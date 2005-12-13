Novel Anticancer Agents
1st Edition
Strategies for Discovery and Clinical Testing
Description
Novel Anticancer Agents offers pertinent basic science information on strategies used for the rational design and discovery of novel anticancer agents, and, in addition, translational studies involving clinical trial design and execution with these novel, mostly cytostatic agents. This book covers basic science strategies that are being used in drug discovery and preclinical evaluation focused on novel molecular targets, as well as clinical trial methodology including clinical pharmacokinetics and imaging to address issues of efficacy evaluation of the new, relatively non-cytotoxic anticancer agents.
At present, there is no book that provides such an integration of basic and clinical studies of novel anticancer agents, covering both drug discovery and translational research extensively.
Key Features
- Addresses the critical issues involved in the development of novel agents for cancer therapy by experts in the field
- Presents drug discovery strategies
- Discusses regulatory issues surrounding drug development
Readership
Researchers in pharmacology and oncology (both government and industry), clinical oncologists who are in clinical research in universities or in industry, anticancer drug discovery and development scientists, research libraries, postgraduate students, fellows and general oncology practicing physicians.
Table of Contents
Section A: Strategies for Drug Discovery.
- A Survey of Novel Molecular Targets for Anticancer Drug Discovery.
- Microarrays: Small Spots Produce Major Advances in Pharmacogenomics.
- Strategies to Target Chemotherapeutics to Tumors.
- QSAR and Pharmacophore Mapping Strategies in Novel Anticancer Drug Discovery.
- Applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Mass Spectrometry to Anticancer Drug Discovery.
- Antisense Strategies for the Development of Novel Cancer Therapeutics.
- Antibodies and Vaccines as Novel Cancer Therapeutics.
- Inhibitors of Apoptosis (IAPs) as Targets for Cancer Therapy.
- Preclinical Testing and Validation of Novel Anticancer Agents. Section B: Methods for Clinical Testing of Novel Agents.
- Biologic Endpoints and Surrogate Markers for Ealry Trials of Novel Anticancer Agents.
- Regulatory Considerations in Clinical Trials of Novel Anticancer Drugs.
- Improving the Efficacy and Safety of Anticancer Agents - The Role of Pharmacogenetics.
- Imaging of Pharmacodynamic Endpoints in Clinical Trials.
- Devising Proof of Concept Strategies in Oncology Clinical Trials.
- Clinical Trial Designs for Cytostatic Agents and Agents Directed at Novel Molecular Targets. 16 Cancer Gene Therapy Clinical Trials: From the Bench to the Clinic.
- Molecular Targest for Radiosensitization.
- Patient Accrual to Clinical Trials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 13th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537757
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885619
About the Editor
Alex Adjei
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, U.S.A.
John Buolamwini
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This book is well-conceived and well-presented. The editors have done an excellent job gathering experts in cancer research to contribute to a book that offers a truly integrative overview of basic and clinical aspects of cancer chemotherapeutic agents. All chapters are well referenced and of appropriate length, and many chapters contain useful illustrations. The index is complete, which makes the text more accessible. This is an excellent book that is appropriate for researchers or clinicians with an interest in novel anticancer agents." --John D. Robertson, University of Kansas Medical Center in DOODY'S (June 2006)