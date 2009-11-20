Novel Approaches to Studying Basal Ganglia and Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748942, 9780080953878

Novel Approaches to Studying Basal Ganglia and Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders, Volume 89

1st Edition

Editors: XIAO-HONG LU
eBook ISBN: 9780080953878
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748942
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th November 2009
Page Count: 195
Table of Contents

International Review of Neurobiology

Editor: Xiao-Hong Lu

Table of Contents

 

1. Molecular Profiling of Direct and Indirect Striatal Medium Spiny Neurons: Past, Present, and Future. Mary Kay Lobo,  Department of Psychiatry, Basic Research Laboratories, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York

2.  Role of epigenetics in development and function of basal ganglia.  Jian Feng and Guoping Fan, Department of human genetics. David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA 90095

3. Novel Behavioral analyses in transgenic animal models of Parkinson’s disease. Sheila Fleming. Department of Neurology. David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA 90095

4. Modeling cotical-striatal dysfunction and Huntinton’s disease using BAC transgenic mouse models. Michelle Gray, Neurology Department, University of Alabama, Birmingham

5. Transgenic Animals Models for Parkinson’s Disease. Xiao-Hong Lu, Center for Neurobehavioral Genetics, Semel Institute for Neuroscience & Human Behavior.  Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences, Brain Research Institute, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

6. ECT and synapse morphology in stratum, a stereological and three-dimensional ultrastructural approach.  Fenghua Cheng. Stereology and Electron Microscopy Research laboratory and MIND Center, Aarhus University, DK-8000 Aarhus C, Denmark

Description

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.

This volume is a collection of articles covering Novel Approaches to Studying Basal Ganglia and Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders. Topics covered include molecular profiling of direct and indirect striatal medium spiny neurons, the role of epigenetics in development and function of basal ganglia and transgenic animal models for Parkinson's disease.

Readership

Neuroscientists and neurologists.

About the Editors

XIAO-HONG LU Editor

