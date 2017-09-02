Northeast Pacific Shark Biology, Research and Conservation Part A, Volume 77
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Northeast Pacific Shark Biology, Ecology, and Conservation
Dayv Lowry and Shawn Larson
2. Biodiversity, Life History, and Conservation of Northeastern Pacific Chondrichthyans
David A. Ebert, Jennifer S. Bigman and Julia M. Lawson
3. Review of Current Conservation Genetic Analyses of Northeast Pacific Sharks
Shawn Larson, Toby S. Daly-Engel and Nicole M. Phillips
4. Trophic Relationships, Trophodynamics, and Ecological Impacts of Northeast Pacific Ocean Sharks
Joseph J. Bizzarro, Aaron B. Carlisle, Wade D. Smith and Enric Cortés
5. Stable Isotope Applications for Understanding Shark Ecology in the Northeast Pacific Ocean
Jonathan C.P. Reum, Gregory D. Williams and Chris J. Harvey
6. Age and Growth of Elasmobranchs and Applications to Fisheries Management and Conservation in the Northeast Pacific Ocean
Mary E. Matta, Cindy A. Tribuzio, David A. Ebert, Kenneth J. Goldman and Christopher M. Gburski
Description
Northeast Pacific Shark Biology, Research and Conservation, Part A, Volume 77 highlights the biological attributes of, and the conservation efforts targeted at, populations of vulnerable sharks in the Northeastern Pacific Ocean bordering the west coast of the United States, one of the most economically and ecologically important oceanic regions in the world. Updates in this new volume include chapters on Biodiversity, Conservation and Life History of Northeastern Pacific Chondrichthyans, a Review of current genetic analyses of Northeast Pacific sharks and conservation implications, and a section on the Trophodynamics and ecological impacts of eastern North Pacific sharks.
Key Features
- Brings together subject experts on all aspects of shark biology, ecology, fishery management and conservation
- Summarizes current knowledge
- Focuses scientific attention on key issues embedded in the concept of shark conservation, both from a species and an ecosystem perspective
Readership
The community of scientists and academics actively engaged in marine conservation in the Northeastern Pacific Ocean and beyond; members of the commercial and recreational fishing sector that target sharks, as well as their competitors and prey; and fishery policy makers and implementers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 2nd September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118320
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128118313
About the Serial Volume Editors
Shawn Larson Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Shawn Larson received her Ph.D. from the University of Washington School of Aquatic and Fishery Science, has been the Curator of Conservation Research at the Seattle Aquarium for 22 years, and has been studying shark biology and ecology for 14 years. Dr. Larson has published over 50 peer-reviewed scientific papers and abstracts on the biology and ecology of marine animals. Dr. Larson has organized and run international shark conservation workshops for over 12 years and is currently a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Northeast Pacific Shark Specialist Group tasked with defining the conservation status of all shark species in the northeastern Pacific.
Affiliations and Expertise
Seattle Aquarium, Seattle, WA, USA
Dayv Lowry Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Dayv Lowry received his Ph.D. from the University of South Florida Department of Integrative Biology, leads the Puget Sound Marine Fish Science Unit at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), and has been studying shark ecomorphology and conservation for 17 years. Dr. Lowry has published numerous peer-reviewed scientific manuscripts and government reports on the biology and ecology of marine fishes. Dr. Lowry has organized and run international marine fish research symposia, developed and implemented fishery policies that promote sustainable conservation, and is currently a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Northeast Pacific Shark Specialist Group tasked with defining the conservation status of all shark species in the northeastern Pacific. He also serves as the WDFW representative on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Olympia, WA, USA