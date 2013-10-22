Northern Europe Including Examples from the USSR in Both Europe and Asia, Volume 1
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
(partial) Abstract. Introduction. Northern Europe: Ireland, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, USSR (Introduction, Deposits in, and west of, the Urals and west of the Caspian Sea, Deposits east of the Urals and east of the Caspian Sea). Maps. Indices: Index of authors. Alphabetical index of deposits. Index of deposits according to metals and minerals produced. Index of deposits according to age of mineralization. Index of deposits according to the modified Lindgren classification. Supplemental references.
Description
Provides bibliographic and textual information about the principal ore deposits of Northern Europe, plus descriptions of 30 selected deposits from the USSR. Each deposit is introduced by a selected bibliography listing the most important literature followed by a reasonably detailed discussion covering geological characteristics and how the deposit was formed. The general bibliographic introduction to Ireland, Sweden and Finland covers many deposits with insufficient literature to justify separate coverage.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 14th December 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286112