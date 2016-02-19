Normative Economics
1st Edition
An Introduction to Microeconomic Theory and Radical Critiques
Normative Economics: An Introduction to Microeconomic Theory and Radical Critiques seeks to overcome the problem of taking an orthodox approach in economics introducing it in a critical way. The book covers social objectives and functions of economics; the development of a theory of commodity distribution and exchange; the determinating factors of different production techniques; the identification and determination of the combination of goods; the effects of locations and places on microeconomics; and the effects of time on microeconomics. Also discussed in the book are the implications of public policy; neo-classical economics; and other economic structures. The text is recommended not only for students of microeconomics, but also for economists and financial analysts, as it offers a different and refreshing approach to the subject.
Preface
I Perspectives
II To Whom?
III How?
IV What?
V Where?
VI When?
VII Public Policy
VIII Radical Alternatives
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140032