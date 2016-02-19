Notes and Problems in Applied General Equilibrium Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884497, 9780080934037

Notes and Problems in Applied General Equilibrium Economics, Volume 32

1st Edition

Authors: K.R. Pearson B.R. Parmenter A.A. Powell P.J. Wilcoxen P.B. Dixon
Paperback ISBN: 9781493304905
eBook ISBN: 9780080934037
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444884497
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 27th March 1992
Table of Contents

Chapter headings: Introduction. Input-Output Data and Input-Output Models. The Johansen Approach. The Construction of a Model for Practical Policy Analysis. An Introduction to Intertemporal Modeling. Author Index. Subject Index. References.

Description

"General-equilibrium" refers to an analytical approach which looks at the economy as a complete system of inter-dependent components (industries, households, investors, governments, importers and exporters). "Applied" means that the primary interest is in systems that can be used to provide quantitative analysis of economic policy problems in particular countries. Reflecting the authors' belief in the models as vehicles for practical policy analysis, a considerable amount of material on data and solution techniques as well as on theoretical structures has been included. The sequence of chapters follows what is seen as the historical development of the subject.

The book is directed at graduate students and professional economists who may have an interest in constructing or applying general equilibrium models. The exercises and readings in the book provide a comprehensive introduction to applied general equilibrium modeling. To enable the reader to acquire hands-on experience with computer implementations of the models which are described in the book, a companion set of diskettes is available.

Reviews

@qu:The book is well-written and requires only familiarity with equation manipulations and constrained optimization. It is an ideal text for an applied general equilibrium course, as well as a useful reference for students interested in using computational general equilibrium models as a research tool. @source:Zentralblatt für Mathematik

About the Authors

K.R. Pearson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

La Trobe University, Bundoora, Australia and Monash University, Australia

B.R. Parmenter Author

A.A. Powell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Monash University, Melbourne, Australia

P.J. Wilcoxen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Texas at Austin, USA

P.B. Dixon Author

