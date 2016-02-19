Normal Personality Processes, Volume 13
1st Edition
Progress in Experimental Personality Research
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Masculinity, Femininity, and Gender-Related Traits: A Conceptual Analysis and Critique of Current Research
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the Personal Attributes Questionnaire and Bern Sex Role Inventory
III. Conceptions of Masculinity, Femininity, and Sex-Role Identification
IV. Androgyny and Its Vicissitudes
V. What Do the BSRI and PAQ Measure?
VI. Issues Related to Combining M and F Scores
VII. Androgyny as an Emergent Construct
VIII. Issues Related to Mental Health
IX. Masculinity and Femininity as Gender Identity
X. Summary and Conclusions
References
Volitional Aspects of Achievement Motivation and Learned Helplessness: Toward a Comprehensive Theory of Action Control
I. Introduction
II. Action Control and Achievement-Related Behavior
III. A General Framework for the Theory of Action Control
IV. The Problem of Volition in Various Subfields of Psychology
V. Two Modes of Control: Action and State Orientations
VI. Conclusion
References
Differential Involvement in Delinquency: Toward an Interpretation in Terms of Reputation Management
I. Introduction
II. Research Strategies
III. The Consistency of Delinquent Conduct
IV. Explanations of Delinquency
V. Delinquency and Reputation
VI. Delinquency as a Consequence of Knowledge Deficits
VII. Motivational Factors in Delinquency
VIII. Conclusions
References
Acts, Dispositions, and Personality
I. From Acts to Dispositions
II. Act Frequency Research Methods
III. The Comparative Analysis of Dispositions
IV. Dispositions as Modal Human Tendencies
V. Analysis of Individual Differences in Dispositions
VI. Dispositions in the Idiographic Analysis of Persons
VII. From Dispositions to Personality
References
Personality and Chronic Headache
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Description of Headache
III. Review of the Clinical Observation Literature
IV. Review of Investigations Employing Standardized Psychological Tests
V. Studies on Personality and Headache from the SUNYA Headache Project
VI. Overall Discussion
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Progress in Experimental Personality Research, Volume 13: Normal Personality Processes focuses on the theory and measurement of personality research.
This book begins with a detailed analysis of theoretical and conceptual aspects of gender research, followed by a discussion of the theoretical framework for the study of action control or choice behavior that encompasses a wide range of normal human action in addition to providing a schema in which the concept of “learned helplessness” might be handled. This publication concludes with a review and synthesis of data treating juvenile delinquency as a phenomenon of impression management and report on the personality correlates of chronic headache.
This volume is recommended for psychologists and specialists researching on normal personality processes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st May 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219264