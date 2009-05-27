Introduction



1. The background to Florence Nightingale’s Notes on Nursing



The ‘lady of the lamp’



The vocation of Florence Nightingale



A systematic approach to providing care



Changes in the understanding of disease



2. Health of houses



Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale



Preparing the house



The bedroom



The bathroom



Medical equipment



A home first-aid kit



3. Petty management



Developing a plan of care



An example of a plan of care



Working with physicians, nurses and other health professionals



Keeping records



Researching the patient’s illness or condition



Medications



Prevention



Exercise and fitness



Rehabilitation



Helping the patient with respiration



Travelling with the patient



4. Food



Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale



Helping the patient with eating and drinking



5. Bed and Bedding



Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale



Helping the patient rest and sleep



Pressure sores



6. Cleanliness



Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale



Helping the patient keep their body clean and well groomed



Helping the patient with elimination



Cleanliness and infections



7. Chattering hopes and advices



Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale



Fundamental needs



Helping the patient with selection of clothing, with dressing and undressing



Helping the patient communicate with others to express needs and feelings



Helping the patient with work or productive occupation



Helping the patient with recreational activities



8. Observation of the sick



Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale



Movement



Nutrition



Mood and behaviour



Elimination



Skin



Chest and abdomen



Head



General



How to communicate observations to a physician or nurse



When to call for help



Planning for a crisis



The patient who has fallen



9. Caring for the carer



Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale



The difficulties of caring and giving care



The health of a care giver: how to manage physical strain and stress



Depression



Effective communication



Respite care



Caring for a patient who is terminally ill



The death of a patient



Grieving a loss



10. Health literacy for caregivers



Knowledge of the laws of health



Notes on nursing – Florence Nightingale



Speaking and listening skills



Health literacy and health outcomes



Sources of information for the care giver



Where is the information?



The types of support services that may be available in your community



Assistive devices



Care giver support groups



Legal advice