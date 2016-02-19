Notes on Chronic Otorrhœa
1st Edition
With Especial Reference to the Use of Zinc Ionization in the Treatment of Selected Cases
Notes on Chronic Otorrhoea deals with the treatment of specific ear diseases in an economical manner. The book describes diagnostic methods and the technique of treatment by zinc ionization, including some laboratory experiments to show how zinc ionization acts in cases of local sepsis. The medical staff can already diagnose from clinical signs if a patient is suffering from acute or from chronic suppurative otitis media. A microscopic examination of the ear discharge will distinguish between diffuse external otitis with moist desquamation, and middle-ear disease. The book explains in detail the methods of treating these diseases. The text also describes two cases of illness in which an abscess in the brain is secondary to an ear disease. The abscesses are treated successfully with zinc ionization after an operation. To make treatment approaches economical, people and institutions should work together; namely, school doctors, teachers, nurses and medical officers of the Board of Education, Education Committees, Ionization Clinics, and Care Committees. The book can prove beneficial to school health practitioners, general practitioners in medicine, child educators, school officials, and to parents of young children.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. The Rôle of the Electric Current and Zinc Ions in the Treatment of Septic Surfaces.
Chapter I.
Acute and Chronic Suppuration of the Middle Ear Contrasted
Principle of Treatment
Chapter II.
Atoms
Molecules
Salts
Electrons
Ions
The Electric Current in a Wire and in a Solution
Chapter III.
Chemical Reactions Between Ions in Vitro and in Vivo
Chapter IV.
Experiences with Zinc Ions Acting on Albumin and Bacteria
Chapter V.
Volts
Ohms
Ampères
Chapter VI
Sources of Supply of an Electric Current and the Regulation of it
Part II. conditions in the Ear in Chronic Otorrhœ—Technique of Treatment
Chapter VII.
solutions
Instruments for Examination
Chapter VIII.
Examination of the Ear
Diagnosis of the Cause of Chronicity in Chronic Otorrhœ and the Technique of Treatment
Results
Chapter IX.
Zinc Ionization in Abscess of the Brain
Part III. The Importance of Policy and of Organization.
Chapter X.
Clinics for School Children
Aim
Policy
Details of Organization
Results
Details
