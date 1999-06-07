Nonviral Vectors for Gene Therapy

Introduction, L.Huang and E. Viroonhatapan.

Cationic Liposomes: Progress in Gene Delivery Research and Development, P. Felgner. Cationic Lipid-Mediated Gene Delivery to the Airways, J. Marshall, N. Yew, S. Eastman, C. Jiang, R. Scheule, S. Cheng. Structure and Structure-Activity Relationship of Lipid-Based Gene Delivery Systems, D. Lasic. Self-Assembled Structures of Lipid/DNA Nonviral Gene Delivery Systems from Synchorotron X-Ray Diffraction, C. Safinya, I. Koltover. Sites of Uptake and Expression of Cationic Liposome/DNA Complexes Injected Intravenously, J. McLean, G. Thurston, D. McDonald.

Other Vectors: Nuclear Transport of Exogenous DNA, M. Sebestyén and J. Wolff. Particle-Mediated Gene Delivery: Applications to Canine and Other Larger Animal Systems, N.-S. Yang, G. Hogge, E.G. MacEwen. Polyethylenimines: A Family of Potent Polymers for Nucleic Acid Delivery, A. Kichler, J.-P. Behr, P. Erbacher. Ligand-Polycation Conjugates for Receptor-Targeted Gene Transfer, E. Wagner. The Perplexing Delivery Mechanism of Lipoplexes, L. Barron and F. Szoka, Jr.. Biopolymer-DNA Nanospheres, K. Leong. Novel Lipidic Vectors for Gene Transfer, S. Li, L. Huang.

Animal Models and Clinical Trials: Mechanisms of Cationic Liposome-Mediated Transfection of the Lung Endothelium, D. Liu, J. Knapp, Y. Song. Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy, U. Griesenbach, D. Geddes, E. Alton. Targeting HER-2/neu-Overexpressing Cancer Cells with Transcriptional Repressor Genes Delivered by Cationic Liposome, M.-C. Hung, S.-C. Wang, G. Hortobagyi. Immune Pathways Used in Nucleic Acid Vaccination, G. Rhodes. A Novel Gene Regulatory System, S. Chua, M. Burcin, Y. Wang, S. Tsai. Index.