Not Just Bad Kids
1st Edition
The Adversity and Disruptive Behavior Link
Description
Not Just Bad Kids: The Adversity and Disruptive Behavior Link explores the theory that all behavior makes sense in context. If you understand a person’s frame of reference – their background, history and experience – you can imagine what might be driving their behavior. The book describes the social, cultural and environmental factors that shape the lives of many youths, including early childhood attachment which sets the foundation for how they interact with authority figures. The book also delves into an explanation of conduct disorder which is characterized by persistent, repetitive behaviors that violate the basic rights of other human beings and break rules.
Studies have shown that conduct disorder affects 1-4% of adolescents in the United States and oppositional defiant disorder is estimated to develop in approximately 10.2% of children. The presence of DBD is also known to be more prevalent in boys than it is in girls. As there is a growing need to understand why children and adolescent exhibit signs of hostility, defiance and isolation, this book is an ideal resource for this timely topic.
Key Features
- Encompasses both ODD and conduct disorder
- Introduces readers to the social, cultural and environmental factors that play a crucial part in disruptive behavior
- Demonstrates the interrelationship of attachment problems, chronic trauma and disruptive behavior
- Discusses current best practices for intervention and treatment in youth with disruptive behaviors
- Provides casework examples of patients with disruptive behavior disorder
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in and psychology studying disruptive behavior. Psychologist and psychiatrist treating patients with disruptive behavior disorder, Secondary: social workers, care givers, pediatricians
Table of Contents
- Setting the Stage - Covering the Basics
2. Normal Attachment
3. How Attachment Gets Disrupted
4. Defining Trauma
5. Trauma, the Brain and the Body - Trauma and Disruptive Behaviors
6. The Impact on Interactions
7. Trauma and Macro-Level Behavior
8. The Overlap Between Trauma and Disruptive Behavior Disorders
9. What Do We Call This? - Putting Kids in Context
8. Younger Kids
9. Kids at Home
10. Kids in School
11. Kids in Foster Care
12. Kids in Detention
13. Kids and Drugs
14. Kids Grown Up - What Do We Do Now?
15. Standard Management
16. Breaking Down the Interactions
17. What Not to Do
18. Check Your Own Baggage
19. Building Resilience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189542
About the Editors
Akeem Marsh
Dr. Akeem Marsh has dedicated his career to working with children and families of medically underserved communities. He currently serves as the Assistant Medical Director of the Home for Integrated Behavioral Health – Article-31 Mental Health Clinic of The New York Foundling and as a member of the Verywell Mind Review Board. He also holds a faculty appointment as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. He previously served for many years as an Attending Psychiatrist with the Bellevue Juvenile Justice Mental Health Service, providing clinical care to youth in New York City’s juvenile detention system. Dr. Marsh is board-certified in both general and child & adolescent psychiatry. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the prestigious Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education/CUNY School of Medicine at the City College of New York and earned his Medical Doctorate from the SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn/Downstate College of Medicine. He completed both his residency in general psychiatry and his fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Dr. Marsh is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a general member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP). He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the New York Council on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and on the editorial board of the organization’s newsletter.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Medical Director of the Home of Integrated Behavioral Health – Article-31 Mental Health Clinic of The New York Foundling Clinical Assistant Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, NY USA
Lara Cox
Dr. Lara Cox is an attending psychiatrist with the Bellevue Juvenile Justice Mental Health Service, providing clinical care to youth in both secure and nonsecure juvenile detention in New York City. She has a dual appointment as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Division of Forensic Psychiatry at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. She completed her adult psychiatry residency, in addition to her child and adolescent psychiatry and forensic psychiatry fellowships, at NYU. Dr. Cox is board-certified in general, child and adolescent, and forensic psychiatry. She earned her medical degree and a master's degree in clinical research from the University of Pittsburgh, after graduating from Kenyon College with a bachelor's degree with high honors in neuroscience and psychology. She maintains membership in the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law. Drs. Marsh and Cox have shared primary interests in terms of clinical care, advocacy, and research, including the nexus of trauma-related symptoms and disruptive behaviors, trauma-informed juvenile justice reform, and antiracism in education and practice. They also have a vision for the future of creating a safe space for and with youth in the community, dedicated to meeting their needs, so kids who too often must fend for themselves will always have a place to go and caring people who will be there for them. Since 2016, Drs. Cox and Marsh have given many presentations on trauma and disruptive behaviors as well as racism in medicine and psychiatry. They have presented both together and individually, to a wide range of local, national, and international audiences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Psychiatrist, Bellevue Juvenile Justice Mental Health Service, Clinical Assistant Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, NY, USA
Ratings and Reviews
