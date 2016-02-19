Nonverbal Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127613505, 9781483220673

Nonverbal Behavior

1st Edition

Applications and Cultural Implications

Editors: Aaron Wolfgang
eBook ISBN: 9781483220673
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nonverbal Behavior: Applications and Cultural Implications covers the role of nonverbal behavior in interpersonal and intercultural communications. The book discusses the emergence of an alternate epistemology in science and its application to the study of communication; the research on the measurement of the sensitivity to nonverbal communication; and the applications of nonverbal behavior in teaching. The text also describes some cultural sources of miscommunication in interracial interviews; the teacher and nonverbal behavior in the multicultural classroom; and the social contexts for ethnic borders and school failure. The implication of common misconceptions about nonverbal communication for training is also considered. Educators, practitioners, researchers, and students of human communication will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Part 1: Perspective

On Communicational Processes

Universais in Human Expressive Behavior

Facial Expression, Emotion, and Motivation

The State of the Art: Past and Present Trends in Body Movement Research

Part 2: Research Applications

Measuring Sensitivity to Nonverbal Communication: The PONS Test

Talking Down: Some Cultural Sources of Miscommunication of Interracial Interviews

Therapist Training in Nonverbal Behavior: Toward a Curriculum

New Developments in the Analysis of Social Skills

Part 3: Applications of Nonverbal Behavior in Teaching

The Teacher and Nonverbal Behavior in the Multicultural Classroom

Social Contexts for Ethnic Borders and School Failure

Teaching and Nonverbal Behavior

Common Misconceptions about Nonverbal Communication: Implications for Training

Part 4: Conclusion

Conclusion

Index


Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220673

About the Editor

Aaron Wolfgang

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.