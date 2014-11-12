Nonviral Vectors for Gene Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128001486, 9780128003671

Nonviral Vectors for Gene Therapy, Volume 88

1st Edition

Lipid- and Polymer-based Gene Transfer

Serial Volume Editors: Leaf Huang Dexi Liu Ernst Wagner
eBook ISBN: 9780128003671
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128001486
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th November 2014
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
100.30
183.59
156.05
129.00
109.65
171.00
145.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
129.00
109.65
171.00
145.35
104.00
88.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Advances in Genetics, Volume 88
  • Dedication
  • Chapter One. Nonviral Vectors: We Have Come a Long Way
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Chemical Methods
    • 3. Physical Methods
    • 4. Perspectives
  • Chapter Two. Lipid Nanoparticles for Gene Delivery
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Rational Designs to Overcome Extracellular and Intracellular Barriers
    • 3. Current Lipidic Vectors for Gene Delivery
    • 4. Gene Therapy Applications
    • 5. Pharmacokinetics, Biodistribution and Toxicity of LNPs
    • 6. Clinical Trials
    • 7. Conclusions
  • Chapter Three. Nanotechnology for In vivo Targeted siRNA Delivery
    • 1. RNA Potently Modifies Gene Expression
    • 2. Targeting Strategies
    • 3. Targeting the Liver
    • 4. Targeting Primary Tumors and Metastasis
    • 5. Endothelial Cell Targeting
    • 6. Future Perspectives
  • Chapter Four. Lipid Nanoparticles for Short Interfering RNA Delivery
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Challenges and Strategies for Delivery of siRNA
    • 3. Lipid-Based Delivery Systems
    • 4. LNP-siRNA Formulations in Clinical Trials
    • 5. Future Prospects
  • Chapter Five. Composite Nanoparticles for Gene Delivery
    • 1. Nanomedicine and Gene Therapy
    • 2. Composite Nanoparticles
    • 3. Fabrication Methods of Composite Nanoparticles
    • 4. Composite Nanoparticles for Targeted Gene Delivery
    • 5. Conclusion
  • Chapter Six. Multifunctional Enveloped Nanodevices (MENDs)
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. R8-MEND
    • 3. KALA-MEND
    • 4. MITO-Porter
    • 5. YSK-MEND
    • 6. SS-Cleavable Proton-Activated Lipid-like Material (ssPALM)
    • 7. Perspectives
  • Chapter Seven. Lipid-Coated Calcium Phosphate Nanoparticles for Nonviral Gene Therapy
    • 1. Recent Progress of Nonviral Gene Therapy and In vitro/In vivo Delivery Systems
    • 2. LCP Nanoparticles as a Multifunctional Platform for Gene Delivery
    • 3. Potential Therapeutic Applications of LCP: Cancer, Chronic Liver Disease, and Gene Therapy
    • 4. LCP Nanoparticles: Conclusions
  • Chapter Eight. Polymers for Nucleic Acid Transfer—An Overview
    • 1. Five Decades in Polyplexes: Challenges and Breakthroughs
    • 2. Optimizing the Core: Biodegradable and Biocompatible Polymers
    • 3. Optimizing the Shell: Bioinspired Smart Polyplexes
    • 4. Next Steps: Multifunctional and Sequence-Defined Polymers
    • 5. Perspectives
  • Chapter Nine. Recent Developments in Nucleic Acid Delivery with Polyethylenimines
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Mechanism of PEI-Mediated DNA Transfection
    • 3. Proton Sponge: Myth or Reality?
    • 4. PEI for Gene Delivery
    • 5. PEI Derivatives for the Delivery of Exon Skipping Oligonucleotides
    • 6. PEIs for siRNA Delivery
    • 7. Conclusion
  • Chapter Ten. Bioresponsive Polymer-Based Nucleic Acid Carriers
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Polymer Self-Assemblies for Nucleic Acid Delivery
    • 3. Reductive Environment-Responsive Nucleic Acid Delivery
    • 4. Acidic pH-Responsive Nucleic Acid Delivery
    • 5. Other Stimuli-Responsive Nucleic Acid Delivery
    • 6. Conclusion and Future Perspectives
  • Chapter Eleven. Chitosan-Based Nanoparticles for Mucosal Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. RNA Interference
    • 3. The Mucosal Barrier
    • 4. Mucoadhesive Biomaterials
    • 5. Chitosan
    • 6. Chitosan/siRNA Nanoparticles
    • 7. Chitosan/siRNA Nanoparticles for Delivery across Mucosal Barriers
    • 8. Considerations and Future Perspectives
  • Chapter Twelve. Polycation-Mediated Integrated Cell Death Processes
    • 1. Introduction: Cell Death Definitions, Guidelines, and Processes
    • 2. Lysosomal-Related Cell Death
    • 3. ER-Related Cell Death
    • 4. Mitochondrion-Related Cell Death on Polycation Treatment
    • 5. Cell Death-Assay Design, Considerations, and Interpretations
    • 6. Safer Design of Polycationic Systems
    • 7. Conclusions
  • Index
  • Color Plates

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
  • Critically analyzes future directions
  • Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128003671
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128001486

Reviews

Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Leaf Huang Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Dexi Liu Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences, University of Georgia College of Pharmacy, Georgia, U.S.A.

Ernst Wagner Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Munich Center for System-based Drug Research, Center for Nanoscience, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.