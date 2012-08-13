Novel Carbon Adsorbents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080977447, 9780080977454

Novel Carbon Adsorbents

1st Edition

Editors: Juan Tascón
eBook ISBN: 9780080977454
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080977447
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th August 2012
Page Count: 600
Description

Following in the lineage of Adsorption by Carbons (Bottani & Tascon, 2008), this work explores current research within contemporary novel carbon adsorbents. Both basic and applied aspects are discussed for this important class of materials. The first section of the book introduces physical adsorption and carbonaceous materials, and is followed by a section concerning the fundamentals of adsorption by carbons. This leads to development of a series of theoretical concepts that serve as an introduction to the following section in which adsorption is mainly envisaged as a tool to characterize the porous texture and surface chemistry of carbons. Particular attention is paid to novel nanocarbons, and the electrochemistry of adsorption by carbons is also addressed. Finally, several important technological applications of gas and liquid adsorption by carbons in areas such as environmental protection and energy storage constitute the last section of the book.

Key Features

  • Encompasses fundamental science of adsorption by carbons, in one location, supporting current R&D without extensive literature review
  • Describes adsorption as it is currently applied to major novel types of carbon materials, including carbon gels, carbide-derived carbons, zeolite-templated carbvons, hydrothermal carbons, carbon nanohorns and graphene
  • Specific discussion of fuel storage, environmental remediation and biomedical applications, of contemporary interest to many surface chemists and applications-focused researchers

Readership

Graduate-level researchers working in the field of carbon materials and adsorption, with some process engineers, chemists, physicists and corporate research scientists

Table of Contents

Preface

Foreword

Contributors

PART I: Introduction

Chapter 1. Novel Nanocarbons for Adsorption

1.1 Introduction

1.2 General Aspects of Carbon Nanostructures

1.3 Adsorption on Carbon Nanomaterials

1.4 Biological Systems Adsorbed on Carbon Nanomaterials

1.5 Adsorption of Heavy-Metals on Modified Carbon Nanomaterials

1.6 Carbon Dioxide Uptake on Carbon Nanostructures

1.7 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

PART II: Recent Developments in Theory

Chapter 2. Accessibility of Gases and Liquids in Carbons

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Experimental Background

2.3 Percolation Theory-Based View of Accessibility

2.4 Atomistic Modeling of Accessibility

2.5 Open Loop Hysteresis

2.6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 3. Virtual Porous Carbons

3.1 Introduction

3.2 VPC Models

3.3 Simulation Details

3.4 Results

3.5 Summary and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

PART III: New Characterization Methodologies

Chapter 4. Advanced Physical Adsorption Characterization of Nanoporous Carbons

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Experimental Aspects

4.3 Adsorption Mechanism

4.4 Aspects of Surface Area Assessment

4.5 Pore Size and Porosity Analysis

4.6 Conclusions

Acknowledgment

REFERENCES

Chapter 5. Water Adsorption by Carbons. Hydrophobicity and Hydrophilicity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Water Adsorption Isotherms

5.3 Surface Chemistry

5.4 Kinetics of Water Adsorption

5.5 Coadsorption of Water in Multicomponent Vapor Systems

5.6 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 6. The Basicity of Carbons

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The 6 WS of Carbon Basicity

6.3 Oxygen-Containing Basic Groups

6.4 Heteroatom (Other than Oxygen) Functional Groups

6.5 Basic Sites on Carbon Atoms of the Basal Plane and Graphene Edges

6.6 Inorganic (or Mineral) Matter

6.7 Conclusions (and Some Open Questions)

REFERENCES

PART IV: Adsorption by Novel Carbon Types

Chapter 7. Adsorption by Carbon Gels

7.1 Introduction to Carbon Gels

7.2 Adsorption for Porosity Characterization

7.3 Adsorption in the Gas Phase

7.4 Adsorption in the Liquid Phase

7.5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 8. Adsorption by Phosphorus-Containing Carbons

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Methods of Phosphorus Introduction

8.3 Chemical State of Phosphorus Heteroatoms

8.4 Adsorption by Phosphorus-Containing Carbons

8.5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 9. Porous Carbide-Derived Carbons

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Processing of Porous Carbide-Derived Carbons (CDCS) using Fibrous Carbide Templates

9.3 Characterization of the Porous CDCS

9.4 CDCS with Enhanced Porosity by Post-Synthesis Treatment in Carbon Dioxide

9.5 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 10. Zeolite-Templated Carbon – Its Unique Characteristics and Applications

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Synthesis Method

10.3 Structure of ZTC

10.4 Molecular Structure of ZTC

10.5 Application for Hydrogen Storage

10.6 Application for Electrical Double-Layer Capacitors

10.7 General Conclusion and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 11. Adsorption by Soft-Templated Carbons

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Overview of Methods Used to Synthesize Ordered Mesoporous Carbons

