Northern Australia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125450805, 9781483277370

Northern Australia

1st Edition

The Arenas of Life and Ecosystems on Half a Continent

Editors: Don Parkes
eBook ISBN: 9781483277370
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 442
Description

Northern Australia: The Arenas of Life and Ecosystems on Half a Continent provides a geographical study of the interplay of environmental challenge and human endeavor in the vast arena of Northern Australia.
This book is organized into three parts. Part A presents the contextual setting for Parts B and C. It includes a historical geographer's perspective on the ecological impact of 200 years of European settlement; a description of the use of satellite imagery; and discussion of some of the interactions among natural subsystems as they impinge on human activities (especially in the extensive rangelands). Part B discusses some of the human ecosystems which extend over a very large geographical territory. In these ecosystems the human population is small in terms of absolute number and relative to the population of other living things. These include the tropical marine ecosystems and their growing utilization for mariculture; and rangeland ecosytems dominated by cattle and the overlapping semi-arid grasslands. Part C discusses intensive ecosystems, where the human population is dominant in number.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Contributors

Preface

Part A: Arena

1. What Man Hath Wrought: Geography and Change in Northern Australia

2. Northern Australia: A View from Space

3. The Climate of Northern Australia

4. Interactive Natural Sub-Systems in Northern Australia

5. The Energy Resources of Northern Australia

6. The Human Population and Some Dimensions of Ecological Structure in Northern Australia

7. Aborigines in Northern Australia

Part B: Extensive Ecosystems

8. Australian Tropical Marine Ecosystems

9. Rangeland Ecosystems: Factors Influencing their Productivity

10. Production and Stability of Semi-arid Grasslands

11. The Utility of Landsat for Monitoring the Ephemeral Water and Herbage Resources of Arid Lands: An Example of Rangeland Management in the Channel Country of Australia

12. Land Administration, Tenure and Pressure for Change in Northern Australia

Part C: Intensive Ecosystems

13. Nucleated Rural Settlement as a Response to Isolation: The Large Cattle Station

14. Environmental Problems of the Mining Industry in Northern Australia

15. Buildings and Settlements: Living in the North

16. The Built Environment of Climatically Stressed Ecosystems

17. Thermal Comfort: Cooling Needs and Criteria for Darwin and The North

18. Aspects of the Human Ecology of Remote Settlements

19. Population Stability in Northern Australian Resource Towns: Endogenous Versus Exogenous Influences?

20. Infectious Disease: Human Ecosystems and Health in Northern Australia

Appendix

Index

