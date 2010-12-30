Normal Variants and Pitfalls in Musculoskeletal MRI, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 18-4
1st Edition
Description
Normal Variants and Pitfalls in Musculoskeletal MRI is explored in this important issue of MRI Clinics of North America. Articles will include: Shoulder MR Imaging Normal Variants and Imaging Artifacts; Elbow Magnetic Resonance Imaging Variants and Pitfalls; Pitfalls of Wrist MR Imaging; MR Imaging of the Hip: Normal Anatomic Variants and Imaging Pitfalls; Magnetic Resonance Imaging Pitfalls and Normal Variations: The Knee; Normal Variants and Pitfalls in MR Imaging of the Ankle and Foot; Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Midfoot and Forefoot: Normal Variants and Pitfalls; MR Imaging Features of Common Variant Spinal Anatomy; Bone Marrow, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 30th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455703036
About the Authors
William Morrison Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University, Director, Division of Musculoskeletal and General Diagnostic Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Adam Zoga Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Director of Musculoskeletal MRI and Ambulatory Imaging Services, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA