Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents
Peter Muris
Chapter 1 Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents
Chapter 2 Genetically-based Vulnerability
Chapter 3 Environmental Influences
Chapter 4 Protective Factors
Chapter 5 Maintaining Factors
Chapter 6 The Aetiology of Childhood Phobias and Anxiety Disorders: A Dynamic Multi-Factorial Model
Chapter 7 Assessment of Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents
Chapter 8 Treatment and Prevention of Childhood Anxiety
Description
Written at a post-graduate level, this new volume provides a cumulative overview of the research available on the pathogenesis of fear and anxiety in youths. Its aim is to give the reader an idea of the factors that are thought to be involved in the development of abnormal fear and anxiety in children and adolescents, and to integrate this knowledge in a comprehensive model. Normal and Abnormal Fear and Anxiety in Children and Adolescents also gives an update of the current scientific status on the psychological and pharmacological treatment and assessment of anxiety disorders in youths.
Key Features
- Reviews research literature on the cause of childhood anxiety, not only the existence and treatment
- Discusses empirically supported intervention strategies
- Includes questionnaires for measuring anxiety and related concepts that can be employed for research purposes
- Anxiety disorders in children and adolescents is the author's primary area of research
Readership
Postgraduate students and researchers in clinical psychology or psychiatry. It will also appeal to practicing psychotherapists and mental health workers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 29th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080450735
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545363
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Muris Author
Peter Muris is a professor at the Institute of Psychology of Erasmus University in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. He heads the department of clinical psychology at the university in addition to working as a child psychologist in an outpatient treatment center. Dr. Muris has authored more than 250 peer-reviewed journal articles, and conducts ongoing research with a focus on child psychopathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Psychology, Erasmus University, Rotterdam, THE NETHERLANDS
About the Series Editors
S. J. Rachman Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia