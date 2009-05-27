Notes on Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702034237, 9780702051081

Notes on Nursing

1st Edition

A Guide for Today's Caregivers

eBook ISBN: 9780702051081
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 27th May 2009
Page Count: 200
Description

Florence Nightingale wrote 'Notes on Nursing' for caregivers in the home and it is remarkable how much of the original remains relevant today. This modern edition aims to complement the work of Florence Nightingale, extending her reach to new generations committed to caring for the people they love. The International Council of Nurses and the Florence Nightingale International Foundation (FNIF) have prepared this modern edition of the Notes 150 years after its original publication, to mark FNIF’s 75th anniversary.

Key Features

    • Practical advice on what a caregiver needs to do and know in order to deliver the best care to loved ones, including how to organise the home environment, preparing and serving food, bedding and preventive measures against infection and other complications which put loved ones at risk..

    • Clear guidance, with illustrations, lists and planning tools to help caregivers organize and provide an effective program of care.

    • Advice for caregivers on how to work with nurses, physicians and other health professionals to ensure their prescriptions and advice are well understood and implemented.

    • Advice which anticipates and addresses the needs of all caregivers, whether they live in a modern community or in remote regions with less access to safe water, medications and health professionals.

    • Adds new information and advice based on current medical knowledge, while retaining segments of the original work that remain relevant today

    • Provides common-sense guidance on good hygiene and organization for caregivers worldwide, whatever their material circumstances

    • Endorsed by the IAPO (International Alliance of Patients' Organizations

Table of Contents

Introduction

1. The background to Florence Nightingale’s Notes on Nursing

The ‘lady of the lamp’

The vocation of Florence Nightingale

A systematic approach to providing care

Changes in the understanding of disease

2. Health of houses

Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale

Preparing the house

The bedroom

The bathroom

Medical equipment

A home first-aid kit

3. Petty management

Developing a plan of care

An example of a plan of care

Working with physicians, nurses and other health professionals

Keeping records

Researching the patient’s illness or condition

Medications

Prevention

Exercise and fitness

Rehabilitation

Helping the patient with respiration

Travelling with the patient

4. Food

Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale

Helping the patient with eating and drinking

5. Bed and Bedding

Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale

Helping the patient rest and sleep

Pressure sores

6. Cleanliness

Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale

Helping the patient keep their body clean and well groomed

Helping the patient with elimination

Cleanliness and infections

7. Chattering hopes and advices

Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale

Fundamental needs

Helping the patient with selection of clothing, with dressing and undressing

Helping the patient communicate with others to express needs and feelings

Helping the patient with work or productive occupation

Helping the patient with recreational activities

8. Observation of the sick

Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale

Movement

Nutrition

Mood and behaviour

Elimination

Skin

Chest and abdomen

Head

General

How to communicate observations to a physician or nurse

When to call for help

Planning for a crisis

The patient who has fallen

9. Caring for the carer

Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale

The difficulties of caring and giving care

The health of a care giver: how to manage physical strain and stress

Depression

Effective communication

Respite care

Caring for a patient who is terminally ill

The death of a patient

Grieving a loss

10. Health literacy for caregivers

Knowledge of the laws of health

Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale

Speaking and listening skills

Health literacy and health outcomes

Sources of information for the care giver

Where is the information?

The types of support services that may be available in your community

Assistive devices

Care giver support groups

Legal advice

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
eBook ISBN:
9780702051081

