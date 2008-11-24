Notes on Medical Microbiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443102844, 9780702050879

Notes on Medical Microbiology

2nd Edition

Including Virology, Mycology and Parasitology

Authors: Katherine Ward A. McCartney Bishan Thakker
eBook ISBN: 9780702050879
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th November 2008
Page Count: 608
Description

This completely rewritten, revised, and updated new edition provides an indispensable introduction to medical microbiology for students, trainee doctors and laboratory workers. Its contents cover advances in molecular microbiology especially for diagnostic techniques and include such topical subjects as MRSA, C. difficile, avian influenza and vCJD. The text is illustrated throughout with 130 illustrations most in full colour.

Table of Contents

Introduction to medical microbiology.
Bacteria:
Bacteria – structure, taxonomy, nutrition, growth and genetics. Laboratory diagnosis of bacterial diseases. Gram-positive bacteria including mycobacteria. Gram-negative bacteria. Antibacterial therapy.
Bacterial diseases:
Bacterial infections of the respiratory tract. Bacterial diseases acquired through the gastrointestinal tract. Enteric fever. Urinary tract infections. Bacterial meningitis. Skin, soft tissue and wound infections, abscesses, sepsis. Infective endocarditis. Sexually transmitted diseases. Mycobacterial diseases including tuberculosis and leprosy. Bone and joint infections: osteomyelitis and arthritis. Non-arthropod-borne bacterial zoonoses. Arthropod-borne bacterial diseases.
Viruses:
Viruses: general properties, taxonomy, replication and genetics. Laboratory diagnosis of viral diseases. Antiviral therapy
Viral diseases:
Viral diseases of the respiratory tract. Viral gastroenteritis. Viral hepatitis. Viral neurological diseases. Enteroviral diseases. Viral exanthemata and other 'childhood diseases'. Herpesvirus diseases. Papilloma and polyomavirus infections and disease. Retroviral diseases. Non-arthropod-borne viral zoonoses and poxvirus diseases. Arthropod-borne viral diseases.
Prion diseases:
Prion diseases: transmissible spongiform encephalopathies.
Medical mycology:
Diseases due to fungi.
Medical parisitology:
Diseases due to parasites.
Prevention of microbial disease:
Sterilization and disinfection. Healthcare-associated infection. Immunization.
Infections in specialized settings:
Infections of the eye. Pyrexia of unknown origin. Infection in the immunocopromised. Infection and pregnancy.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702050879

About the Author

Katherine Ward

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Virologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Department of Infection, University College Medical School, University College London, London, UK; Honorary Consultant, Centre for Infections, Health Protection Agency, London, UK

A. McCartney

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Regional Microbiology Network, Health Protection Agency, London, UK

Bishan Thakker

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Microbiologist and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

