporate research scientists
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Contributors
PART I: Introduction
Chapter 1. Novel Nanocarbons for Adsorption
1.1 Introduction
1.2 General Aspects of Carbon Nanostructures
1.3 Adsorption on Carbon Nanomaterials
1.4 Biological Systems Adsorbed on Carbon Nanomaterials
1.5 Adsorption of Heavy-Metals on Modified Carbon Nanomaterials
1.6 Carbon Dioxide Uptake on Carbon Nanostructures
1.7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
PART II: Recent Developments in Theory
Chapter 2. Accessibility of Gases and Liquids in Carbons
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Experimental Background
2.3 Percolation Theory-Based View of Accessibility
2.4 Atomistic Modeling of Accessibility
2.5 Open Loop Hysteresis
2.6 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Virtual Porous Carbons
3.1 Introduction
3.2 VPC Models
3.3 Simulation Details
3.4 Results
3.5 Summary and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
PART III: New Characterization Methodologies
Chapter 4. Advanced Physical Adsorption Characterization of Nanoporous Carbons
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Experimental Aspects
4.3 Adsorption Mechanism
4.4 Aspects of Surface Area Assessment
4.5 Pore Size and Porosity Analysis
4.6 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Water Adsorption by Carbons. Hydrophobicity and Hydrophilicity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Water Adsorption Isotherms
5.3 Surface Chemistry
5.4 Kinetics of Water Adsorption
5.5 Coadsorption of Water in Multicomponent Vapor Systems
5.6 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. The Basicity of Carbons
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The 6 WS of Carbon Basicity
6.3 Oxygen-Containing Basic Groups
6.4 Heteroatom (Other than Oxygen) Functional Groups
6.5 Basic Sites on Carbon Atoms of the Basal Plane and Graphene Edges
6.6 Inorganic (or Mineral) Matter
6.7 Conclusions (and Some Open Questions)
REFERENCES
PART IV: Adsorption by Novel Carbon Types
Chapter 7. Adsorption by Carbon Gels
7.1 Introduction to Carbon Gels
7.2 Adsorption for Porosity Characterization
7.3 Adsorption in the Gas Phase
7.4 Adsorption in the Liquid Phase
7.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Adsorption by Phosphorus-Containing Carbons
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Methods of Phosphorus Introduction
8.3 Chemical State of Phosphorus Heteroatoms
8.4 Adsorption by Phosphorus-Containing Carbons
8.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 9. Porous Carbide-Derived Carbons
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Processing of Porous Carbide-Derived Carbons (CDCS) using Fibrous Carbide Templates
9.3 Characterization of the Porous CDCS
9.4 CDCS with Enhanced Porosity by Post-Synthesis Treatment in Carbon Dioxide
9.5 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 10. Zeolite-Templated Carbon – Its Unique Characteristics and Applications
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Synthesis Method
10.3 Structure of ZTC
10.4 Molecular Structure of ZTC
10.5 Application for Hydrogen Storage
10.6 Application for Electrical Double-Layer Capacitors
10.7 General Conclusion and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 11. Adsorption by Soft-Templated Carbons
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Overview of Methods Used to Synthesize Ordered Mesoporous Carbons
11.3 Tailoring Porosity of Carbon Adsorbents
11.4 Surface Modification of Mesoporous Carbon Materials
11.5 Macroscopic Morphologies of Soft-Templated Carbons
11.6 Summary and Outlook
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 12. Hydrothermal Carbons: Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Formation Mechanism and Final Chemical Structure of HTC Materials
12.3 Porous HTC Materials
12.4 Functionalization of HTC Materials
12.5 HTC Nanocomposites
12.6 Applications of HTC
12.7 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Chapter 13. Porosity and Adsorption Properties of Single-Wall Carbon Nanohorn
13.1 Single-Walled Carbon Nanohorn as One of Carbon Nanotubilites
13.2 Nanoporosity
13.3 Adsorption of Molecules on SWCNH
13.4 Adsorption of Quantum Fluid
13.5 Nanoscale Materials Growth Fields
13.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
REFERENCES
Chapter 14. Adsorption Behaviors of Graphene and Graphene-related Materials
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Preparation Methods
14.3 Adsorption Behaviors
14.4 Summary
REFERENCES
PART V: Emerging Applications of Adsorption by Carbons
Chapter 15. Porous Texture Versus Surface Chemistry in Applications of Adsorption by Carbons
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Carbon Materials
15.3 Adsorption of Organic Compounds
15.4 Adsorption of Inorganic Compounds
15.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 16. Catalytic Removal of Water-Solved Aromatic Compounds by Carbon-Based Materials
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Properties of Carbon Materials in Relation to their Applications in Heterogeneous Catalysis
16.3 Applications of Carbon Materials for Removing Organic Aromatic Compounds Contained in Polluted Waters
16.4 Future Prospects and Outlook
REFERENCES
Chapter 17. Photochemical Behavior of Carbon Adsorbents
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Fundamentals of Semiconductor Photocatalysis
17.3 Role of Carbon on Photocatalysis
17.4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Chapter 18. Carbon-based Catalyst Support in Fuel Cell Applications
