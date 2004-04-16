Notes on Anatomy and Oncology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073229

Notes on Anatomy and Oncology

1st Edition

Authors: David O'Halloran Jill Henderson Kath Guyers
Paperback ISBN: 9780443073229
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th April 2004
Page Count: 248
Description

A pocket reference text, easy to use, and easy on the student's pocket. Will include a self assessment test to determine the reader's level; background information on cancer and the anatomy and oncology relating to specific anatomical systems with self assessment exercises.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction. What is cancer?. 2. The Circulatory Systems: blood and lymph. 3. The connective tissues. 4. The nervous system. 5. The endocrine system. 6. The respiratory system. 7. The digestive system. 8. The urinary system. 9. The male reproductive system. 10. The female reproductive system (including breast). 11. The skin. Appendix: Answers to the self-assessment questions. Index

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443073229

About the Author

David O'Halloran

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, O'Halloran Consultancy Limited, Accreditor for the Institute for Learning and Teaching in Higher Education; Formerly Senior Lecturer in Radiotherapy, School of Healthcare Studies, Leeds, UK

Jill Henderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Radiotherapy, School of Healthcare Studies, Leeds, UK

Kath Guyers

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Radiotherapy, School of Healthcare Studies, Leeds, UK

