Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080450735, 9780080545363

Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents

1st Edition

Series Editors: S. J. Rachman
Authors: Peter Muris
eBook ISBN: 9780080545363
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080450735
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th June 2007
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents

Peter Muris

Chapter 1 Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents

Chapter 2 Genetically-based Vulnerability

Chapter 3 Environmental Influences

Chapter 4 Protective Factors

Chapter 5 Maintaining Factors

Chapter 6 The Aetiology of Childhood Phobias and Anxiety Disorders: A Dynamic Multi-Factorial Model

Chapter 7 Assessment of Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents

Chapter 8 Treatment and Prevention of Childhood Anxiety

Description

Written at a post-graduate level, this new volume provides a cumulative overview of the research available on the pathogenesis of fear and anxiety in youths. Its aim is to give the reader an idea of the factors that are thought to be involved in the development of abnormal fear and anxiety in children and adolescents, and to integrate this knowledge in a comprehensive model. Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents also gives an update of the current scientific status on the psychological and pharmacological treatment and assessment of anxiety disorders in youths.

Key Features

  • Reviews research literature on the cause of childhood anxiety, not only the existence and treatment
  • Discusses empirically supported intervention strategies
  • Includes questionnaires for measuring anxiety and related concepts that can be employed for research purposes
  • Anxiety disorders in children and adolescents is the author's primary area of research

Readership

Postgraduate students and researchers in clinical psychology or psychiatry. It will also appeal to practicing psychotherapists and mental health workers.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080545363
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080450735

About the Series Editors

S. J. Rachman Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia

About the Authors

Peter Muris Author

Peter Muris is a professor at the Institute of Psychology of Erasmus University in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. He heads the department of clinical psychology at the university in addition to working as a child psychologist in an outpatient treatment center. Dr. Muris has authored more than 250 peer-reviewed journal articles, and conducts ongoing research with a focus on child psychopathology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Psychology, Erasmus University, Rotterdam, THE NETHERLANDS

