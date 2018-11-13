Normal and Pathological Bronchial Semiology

Pierre Baldeyrou was born in 1949. He completed his medical studies in Amiens and then Paris. In 1972 he specialized in Pulmonology and Bronchial Endoscopy. He learned the rigid bronchoscopy techniques from Dr. J.M. Lemoine in Clamart and Cre´teil, and from Dr. Oustrie`res at Tenon Hospital between 1973 and 1975. In 1975, he started a very long collaboration with the department of Prof. Pariente in Clamart and later at Beaujon and Bichat Hospitals (subsequently with his successors, Prof. Fournier and Prof. Mal). In late 1975, he joined the Department of thoracic Surgery of Prof. J. Aigueperse and Prof. G. Lemoine of CMC (Medical Surgical Center) in Porte de Choisy. In 1980, he became a consultant in Pulmonology and interventional bronchoscopy at Gustave Roussy Oncology Institute in Villejuif. Later, he continued his collaboration in thoracic surgery with Dr. Bisson, followed by a professional growth at Marie Lannelongue hospital with Prof. Dartevelle and Prof. Fadel. His publications and collaborations focused on pulmonology, thoracic surgery, diagnostic and interventional bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound, endobronchial brachytherapy, and treatments of lung cancer. Throughout his professional life, he taught young pulmonologists the various endoscopic techniques and the bases of bronchial semiology; this work is the result of experience accumulated of more than 40 years of reflection and practice.