Nonviral Vectors for Gene Therapy

Gene transfer within humans has been an obstacle until about 10 years ago. At that time, it was found that viral vectors were effective carriers of "healthy genes" into patients' cells. The problem, however, was that viral vectors proved unnecessarily harmful to humans: subjects experienced inflamatory activity and negative immunological responses to the genes. Viral vectors were also unable to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical community: they were not reproducible in large-scale proportions in cost-effective ways. Thus, research was undertaken to find a safer way to transfer genes to patients without jeopardizing the safety of the patient. And so non-viral vectors were discovered. This volume presents the various non-viral vectors currently under development. Although not methodologically oriented, it will provide the necessary details behind the development of the vectors. This information will prove useful to both researchers and clinicians.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Presents state-of-the art developments of nonviral vectors as tools for modern molecular medicine
- Covers all types of nonviral vectors, from molecular structure to therapeutic application Provides a comprehensive review of synthetic vectors
- Includes contributions from major investigators and leading experts in the field
Introduction, L.Huang and E. Viroonhatapan.
Cationic Liposomes: Progress in Gene Delivery Research and Development, P. Felgner. Cationic Lipid-Mediated Gene Delivery to the Airways, J. Marshall, N. Yew, S. Eastman, C. Jiang, R. Scheule, S. Cheng. Structure and Structure-Activity Relationship of Lipid-Based Gene Delivery Systems, D. Lasic. Self-Assembled Structures of Lipid/DNA Nonviral Gene Delivery Systems from Synchorotron X-Ray Diffraction, C. Safinya, I. Koltover. Sites of Uptake and Expression of Cationic Liposome/DNA Complexes Injected Intravenously, J. McLean, G. Thurston, D. McDonald.
Other Vectors: Nuclear Transport of Exogenous DNA, M. Sebestyén and J. Wolff. Particle-Mediated Gene Delivery: Applications to Canine and Other Larger Animal Systems, N.-S. Yang, G. Hogge, E.G. MacEwen. Polyethylenimines: A Family of Potent Polymers for Nucleic Acid Delivery, A. Kichler, J.-P. Behr, P. Erbacher. Ligand-Polycation Conjugates for Receptor-Targeted Gene Transfer, E. Wagner. The Perplexing Delivery Mechanism of Lipoplexes, L. Barron and F. Szoka, Jr.. Biopolymer-DNA Nanospheres, K. Leong. Novel Lipidic Vectors for Gene Transfer, S. Li, L. Huang.
Animal Models and Clinical Trials: Mechanisms of Cationic Liposome-Mediated Transfection of the Lung Endothelium, D. Liu, J. Knapp, Y. Song. Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy, U. Griesenbach, D. Geddes, E. Alton. Targeting HER-2/neu-Overexpressing Cancer Cells with Transcriptional Repressor Genes Delivered by Cationic Liposome, M.-C. Hung, S.-C. Wang, G. Hortobagyi. Immune Pathways Used in Nucleic Acid Vaccination, G. Rhodes. A Novel Gene Regulatory System, S. Chua, M. Burcin, Y. Wang, S. Tsai. Index.
- 456
- English
- © Academic Press 1999
- 7th June 1999
- Academic Press
- 9780080479774
Mien-Chie Hung
M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas, Houston, U.S.A.
Leaf Huang
Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S.A.
Ernst Wagner
Munich Center for System-based Drug Research, Center for Nanoscience, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Germany
"...Chapters are written by leading experts and recognized authorities in the field, and the editors have done a remarkable job of ensuring that the level of presentation remains constant throughout... The book is well illustrated, and includes several pages of color plates and a functional index... This volume is a succinct, readable introduction to the development and use of nonviral vectors in gene therapy, and should serve to stimulate further research into this field. Its appeal, however, is not limited to those working in gene therapy. It should also be read by molecular biologists and especially cell biologists, whose work on basic cellular mechanisms of uptake and transport are needed to further an understanding of how to design effective vectors for gene therapy." @source:--DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS (2000)