Novel Approaches to Studying Basal Ganglia and Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders, Volume 89

International Review of Neurobiology

Editor: Xiao-Hong Lu

Table of Contents

1. Molecular Profiling of Direct and Indirect Striatal Medium Spiny Neurons: Past, Present, and Future. Mary Kay Lobo, Department of Psychiatry, Basic Research Laboratories, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York

2. Role of epigenetics in development and function of basal ganglia. Jian Feng and Guoping Fan, Department of human genetics. David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA 90095

3. Novel Behavioral analyses in transgenic animal models of Parkinson’s disease. Sheila Fleming. Department of Neurology. David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA 90095

4. Modeling cotical-striatal dysfunction and Huntinton’s disease using BAC transgenic mouse models. Michelle Gray, Neurology Department, University of Alabama, Birmingham

5. Transgenic Animals Models for Parkinson’s Disease. Xiao-Hong Lu, Center for Neurobehavioral Genetics, Semel Institute for Neuroscience & Human Behavior. Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences, Brain Research Institute, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

6. ECT and synapse morphology in stratum, a stereological and three-dimensional ultrastructural approach. Fenghua Cheng. Stereology and Electron Microscopy Research laboratory and MIND Center, Aarhus University, DK-8000 Aarhus C, Denmark