Normative Economics: An Introduction to Microeconomic Theory and Radical Critiques seeks to overcome the problem of taking an orthodox approach in economics introducing it in a critical way. The book covers social objectives and functions of economics; the development of a theory of commodity distribution and exchange; the determinating factors of different production techniques; the identification and determination of the combination of goods; the effects of locations and places on microeconomics; and the effects of time on microeconomics. Also discussed in the book are the implications of public policy; neo-classical economics; and other economic structures. The text is recommended not only for students of microeconomics, but also for economists and financial analysts, as it offers a different and refreshing approach to the subject.