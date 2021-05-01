Not Just Bad Kids

Dr. Lara Cox is an attending psychiatrist with the Bellevue Juvenile Justice Mental Health Service, providing clinical care to youth in both secure and nonsecure juvenile detention in New York City. She has a dual appointment as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Division of Forensic Psychiatry at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. She completed her adult psychiatry residency, in addition to her child and adolescent psychiatry and forensic psychiatry fellowships, at NYU. Dr. Cox is board-certified in general, child and adolescent, and forensic psychiatry. She earned her medical degree and a master's degree in clinical research from the University of Pittsburgh, after graduating from Kenyon College with a bachelor's degree with high honors in neuroscience and psychology. She maintains membership in the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law. Drs. Marsh and Cox have shared primary interests in terms of clinical care, advocacy, and research, including the nexus of trauma-related symptoms and disruptive behaviors, trauma-informed juvenile justice reform, and antiracism in education and practice. They also have a vision for the future of creating a safe space for and with youth in the community, dedicated to meeting their needs, so kids who too often must fend for themselves will always have a place to go and caring people who will be there for them. Since 2016, Drs. Cox and Marsh have given many presentations on trauma and disruptive behaviors as well as racism in medicine and psychiatry. They have presented both together and individually, to a wide range of local, national, and international audiences.