Nonviral Vectors for Gene Therapy, Part 1, Volume 53
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Recent Advances in Non-viral Gene Delivery; Barriers to gene delivery using synthetic vectors; Pharmacokinetics of Plasmid DNA-Based Nonviral Gene Medicine; What Role can chemistry play in cationic liposome-based gene therapy research today?; Lipoplex structures and their distinct cellular pathways; Toxicity of Catonic lipid-DNA complexes; Polyethylenimine (PEI); Pluronic Block Copolymers for gene delivery; Terplex gene delivery system; Design of polyphosphoester-DNA nanoparticles for nonviral gene delivery; Development of HVJ envelope vector and its application to gene therapy; Targeting of polyplexes: towards synthetic virus vector systems.
Description
The field of non-viral vector research has rapidly progressed since the publication of the first edition. This new edition is expanded to two separate volumes that contain in-depth discussions of different non-viral approaches, including cationic liposomes and polymers, naked DNA and various physical methods of delivery, as well as a comprehensive coverage of the molecular biological designs of the plasmid DNA for reduced toxicity, prolonged expression and tissue or disease specific genes. New developments such as the toxicity of the non-viral vectors and recent advances in nucleic acid therapeutics are fully covered in these volumes.
Readership
Graduate students, scientists, and clinicians interested in molecular and cell biology interested in gene therapy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 7th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915739
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120176533
About the Editors
Leaf Huang Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S.A.
Mien-Chie Hung Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas, Houston, U.S.A.
Ernst Wagner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Munich Center for System-based Drug Research, Center for Nanoscience, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Germany