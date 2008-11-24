Notes on Medical Microbiology
2nd Edition
Including Virology, Mycology and Parasitology
Description
This completely rewritten, revised, and updated new edition provides an indispensable introduction to medical microbiology for students, trainee doctors and laboratory workers. Its contents cover advances in molecular microbiology especially for diagnostic techniques and include such topical subjects as MRSA, C. difficile, avian influenza and vCJD. The text is illustrated throughout with 130 illustrations most in full colour.
Table of Contents
Introduction to medical microbiology.
Bacteria:
Bacteria – structure, taxonomy, nutrition, growth and genetics. Laboratory diagnosis of bacterial diseases. Gram-positive bacteria including mycobacteria. Gram-negative bacteria. Antibacterial therapy.
Bacterial diseases:
Bacterial infections of the respiratory tract. Bacterial diseases acquired through the gastrointestinal tract. Enteric fever. Urinary tract infections. Bacterial meningitis. Skin, soft tissue and wound infections, abscesses, sepsis. Infective endocarditis. Sexually transmitted diseases. Mycobacterial diseases including tuberculosis and leprosy. Bone and joint infections: osteomyelitis and arthritis. Non-arthropod-borne bacterial zoonoses. Arthropod-borne bacterial diseases.
Viruses:
Viruses: general properties, taxonomy, replication and genetics. Laboratory diagnosis of viral diseases. Antiviral therapy
Viral diseases:
Viral diseases of the respiratory tract. Viral gastroenteritis. Viral hepatitis. Viral neurological diseases. Enteroviral diseases. Viral exanthemata and other 'childhood diseases'. Herpesvirus diseases. Papilloma and polyomavirus infections and disease. Retroviral diseases. Non-arthropod-borne viral zoonoses and poxvirus diseases. Arthropod-borne viral diseases.
Prion diseases:
Prion diseases: transmissible spongiform encephalopathies.
Medical mycology:
Diseases due to fungi.
Medical parisitology:
Diseases due to parasites.
Prevention of microbial disease:
Sterilization and disinfection. Healthcare-associated infection. Immunization.
Infections in specialized settings:
Infections of the eye. Pyrexia of unknown origin. Infection in the immunocopromised. Infection and pregnancy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 24th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050879
About the Author
Katherine Ward
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Virologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Department of Infection, University College Medical School, University College London, London, UK; Honorary Consultant, Centre for Infections, Health Protection Agency, London, UK
A. McCartney
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Regional Microbiology Network, Health Protection Agency, London, UK
Bishan Thakker
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Microbiologist and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK