Notes in the Category of C
1st Edition
Reflections on Laboratory Animal Care and Use
Description
Notes in the Category C: Reflections on Laboratory Animal Care and Use addresses how to improve laboratory animal care and use, also characterizing the current state of the industry and speculating on its long-term future. It offers analysis from a professional who has spent a lot of time in the trenches, also highlighting new approaches to produce further advances in the field. As the proper care and use of lab animals is critically important to scientists and those who depend on data generated from those animals, this comprehensive book is an ideal resource on the topic.
Physicians, patients and their families, consumers, federal and non-profit research funding entities, health advocacy organizations, the FDA, EPA, regulatory approval agencies, and companies that invest billions in R&D to create new diagnostics, drugs, vaccines and medical devices will find this an informative addition for their work.
Key Features
- Offers an open dialogue about problems and issues in laboratory animal science
- Discusses various approaches to making laboratory animal science programs more cost-effective
- Presents new frameworks for lab animal medicine that may advance better veterinary care and improve informative animal models
Readership
Researchers and professionals engaged in lab animal care and use, including veterinarians, animal care givers, scientists and lab technicians, research administrators and executives, regulators and commercial vendors who serve this industry
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Lab Animal Care Today and Tomorrow
3. Comparative Medicine
4. Comparative Management
5. Comparative Ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052600
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128050705
About the Author
Steven Niemi
Steve Niemi is Director, Office of Animal Resources, Harvard University Faculty of Arts and Sciences. With over 35 years experience in biomedical research and commercial biotechnology, he has held senior management positions in contract drug and device development, biotech start-ups in human gene therapy and food animal genomics, and laboratory animal care and assurance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Office of Animal Resources, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University, USA
Reviews
"The author provides a fresh view of laboratory animal medicine and leadership. ...The author clearly put much thought into the expression and presentation of his views, knowing full well that some in the field will disagree with his ideas. I found this book fairly easy to read and enjoyed reading the author’s perspective." --JAVMA