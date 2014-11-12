Nonviral Vectors for Gene Therapy, Volume 88
1st Edition
Lipid- and Polymer-based Gene Transfer
Table of Contents
- Advances in Genetics, Volume 88
- Dedication
- Chapter One. Nonviral Vectors: We Have Come a Long Way
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chemical Methods
- 3. Physical Methods
- 4. Perspectives
- Chapter Two. Lipid Nanoparticles for Gene Delivery
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Rational Designs to Overcome Extracellular and Intracellular Barriers
- 3. Current Lipidic Vectors for Gene Delivery
- 4. Gene Therapy Applications
- 5. Pharmacokinetics, Biodistribution and Toxicity of LNPs
- 6. Clinical Trials
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter Three. Nanotechnology for In vivo Targeted siRNA Delivery
- 1. RNA Potently Modifies Gene Expression
- 2. Targeting Strategies
- 3. Targeting the Liver
- 4. Targeting Primary Tumors and Metastasis
- 5. Endothelial Cell Targeting
- 6. Future Perspectives
- Chapter Four. Lipid Nanoparticles for Short Interfering RNA Delivery
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Challenges and Strategies for Delivery of siRNA
- 3. Lipid-Based Delivery Systems
- 4. LNP-siRNA Formulations in Clinical Trials
- 5. Future Prospects
- Chapter Five. Composite Nanoparticles for Gene Delivery
- 1. Nanomedicine and Gene Therapy
- 2. Composite Nanoparticles
- 3. Fabrication Methods of Composite Nanoparticles
- 4. Composite Nanoparticles for Targeted Gene Delivery
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Six. Multifunctional Enveloped Nanodevices (MENDs)
- 1. Introduction
- 2. R8-MEND
- 3. KALA-MEND
- 4. MITO-Porter
- 5. YSK-MEND
- 6. SS-Cleavable Proton-Activated Lipid-like Material (ssPALM)
- 7. Perspectives
- Chapter Seven. Lipid-Coated Calcium Phosphate Nanoparticles for Nonviral Gene Therapy
- 1. Recent Progress of Nonviral Gene Therapy and In vitro/In vivo Delivery Systems
- 2. LCP Nanoparticles as a Multifunctional Platform for Gene Delivery
- 3. Potential Therapeutic Applications of LCP: Cancer, Chronic Liver Disease, and Gene Therapy
- 4. LCP Nanoparticles: Conclusions
- Chapter Eight. Polymers for Nucleic Acid Transfer—An Overview
- 1. Five Decades in Polyplexes: Challenges and Breakthroughs
- 2. Optimizing the Core: Biodegradable and Biocompatible Polymers
- 3. Optimizing the Shell: Bioinspired Smart Polyplexes
- 4. Next Steps: Multifunctional and Sequence-Defined Polymers
- 5. Perspectives
- Chapter Nine. Recent Developments in Nucleic Acid Delivery with Polyethylenimines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanism of PEI-Mediated DNA Transfection
- 3. Proton Sponge: Myth or Reality?
- 4. PEI for Gene Delivery
- 5. PEI Derivatives for the Delivery of Exon Skipping Oligonucleotides
- 6. PEIs for siRNA Delivery
- 7. Conclusion
- Chapter Ten. Bioresponsive Polymer-Based Nucleic Acid Carriers
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Polymer Self-Assemblies for Nucleic Acid Delivery
- 3. Reductive Environment-Responsive Nucleic Acid Delivery
- 4. Acidic pH-Responsive Nucleic Acid Delivery
- 5. Other Stimuli-Responsive Nucleic Acid Delivery
- 6. Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- Chapter Eleven. Chitosan-Based Nanoparticles for Mucosal Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. RNA Interference
- 3. The Mucosal Barrier
- 4. Mucoadhesive Biomaterials
- 5. Chitosan
- 6. Chitosan/siRNA Nanoparticles
- 7. Chitosan/siRNA Nanoparticles for Delivery across Mucosal Barriers
- 8. Considerations and Future Perspectives
- Chapter Twelve. Polycation-Mediated Integrated Cell Death Processes
- 1. Introduction: Cell Death Definitions, Guidelines, and Processes
- 2. Lysosomal-Related Cell Death
- 3. ER-Related Cell Death
- 4. Mitochondrion-Related Cell Death on Polycation Treatment
- 5. Cell Death-Assay Design, Considerations, and Interpretations
- 6. Safer Design of Polycationic Systems
- 7. Conclusions
- Index
- Color Plates
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
- Critically analyzes future directions
- Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 12th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001486
Reviews
Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science
About the Serial Volume Editors
Leaf Huang Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S.A.
Dexi Liu Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, University of Georgia College of Pharmacy, Georgia, U.S.A.
Ernst Wagner Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Munich Center for System-based Drug Research, Center for Nanoscience, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Germany