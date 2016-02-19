Notes on Chronic Otorrhœa - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199153, 9781483224183

Notes on Chronic Otorrhœa

1st Edition

With Especial Reference to the Use of Zinc Ionization in the Treatment of Selected Cases

Authors: A. R. Friel
eBook ISBN: 9781483224183
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1929
Page Count: 96
Description

Notes on Chronic Otorrhoea deals with the treatment of specific ear diseases in an economical manner. The book describes diagnostic methods and the technique of treatment by zinc ionization, including some laboratory experiments to show how zinc ionization acts in cases of local sepsis. The medical staff can already diagnose from clinical signs if a patient is suffering from acute or from chronic suppurative otitis media. A microscopic examination of the ear discharge will distinguish between diffuse external otitis with moist desquamation, and middle-ear disease. The book explains in detail the methods of treating these diseases. The text also describes two cases of illness in which an abscess in the brain is secondary to an ear disease. The abscesses are treated successfully with zinc ionization after an operation. To make treatment approaches economical, people and institutions should work together; namely, school doctors, teachers, nurses and medical officers of the Board of Education, Education Committees, Ionization Clinics, and Care Committees. The book can prove beneficial to school health practitioners, general practitioners in medicine, child educators, school officials, and to parents of young children.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Part I. The Rôle of the Electric Current and Zinc Ions in the Treatment of Septic Surfaces.

Chapter I.

Acute and Chronic Suppuration of the Middle Ear Contrasted

Principle of Treatment

Chapter II.

Atoms

Molecules

Salts

Electrons

Ions

The Electric Current in a Wire and in a Solution

Chapter III.

Chemical Reactions Between Ions in Vitro and in Vivo

Chapter IV.

Experiences with Zinc Ions Acting on Albumin and Bacteria

Chapter V.

Volts

Ohms

Ampères

Chapter VI

Sources of Supply of an Electric Current and the Regulation of it

Part II. conditions in the Ear in Chronic Otorrhœ—Technique of Treatment

Chapter VII.

solutions

Instruments for Examination

Chapter VIII.

Examination of the Ear

Diagnosis of the Cause of Chronicity in Chronic Otorrhœ and the Technique of Treatment

Results

Chapter IX.

Zinc Ionization in Abscess of the Brain

Part III. The Importance of Policy and of Organization.

Chapter X.

Clinics for School Children

Aim

Policy

Details of Organization

Results


