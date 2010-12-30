Normal Variants and Pitfalls in Musculoskeletal MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 18-4

Normal Variants and Pitfalls in Musculoskeletal MRI is explored in this important issue of MRI Clinics of North America. Articles will include: Shoulder MR Imaging Normal Variants and Imaging Artifacts; Elbow Magnetic Resonance Imaging Variants and Pitfalls; Pitfalls of Wrist MR Imaging; MR Imaging of the Hip: Normal Anatomic Variants and Imaging Pitfalls; Magnetic Resonance Imaging Pitfalls and Normal Variations: The Knee; Normal Variants and Pitfalls in MR Imaging of the Ankle and Foot; Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Midfoot and Forefoot: Normal Variants and Pitfalls; MR Imaging Features of Common Variant Spinal Anatomy; Bone Marrow, and more!