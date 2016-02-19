Notes on Chronic Otorrhœa

Notes on Chronic Otorrhoea deals with the treatment of specific ear diseases in an economical manner. The book describes diagnostic methods and the technique of treatment by zinc ionization, including some laboratory experiments to show how zinc ionization acts in cases of local sepsis. The medical staff can already diagnose from clinical signs if a patient is suffering from acute or from chronic suppurative otitis media. A microscopic examination of the ear discharge will distinguish between diffuse external otitis with moist desquamation, and middle-ear disease. The book explains in detail the methods of treating these diseases. The text also describes two cases of illness in which an abscess in the brain is secondary to an ear disease. The abscesses are treated successfully with zinc ionization after an operation. To make treatment approaches economical, people and institutions should work together; namely, school doctors, teachers, nurses and medical officers of the Board of Education, Education Committees, Ionization Clinics, and Care Committees. The book can prove beneficial to school health practitioners, general practitioners in medicine, child educators, school officials, and to parents of young children.