Novel Approaches of Nanotechnology in Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128043080, 9780128043790

Novel Approaches of Nanotechnology in Food, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Alexandru Grumezescu
eBook ISBN: 9780128043790
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128043080
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd June 2016
Page Count: 772
Table of Contents

  1. An update of definitions and regulations regarding nanomaterials in foods and other consumer products
    2. Applications and implications of nanotechnology in aquaculture
    3. Natural materials as promising rheology modifiers for food applications
    4. Starch nanomaterials: A state-of-the-art review and future trends
    5. Cellulose/inorganic nanocomposites for use in food industry
    6. Recent advances in the application of nanomaterials and nanotechnology in food research
    7. Self-assembled carbohydrate nanostructures: synthesis and strategies to functional applications in food
    8. Nano-structures for agriculture
    9. Nanotechnology and wine
    10. Toxicological scenario of nanoproducts
    11. Active film from chitosan incorporated with natural active compounds
    12. Applications of nanotechnology in nutrition: Potential and safety issues
    13. Application of nanostructures in the plant pathogenic strains
    14. Effect of concentration and temperature on the phase transitions of polymer composites doped by kappa carrageenan and alginate
    15. Plant stress signaling through corresponding nano-biotechnology
    16. Nanotechnology in healthier meat processing
    17. Application of nanotechnology for quality improvement in food processing
    18. Nanofibers based on chitin: a new functional food
    19. Electrospun nanofibers as gelling and thickening agents
    20. Magnetic separation of nanobio-structured systems for innovation of biocatalytic processes in food industry

Description

Novel Approaches of Nanotechnology in Food, a volume in the Nanotechnology in the Agri-Food Industry series, represents a summary of the most recent advances made in the field of nanostructured materials that have significant impact on the agri-food industry. Because the current food market needs innovation, nanotechnology coupled with novel interdisciplinary approaches and processing methods has enabled important advances that have the potential to revolutionize agri-food sector. Nanotechnology can serve to resolve challenges faced by the food and bioprocessing industries for developing and implementing systems that can produce qualitative and quantitative foods that are safe, sustainable, and ecofriendly. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, researchers, and engineers in food science and biotechnology fields, as well as students who want information on cutting-edge technologies.

Key Features

  • Provides worldwide research applications of nanomaterials and nanotechnology useful in food research
  • Presents analytical methods for enzyme immobilization onto magnetic nanoparticles
  • Includes strategies of behavior and structure function to increase application enhancement and control
  • Discusses nanomaterial regulations and for consumer protection awareness

Readership

Professionals, researchers, academic staff and students across all of food science

Details

No. of pages:
772
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128043790
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128043080

Reviews

"...a resource for scientists, researchers and engineers working in the field of food science and biotechnology, as well as for students who wish to inquire on cutting edge technologies." --Tecnica Molitoria

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Alexandru Grumezescu

Alexandru Grumezescu Editor

Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

