Northern Australia
1st Edition
The Arenas of Life and Ecosystems on Half a Continent
Description
Northern Australia: The Arenas of Life and Ecosystems on Half a Continent provides a geographical study of the interplay of environmental challenge and human endeavor in the vast arena of Northern Australia.
This book is organized into three parts. Part A presents the contextual setting for Parts B and C. It includes a historical geographer's perspective on the ecological impact of 200 years of European settlement; a description of the use of satellite imagery; and discussion of some of the interactions among natural subsystems as they impinge on human activities (especially in the extensive rangelands). Part B discusses some of the human ecosystems which extend over a very large geographical territory. In these ecosystems the human population is small in terms of absolute number and relative to the population of other living things. These include the tropical marine ecosystems and their growing utilization for mariculture; and rangeland ecosytems dominated by cattle and the overlapping semi-arid grasslands. Part C discusses intensive ecosystems, where the human population is dominant in number.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Contributors
Preface
Part A: Arena
1. What Man Hath Wrought: Geography and Change in Northern Australia
2. Northern Australia: A View from Space
3. The Climate of Northern Australia
4. Interactive Natural Sub-Systems in Northern Australia
5. The Energy Resources of Northern Australia
6. The Human Population and Some Dimensions of Ecological Structure in Northern Australia
7. Aborigines in Northern Australia
Part B: Extensive Ecosystems
8. Australian Tropical Marine Ecosystems
9. Rangeland Ecosystems: Factors Influencing their Productivity
10. Production and Stability of Semi-arid Grasslands
11. The Utility of Landsat for Monitoring the Ephemeral Water and Herbage Resources of Arid Lands: An Example of Rangeland Management in the Channel Country of Australia
12. Land Administration, Tenure and Pressure for Change in Northern Australia
Part C: Intensive Ecosystems
13. Nucleated Rural Settlement as a Response to Isolation: The Large Cattle Station
14. Environmental Problems of the Mining Industry in Northern Australia
15. Buildings and Settlements: Living in the North
16. The Built Environment of Climatically Stressed Ecosystems
17. Thermal Comfort: Cooling Needs and Criteria for Darwin and The North
18. Aspects of the Human Ecology of Remote Settlements
19. Population Stability in Northern Australian Resource Towns: Endogenous Versus Exogenous Influences?
20. Infectious Disease: Human Ecosystems and Health in Northern Australia
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277370