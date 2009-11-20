Novel Approaches to Studying Basal Ganglia and Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
International Review of Neurobiology
Editor: Xiao-Hong Lu
1. Molecular Profiling of Direct and Indirect Striatal Medium Spiny Neurons: Past, Present, and Future. Mary Kay Lobo, Department of Psychiatry, Basic Research Laboratories, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York
2. Role of epigenetics in development and function of basal ganglia. Jian Feng and Guoping Fan, Department of human genetics. David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA 90095
3. Novel Behavioral analyses in transgenic animal models of Parkinson’s disease. Sheila Fleming. Department of Neurology. David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA 90095
4. Modeling cotical-striatal dysfunction and Huntinton’s disease using BAC transgenic mouse models. Michelle Gray, Neurology Department, University of Alabama, Birmingham
5. Transgenic Animals Models for Parkinson’s Disease. Xiao-Hong Lu, Center for Neurobehavioral Genetics, Semel Institute for Neuroscience & Human Behavior. Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences, Brain Research Institute, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
6. ECT and synapse morphology in stratum, a stereological and three-dimensional ultrastructural approach. Fenghua Cheng. Stereology and Electron Microscopy Research laboratory and MIND Center, Aarhus University, DK-8000 Aarhus C, Denmark
Description
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.
This volume is a collection of articles covering Novel Approaches to Studying Basal Ganglia and Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders. Topics covered include molecular profiling of direct and indirect striatal medium spiny neurons, the role of epigenetics in development and function of basal ganglia and transgenic animal models for Parkinson's disease.
Readership
Neuroscientists and neurologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 195
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 20th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080953878
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123748942
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - Choice