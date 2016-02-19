Normal Personality Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125414135, 9781483219264

Normal Personality Processes, Volume 13

1st Edition

Progress in Experimental Personality Research

Editors: Brendan A. Maher Winifred B. Maher
eBook ISBN: 9781483219264
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 1984
Page Count: 386
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Masculinity, Femininity, and Gender-Related Traits: A Conceptual Analysis and Critique of Current Research

I. Introduction

II. Properties of the Personal Attributes Questionnaire and Bern Sex Role Inventory

III. Conceptions of Masculinity, Femininity, and Sex-Role Identification

IV. Androgyny and Its Vicissitudes

V. What Do the BSRI and PAQ Measure?

VI. Issues Related to Combining M and F Scores

VII. Androgyny as an Emergent Construct

VIII. Issues Related to Mental Health

IX. Masculinity and Femininity as Gender Identity

X. Summary and Conclusions

References

Volitional Aspects of Achievement Motivation and Learned Helplessness: Toward a Comprehensive Theory of Action Control

I. Introduction

II. Action Control and Achievement-Related Behavior

III. A General Framework for the Theory of Action Control

IV. The Problem of Volition in Various Subfields of Psychology

V. Two Modes of Control: Action and State Orientations

VI. Conclusion

References

Differential Involvement in Delinquency: Toward an Interpretation in Terms of Reputation Management

I. Introduction

II. Research Strategies

III. The Consistency of Delinquent Conduct

IV. Explanations of Delinquency

V. Delinquency and Reputation

VI. Delinquency as a Consequence of Knowledge Deficits

VII. Motivational Factors in Delinquency

VIII. Conclusions

References

Acts, Dispositions, and Personality

I. From Acts to Dispositions

II. Act Frequency Research Methods

III. The Comparative Analysis of Dispositions

IV. Dispositions as Modal Human Tendencies

V. Analysis of Individual Differences in Dispositions

VI. Dispositions in the Idiographic Analysis of Persons

VII. From Dispositions to Personality

References

Personality and Chronic Headache

I. Introduction

II. Classification and Description of Headache

III. Review of the Clinical Observation Literature

IV. Review of Investigations Employing Standardized Psychological Tests

V. Studies on Personality and Headache from the SUNYA Headache Project

VI. Overall Discussion

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Progress in Experimental Personality Research, Volume 13: Normal Personality Processes focuses on the theory and measurement of personality research.

This book begins with a detailed analysis of theoretical and conceptual aspects of gender research, followed by a discussion of the theoretical framework for the study of action control or choice behavior that encompasses a wide range of normal human action in addition to providing a schema in which the concept of “learned helplessness” might be handled. This publication concludes with a review and synthesis of data treating juvenile delinquency as a phenomenon of impression management and report on the personality correlates of chronic headache.

This volume is recommended for psychologists and specialists researching on normal personality processes.

Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219264