18.1 Introduction: Fuel Cells and Carbons: Why Carbon is Indispensable in Fuel Cells?
18.2 Conventional Carbons in Fuel Cells
18.3 Novel Carbon Materials: Mesoporous Carbon and Carbon Nanomaterials
18.4 Heteroatom-doped Carbons and Carbon-based Materials
18.5 Summary, Perspectives, and Further Directions
REFERENCES
Chapter 19. Novel Carbon Materials for CO2 Adsorption
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Porous Carbon Materials as CO2 Adsorbents
19.3 Final Remarks
REFERENCES
Chapter 20. Nonenvironmental Industrial Applications of Activated Carbon Adsorption
20.1 Activated Carbon as a Decolorizer and a Purifier
20.2 Activated Carbon as a Deodorizer
20.3 Activated Carbon Adsorption in Nuclear Technology
20.4 Activated Carbon in Vacuum Technology
20.5 Activated Carbon in Gas Chromatography
20.6 Application of Activated Carbon as Ion Exchanger
20.7 Activated Carbons as Porous Electrodes
20.8 Activated Carbon Application in the Refining of Mineral Oil and Gasoline
20.9 Activated Carbon Applications for Human Body Protection
20.10 Activated Carbon for Recovery
20.11 Activated Carbon Applications in Wastewater Treatment
20.12 Activated Carbon Applications in Catalysis
REFERENCES
Chapter 21. Biomedical Applications of Carbon Adsorbents
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Oral Activated Carbon (Enterosorbent) in Poisoning and Beyond
21.3 Activated Carbon in Hemoperfusion
21.4 Activated Carbon Adsorbents for Use in CBRN Incidents
21.5 Activated Carbon Materials for Wound Dressings
21.6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
REFERENCES
Index
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 13th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080977454
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080977447
About the Editor
Juan Tascón
Juan M. D. Tascón graduated in Chemistry from University of Oviedo, Spain and in 1981 received a Doctor degree from Complutense University, Madrid. With the only exception of two postdoctoral stays, one in Belgium (Univ. of Louvain, with Prof. B. Delmon) and another in the USA (New York University, with Prof. M.J.D. Low) he has spent his entire career at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), first at the Institute of Catalysis and Petrochemistry (Madrid), and, from 1985 on, at the National Carbon Institute (Oviedo) where he is now a Research Professor and Director. His work has been mainly focused on the surface properties of carbon materials such as carbon fibers, activated carbons (and porous carbons in general) and, lately, graphene. He has published over 250 papers in refereed journals and has edited three books. Juan is serving in the advisory editorial boards of Fuel, Journal of the Argentine Chemical Society and Recent Patents on Materials Science, and is an Editor of Carbon since 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Nacional del Carbon, SIC, Oviedo, Spain
Reviews
"The adsorption of carbon is not the issue, but the use of carbon-based materials to adsorb other substances. Chemists and materials scientists cover recent developments in theory, new characterization methodologies, adsorption by novel carbon types, and emerging applications." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013