11.3 Tailoring Porosity of Carbon Adsorbents

11.4 Surface Modification of Mesoporous Carbon Materials

11.5 Macroscopic Morphologies of Soft-Templated Carbons

11.6 Summary and Outlook

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 12. Hydrothermal Carbons: Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Formation Mechanism and Final Chemical Structure of HTC Materials

12.3 Porous HTC Materials

12.4 Functionalization of HTC Materials

12.5 HTC Nanocomposites

12.6 Applications of HTC

12.7 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Chapter 13. Porosity and Adsorption Properties of Single-Wall Carbon Nanohorn

13.1 Single-Walled Carbon Nanohorn as One of Carbon Nanotubilites

13.2 Nanoporosity

13.3 Adsorption of Molecules on SWCNH

13.4 Adsorption of Quantum Fluid

13.5 Nanoscale Materials Growth Fields

13.6 Conclusion

Acknowledgment

REFERENCES

Chapter 14. Adsorption Behaviors of Graphene and Graphene-related Materials

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Preparation Methods

14.3 Adsorption Behaviors

14.4 Summary

REFERENCES

PART V: Emerging Applications of Adsorption by Carbons

Chapter 15. Porous Texture Versus Surface Chemistry in Applications of Adsorption by Carbons

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Carbon Materials

15.3 Adsorption of Organic Compounds

15.4 Adsorption of Inorganic Compounds

15.5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 16. Catalytic Removal of Water-Solved Aromatic Compounds by Carbon-Based Materials

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Properties of Carbon Materials in Relation to their Applications in Heterogeneous Catalysis

16.3 Applications of Carbon Materials for Removing Organic Aromatic Compounds Contained in Polluted Waters

16.4 Future Prospects and Outlook

REFERENCES

Chapter 17. Photochemical Behavior of Carbon Adsorbents

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Fundamentals of Semiconductor Photocatalysis

17.3 Role of Carbon on Photocatalysis

17.4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Chapter 18. Carbon-based Catalyst Support in Fuel Cell Applications

18.1 Introduction: Fuel Cells and Carbons: Why Carbon is Indispensable in Fuel Cells?

18.2 Conventional Carbons in Fuel Cells

18.3 Novel Carbon Materials: Mesoporous Carbon and Carbon Nanomaterials

18.4 Heteroatom-doped Carbons and Carbon-based Materials

18.5 Summary, Perspectives, and Further Directions

REFERENCES

Chapter 19. Novel Carbon Materials for CO2 Adsorption

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Porous Carbon Materials as CO2 Adsorbents

19.3 Final Remarks

REFERENCES

Chapter 20. Nonenvironmental Industrial Applications of Activated Carbon Adsorption

20.1 Activated Carbon as a Decolorizer and a Purifier

20.2 Activated Carbon as a Deodorizer

20.3 Activated Carbon Adsorption in Nuclear Technology

20.4 Activated Carbon in Vacuum Technology

20.5 Activated Carbon in Gas Chromatography

20.6 Application of Activated Carbon as Ion Exchanger

20.7 Activated Carbons as Porous Electrodes

20.8 Activated Carbon Application in the Refining of Mineral Oil and Gasoline

20.9 Activated Carbon Applications for Human Body Protection

20.10 Activated Carbon for Recovery

20.11 Activated Carbon Applications in Wastewater Treatment

20.12 Activated Carbon Applications in Catalysis

REFERENCES

Chapter 21. Biomedical Applications of Carbon Adsorbents

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Oral Activated Carbon (Enterosorbent) in Poisoning and Beyond

21.3 Activated Carbon in Hemoperfusion

21.4 Activated Carbon Adsorbents for Use in CBRN Incidents

21.5 Activated Carbon Materials for Wound Dressings

21.6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Index

About the Editor

Juan Tascón

Juan M. D. Tascón graduated in Chemistry from University of Oviedo, Spain and in 1981 received a Doctor degree from Complutense University, Madrid. With the only exception of two postdoctoral stays, one in Belgium (Univ. of Louvain, with Prof. B. Delmon) and another in the USA (New York University, with Prof. M.J.D. Low) he has spent his entire career at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), first at the Institute of Catalysis and Petrochemistry (Madrid), and, from 1985 on, at the National Carbon Institute (Oviedo) where he is now a Research Professor and Director. His work has been mainly focused on the surface properties of carbon materials such as carbon fibers, activated carbons (and porous carbons in general) and, lately, graphene. He has published over 250 papers in refereed journals and has edited three books. Juan is serving in the advisory editorial boards of Fuel, Journal of the Argentine Chemical Society and Recent Patents on Materials Science, and is an Editor of Carbon since 2012.

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Nacional del Carbon, SIC, Oviedo, Spain

Reviews

"The adsorption of carbon is not the issue, but the use of carbon-based materials to adsorb other substances. Chemists and materials scientists cover recent developments in theory, new characterization methodologies, adsorption by novel carbon types, and emerging applications." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

