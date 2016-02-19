Notes on Meteorology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750601009, 9781483183749

Notes on Meteorology

3rd Edition

Authors: J.F. Kemp Peter Young
eBook ISBN: 9781483183749
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 92
Description

Notes on Meteorology is intended to provide practical knowledge of meteorology. It describes some of the more common theory of weather phenomena as simply as possible. Drawings of instruments in this volume were from the Admiralty Manual of Seamanship while the map of the weather forecast areas supplied by the Meteorological Office. This second edition of the book contains several alterations in numerical quantities to reflect the changeover to metrication with SI units. Some chapters were revised and introductory notes were added on topics such as facsimile plotting and weather routeing in order the fulfill the book's original purpose of providing a basic text on meteorology for examination candidates, yachtsmen and all interested in the subject of weather. This book will be of interest to students studying for their examinations and others interested in meteorology, particularly yachtsmen.

Table of Contents


I Instruments

II The Atmosphere

III Cloud and Precipitation

IV Wind

V Isobaric Systems

VI Tropical Storms

VII Currents and Ice

VIII Weather Charts and Routing

Index


About the Author

J.F. Kemp

Peter Young

Ratings and Reviews

