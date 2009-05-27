Notes on Nursing
1st Edition
A Guide for Today's Caregivers
Description
Florence Nightingale wrote 'Notes on Nursing' for caregivers in the home and it is remarkable how much of the original remains relevant today. This modern edition aims to complement the work of Florence Nightingale, extending her reach to new generations committed to caring for the people they love. The International Council of Nurses and the Florence Nightingale International Foundation (FNIF) have prepared this modern edition of the Notes 150 years after its original publication, to mark FNIF’s 75th anniversary.
Key Features
- Practical advice on what a caregiver needs to do and know in order to deliver the best care to loved ones, including how to organise the home environment, preparing and serving food, bedding and preventive measures against infection and other complications which put loved ones at risk..
- Clear guidance, with illustrations, lists and planning tools to help caregivers organize and provide an effective program of care.
- Advice for caregivers on how to work with nurses, physicians and other health professionals to ensure their prescriptions and advice are well understood and implemented.
- Advice which anticipates and addresses the needs of all caregivers, whether they live in a modern community or in remote regions with less access to safe water, medications and health professionals.
- Adds new information and advice based on current medical knowledge, while retaining segments of the original work that remain relevant today
- Provides common-sense guidance on good hygiene and organization for caregivers worldwide, whatever their material circumstances
- Endorsed by the IAPO (International Alliance of Patients' Organizations
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. The background to Florence Nightingale’s Notes on Nursing
The ‘lady of the lamp’
The vocation of Florence Nightingale
A systematic approach to providing care
Changes in the understanding of disease
2. Health of houses
Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale
Preparing the house
The bedroom
The bathroom
Medical equipment
A home first-aid kit
3. Petty management
Developing a plan of care
An example of a plan of care
Working with physicians, nurses and other health professionals
Keeping records
Researching the patient’s illness or condition
Medications
Prevention
Exercise and fitness
Rehabilitation
Helping the patient with respiration
Travelling with the patient
4. Food
Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale
Helping the patient with eating and drinking
5. Bed and Bedding
Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale
Helping the patient rest and sleep
Pressure sores
6. Cleanliness
Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale
Helping the patient keep their body clean and well groomed
Helping the patient with elimination
Cleanliness and infections
7. Chattering hopes and advices
Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale
Fundamental needs
Helping the patient with selection of clothing, with dressing and undressing
Helping the patient communicate with others to express needs and feelings
Helping the patient with work or productive occupation
Helping the patient with recreational activities
8. Observation of the sick
Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale
Movement
Nutrition
Mood and behaviour
Elimination
Skin
Chest and abdomen
Head
General
How to communicate observations to a physician or nurse
When to call for help
Planning for a crisis
The patient who has fallen
9. Caring for the carer
Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale
The difficulties of caring and giving care
The health of a care giver: how to manage physical strain and stress
Depression
Effective communication
Respite care
Caring for a patient who is terminally ill
The death of a patient
Grieving a loss
10. Health literacy for caregivers
Knowledge of the laws of health
Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale
Speaking and listening skills
Health literacy and health outcomes
Sources of information for the care giver
Where is the information?
The types of support services that may be available in your community
Assistive devices
Care giver support groups
Legal advice
