Nonvitamin and Nonmineral Nutritional Supplements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128124918, 9780128125632

Nonvitamin and Nonmineral Nutritional Supplements

1st Edition

Editors: Seyed Mohammad Nabavi Ana Sanches Silva
eBook ISBN: 9780128125632
Paperback ISBN: 9780128124918
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th September 2018
Page Count: 583
Description

Nonvitamin and Nonmineral Nutritional Supplements compiles comprehensive information and recent findings on supplements found in today’s market. The book focuses on non-essential nutrients, animal extracts, yeast and fungi extracts, and plant and algae extracts used as supplements. Readers will find valuable insights on the impact of dietary supplementation on human health, along with an understanding of the positive and negative aspects of each supplement.

Key Features

  • Provides reliable information on available supplements to inform nutritional practices
  • Presents each supplement’s sources, availability, health benefits, drawbacks, and possible interactions with other supplements, food or drugs
  • Serves as a guide to non-essential nutrients, plant and algae extracts, animal extracts, including bee products and shark cartilage, and supplements from yeast and fungi

Readership

Food and nutrition researchers, health professionals, nutritionists, students and laypeople

Table of Contents

1. History, definition, overview and legislation of dietary supplements
2. Non-essential nutrients
3. Plant and algae extracts
4. Animal extracts
5. From yeast and fungi
6. Future trends of food supplements

Details

No. of pages:
583
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128125632
Paperback ISBN:
9780128124918

About the Editor

Seyed Mohammad Nabavi

Seyed Mohammad Nabavi is a biotechnologist and senior researcher of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Science and a member of Iran’s National Elites Foundation. His research focuses on the health-promotion effects of natural products. He is author/co-author of 150 publications in international journals, 51 communications at national and international congress, and six chapters in book series. He is referee of several international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran

Ana Sanches Silva

Ana Sanches-Silva is a researcher at the National Institute of Agrarian and Veterinary Research (INIAV, IP). She obtained a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Coimbra, Portugal, and received her European Ph.D. in Pharmacy from the University of Santiago de Compostela, Spain, with honors. In addition, she was awarded with the prize for best doctorate student. After two years post-doc at this university through competitive programs, she joined the department of Food and Nutrition of the INSA through the post-doc grant funded by FCT and later through the prestigious national program of human resources Science 2007. Ana Sanches-Silva has a remarkable track record (over 100 scientific contributions in peer-reviewed journals or book chapters). She has more than 250 communications in national and international conferences. Her research interests are focused on the evaluation of safety and composition of food and food packaging. Moreover, her special interest is the study of food bioactive compounds and dietary supplements, and development of analytical methodologies for the analysis of bioactive compounds in food.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Agrarian and Veterinary Research, Portugal

