Notes on Medical Microbiology

Introduction to medical microbiology.

Bacteria:

Bacteria – structure, taxonomy, nutrition, growth and genetics. Laboratory diagnosis of bacterial diseases. Gram-positive bacteria including mycobacteria. Gram-negative bacteria. Antibacterial therapy.

Bacterial diseases:

Bacterial infections of the respiratory tract. Bacterial diseases acquired through the gastrointestinal tract. Enteric fever. Urinary tract infections. Bacterial meningitis. Skin, soft tissue and wound infections, abscesses, sepsis. Infective endocarditis. Sexually transmitted diseases. Mycobacterial diseases including tuberculosis and leprosy. Bone and joint infections: osteomyelitis and arthritis. Non-arthropod-borne bacterial zoonoses. Arthropod-borne bacterial diseases.

Viruses:

Viruses: general properties, taxonomy, replication and genetics. Laboratory diagnosis of viral diseases. Antiviral therapy

Viral diseases:

Viral diseases of the respiratory tract. Viral gastroenteritis. Viral hepatitis. Viral neurological diseases. Enteroviral diseases. Viral exanthemata and other 'childhood diseases'. Herpesvirus diseases. Papilloma and polyomavirus infections and disease. Retroviral diseases. Non-arthropod-borne viral zoonoses and poxvirus diseases. Arthropod-borne viral diseases.

Prion diseases:

Prion diseases: transmissible spongiform encephalopathies.

Medical mycology:

Diseases due to fungi.

Medical parisitology:

Diseases due to parasites.

Prevention of microbial disease:

Sterilization and disinfection. Healthcare-associated infection. Immunization.

Infections in specialized settings:

Infections of the eye. Pyrexia of unknown origin. Infection in the immunocopromised. Infection and pregnancy.