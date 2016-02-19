Normative Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080183008, 9781483140032

Normative Economics

1st Edition

An Introduction to Microeconomic Theory and Radical Critiques

Authors: Frank J. B. Stilwell
eBook ISBN: 9781483140032
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Normative Economics: An Introduction to Microeconomic Theory and Radical Critiques seeks to overcome the problem of taking an orthodox approach in economics introducing it in a critical way. The book covers social objectives and functions of economics; the development of a theory of commodity distribution and exchange; the determinating factors of different production techniques; the identification and determination of the combination of goods; the effects of locations and places on microeconomics; and the effects of time on microeconomics. Also discussed in the book are the implications of public policy; neo-classical economics; and other economic structures. The text is recommended not only for students of microeconomics, but also for economists and financial analysts, as it offers a different and refreshing approach to the subject.

Table of Contents


Preface

I Perspectives

II To Whom?

III How?

IV What?

V Where?

VI When?

VII Public Policy

VIII Radical Alternatives

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140032

About the Author

Frank J. B. Stilwell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.