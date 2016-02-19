Novel Approaches to Cancer Chemotherapy
1st Edition
Description
Novel Approaches to Cancer Chemotherapy compiles theories in tumor biology, emphasizing their potential use in developing therapeutic approaches to cancer therapy.
This book emphasizes the unique property of a cancer cell and describes in detail how a novel therapeutic approach can be developed. This compilation consists of 11 chapters. Chapters 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 deal with emerging areas of cancer therapy, such as the use of interferon, monoclonal antibodies, liposomes, lymphokines, and immunomodulators. The rest of the chapters cover some of the biochemical and enzyme targets in cancer cells, such as polyamines, prostaglandin, thromboxane, leukotrienes, 5a-reductase, aromatase, cell membrane glycoproteins, and sodium flux. The developments in relation to cancer therapy are mentioned in chapters dealing with biochemical approaches.
This book is valuable to biologists, biochemists, immunologists, and molecular biologists intending to exploit the unique properties of cancer cells.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Interferon and Cancer: Current Use and Novel Approaches
I. Introduction
II. Interferon Clinical Trials
III. Combination Therapies
IV. A Murine B16 Melanoma Model for Assessment of Therapy of Lymph Node Metastases
V. Potential for Direct Cytolysis of Tumor Cells by Interferon
VI. Activation of NK Cells
VII. Interferon and Hematopoiesis
VIII. Conclusions
References
2 Monoclonal Antibodies in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Diagnostic Uses of Monoclonal Antibodies
IV. Therapeutic Uses of Monoclonal Antibodies
V. Conclusions
References
3 Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis as Antitumor and Antimetastatic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Polyamine Biosynthesis
III. Polyamine Catabolism
IV. Polyamines in Growth and Development
V. Polyamines and Differentiation
VI. Polyamines and Cell Cycle
VII. Polyamine Biosynthesis in Normal and Transformed Cells
VIII. Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis
IX. Activity of DFMO Against Experimental Tumors
X. DFMO and Clinical Cancer
XI. Summary
References
4 Prostaglandin, Thromboxane, and Leukotriene Biosynthesis: Target for Antitumor and Antimetastatic Agents
I. Introduction: Arachidonic Acid Metabolism
II. Modulators of Arachidonate Metabolism as Chemopreventative Agents: Inhibition of Tumor Initiation
III. Inhibition of Tumor Promotion
IV. Overview of the Metastatic Cascade
V. Prostacyclin, Thromboxanes, and Tumor Cell Metastasis
VI. Conclusion
References
5 Liposomes as a Drug Delivery System in Cancer Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Liposomes
III. Therapy of Experimental Animal Tumors Using Liposomes Containing Antineoplastic Drugs
IV. Liposome Targeting
V. Tumor Cell Heterogeneity and Cancer Therapy
VI. Ligand-Directed Targeting of Liposomes within the Vascular Compartment
VII. Passive Targeting of Liposome-Encapsulated Drugs to Mononuclear Phagocytes and Augmentation of Host Resistance to Tumors and Microorganisms
VIII. Physicochemical Targeting of Liposomes in Cancer Chemotherapy
IX. Liposomes and Drug Delivery to Lymph Nodes
X. Liposome Toxicity and Adverse Complications of Liposome Uptake by Mononuclear Phagocytes
XI. Clinical Trials and Commercial Development of Liposomes as Drug Carriers
XII. Conclusions
References
6 Macrophage Activation by Lymphokines: Usefulness as Antimetastatic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of Macrophages with Heterogeneous Neoplasms
III. Manipulations of Macrophages for Treatment of Metastases
IV. Activation of Tumoricidal Properties of Human Monocytes In Vitro by Liposome-Encapsulated Human Lymphokines
V. Selective Destruction of Tumor Cells by Human Monocytes Activated with Liposome-Encapsulated MAF
VI. Conclusions
References
7 Tuftsin: A Naturally Occurring Immunomodulating Antitumor Tetratpeptide
I. Introduction
II. Biology and Chemistry of Tuftsin
III. Antitumor Activity of Tuftsin
IV. Antimicrobial Activity of Tuftsin
V. Concluding Remarks
References
8 5α-Reductase: A Target Enzyme for Prostatic Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. The Androgen Receptor and the Mechanism of Action of Androgens Within the Prostatic Cell
IV. 5α-Reductase, Dihydrotestosterone, and the Human Prostate
V. Dihydrotestosterone and Prostatic Cancer
VI. Steroid Biochemistry of the Normal Prostatic Cell
VII. Hormone Sensitivity of the Neoplastic Prostatic Cell
VII. A New Approach to Palliative Treatment of Prostate Cancer
IX. 5α-Reductase as a Target Enzyme for Prostatic Cancer
X. 5α-Reductase Inhibitors Active In Vivo
XI. Summary
Addendum
References
9 Aromatase: A Target Enzyme in Breast Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Aromatase System
III. Biological Evaluations
IV. Summary
References
10 Cell Membranes: Targets for Selective Antitumor Chemotherapy
I. Is Cancer a Disease of Abnormal Growth or of Cell Recognition?
II. Membrane Targets and Strategies for Selective Antitumor Therapy
III. Summary
References
11 Intervention of Sodium Flux as a Target for Cancer Chemotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Ionic Differences Between Normal and Tumor Cells
III. Common Ionic Events Associated with the Stimulation of Quiescent Cells to Divide
IV. Properties and Mode of Action of Amiloride
V. Effect of Amiloride on Inhibition of Normal and Tumor Cell Proliferation
VI. Search for Other Blockers of Electrolyte Flux as Potential Inhibitors of Cell Proliferation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272177