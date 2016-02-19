Nonverbal Behavior
1st Edition
Applications and Cultural Implications
Description
Nonverbal Behavior: Applications and Cultural Implications covers the role of nonverbal behavior in interpersonal and intercultural communications. The book discusses the emergence of an alternate epistemology in science and its application to the study of communication; the research on the measurement of the sensitivity to nonverbal communication; and the applications of nonverbal behavior in teaching. The text also describes some cultural sources of miscommunication in interracial interviews; the teacher and nonverbal behavior in the multicultural classroom; and the social contexts for ethnic borders and school failure. The implication of common misconceptions about nonverbal communication for training is also considered. Educators, practitioners, researchers, and students of human communication will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Part 1: Perspective
On Communicational Processes
Universais in Human Expressive Behavior
Facial Expression, Emotion, and Motivation
The State of the Art: Past and Present Trends in Body Movement Research
Part 2: Research Applications
Measuring Sensitivity to Nonverbal Communication: The PONS Test
Talking Down: Some Cultural Sources of Miscommunication of Interracial Interviews
Therapist Training in Nonverbal Behavior: Toward a Curriculum
New Developments in the Analysis of Social Skills
Part 3: Applications of Nonverbal Behavior in Teaching
The Teacher and Nonverbal Behavior in the Multicultural Classroom
Social Contexts for Ethnic Borders and School Failure
Teaching and Nonverbal Behavior
Common Misconceptions about Nonverbal Communication: Implications for Training
Part 4: Conclusion
Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220673