Novel Approaches of Nanotechnology in Food, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- An update of definitions and regulations regarding nanomaterials in foods and other consumer products
2. Applications and implications of nanotechnology in aquaculture
3. Natural materials as promising rheology modifiers for food applications
4. Starch nanomaterials: A state-of-the-art review and future trends
5. Cellulose/inorganic nanocomposites for use in food industry
6. Recent advances in the application of nanomaterials and nanotechnology in food research
7. Self-assembled carbohydrate nanostructures: synthesis and strategies to functional applications in food
8. Nano-structures for agriculture
9. Nanotechnology and wine
10. Toxicological scenario of nanoproducts
11. Active film from chitosan incorporated with natural active compounds
12. Applications of nanotechnology in nutrition: Potential and safety issues
13. Application of nanostructures in the plant pathogenic strains
14. Effect of concentration and temperature on the phase transitions of polymer composites doped by kappa carrageenan and alginate
15. Plant stress signaling through corresponding nano-biotechnology
16. Nanotechnology in healthier meat processing
17. Application of nanotechnology for quality improvement in food processing
18. Nanofibers based on chitin: a new functional food
19. Electrospun nanofibers as gelling and thickening agents
20. Magnetic separation of nanobio-structured systems for innovation of biocatalytic processes in food industry
Description
Novel Approaches of Nanotechnology in Food, a volume in the Nanotechnology in the Agri-Food Industry series, represents a summary of the most recent advances made in the field of nanostructured materials that have significant impact on the agri-food industry. Because the current food market needs innovation, nanotechnology coupled with novel interdisciplinary approaches and processing methods has enabled important advances that have the potential to revolutionize agri-food sector. Nanotechnology can serve to resolve challenges faced by the food and bioprocessing industries for developing and implementing systems that can produce qualitative and quantitative foods that are safe, sustainable, and ecofriendly. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, researchers, and engineers in food science and biotechnology fields, as well as students who want information on cutting-edge technologies.
Key Features
- Provides worldwide research applications of nanomaterials and nanotechnology useful in food research
- Presents analytical methods for enzyme immobilization onto magnetic nanoparticles
- Includes strategies of behavior and structure function to increase application enhancement and control
- Discusses nanomaterial regulations and for consumer protection awareness
Readership
Professionals, researchers, academic staff and students across all of food science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 2nd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043790
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128043080
Reviews
"...a resource for scientists, researchers and engineers working in the field of food science and biotechnology, as well as for students who wish to inquire on cutting edge technologies." --Tecnica Molitoria
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania