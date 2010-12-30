Normal Variants and Pitfalls in Musculoskeletal MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455703036

Normal Variants and Pitfalls in Musculoskeletal MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 18-4

1st Edition

Authors: William Morrison Adam Zoga
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455703036
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Description

Normal Variants and Pitfalls in Musculoskeletal MRI is explored in this important issue of MRI Clinics of North America. Articles will include: Shoulder MR Imaging Normal Variants and Imaging Artifacts; Elbow Magnetic Resonance Imaging Variants and Pitfalls; Pitfalls of Wrist MR Imaging; MR Imaging of the Hip: Normal Anatomic Variants and Imaging Pitfalls; Magnetic Resonance Imaging Pitfalls and Normal Variations: The Knee; Normal Variants and Pitfalls in MR Imaging of the Ankle and Foot; Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Midfoot and Forefoot: Normal Variants and Pitfalls; MR Imaging Features of Common Variant Spinal Anatomy; Bone Marrow, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455703036

About the Authors

William Morrison Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University, Director, Division of Musculoskeletal and General Diagnostic Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Adam Zoga Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Director of Musculoskeletal MRI and Ambulatory Imaging Services, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

