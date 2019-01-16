Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)
1st Edition
Microbiological, Clinical and Geographical Distribution
Description
Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM): Microbiological, Clinical and Geographical Distribution is a complete reference that stimulates a greater understanding of NTM infections. Sections cover microbiologic and molecular diagnostic tools, drug susceptibility tests, human genetic susceptibility, prevalence and incidence studies, clinical and radiological presentations, and clinical trials for antibiotic therapy. With the incidence rate of NTM infections increasing globally during the last decade, significant mortality and morbidity must be addressed. This important reference will provide research scientists, clinical microbiologists, hospital diagnostic technicians, and post graduate medical and science students with information on the epidemiology, prevalence, microbiology and clinical aspects of NTM.
Key Features
- Highlights new findings in the epidemiological distribution and new diagnosis and treatment protocol of mycobacterial infections
- Debates new advances in the detection of NTM
- Demonstrates the distribution of NTM in the environment and its relationship with human infection using a geographical information system (GIS)
- Includes new radiological findings in non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections in the lung using CT and PET-Scan imaging
Readership
Research scientists, clinical microbiologists and hospital diagnostic technicians, postgraduate medical and science students from third year of study onwards
Table of Contents
1. The Taxonomy of the Genus Mycobacterium
Enrico-Tortoli
2. Identification of Non-Tuberculous Mycobacterium: Conventional versus Rapid Molecular Tests
Ali Akbar Velayati, Parissa Farina, Shima Saif
3. Susceptibility Testing of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria
Imran Ahmed, Rumina Hasan, Sadia Shakoor
4. Future Nontuberculous Mycobacteria DST and Therapeutic Interventions
Sven Hoffner, Diane Ordway
5. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Diseases in Humans
Lars-Olof. Larsson, Rutger Bennet, Margareta Eriksson, Bodil Jonsson and Malin Ridell
6. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Lung Disease
Ruxana T. Sadikot
7. Clinical Presentation of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Using Radiological and CT-Scan Imagining
Payam Mehrian, Poopak Farnia, Jalaledin Ghanavi, Hamidreza Jamaati, Payam Tabarsi, Ali Akbar Velayati
8. Mapping the Footprints of Nontuberculosis Mycobacteria: A Diagnostic Dilemma
Mandira Varma-Basil, Mridula Bose
9. Nosocomial and Healthcare-Associated NTM Infections and Their Control
Sadia Shakoor, Maria Owais, Rumina Hasan and Seema Irfan
10. Epidemiological Distribution of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria using Geographical Information System
Parissa Farnia, Poopak Farina, Jaladein Ghanavi, Ali Akbar Velayati
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146934
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146927
About the Editor
Ali Akbar Velayati
Dr. Velayati is the Director of National Research Institute of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases (NRITLD) at the Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences. He is full professor of Pediatric infectious Disease which has guided more than 200 M.D and PhD students. His previous books on Tuberculosis (Persian-language) has been awarded at national academy of medical sciences. He is head of Mycobacteriology Research Center in NRITLD, where directly monitor the basic and clinical trial on tuberculosis, Dr. Velayati is president of Asian African Society of Mycobacteriology and Chief Editor of International journal of Mycobacteriology.
He has published the majority of work in the Medicine area (64%) and holds a 1.0 FWCI in that area. 2.7 is the average number of citations per publication authored by Dr. Velayati.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mycobacteriology Research Center, Director of the National Research Institute of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (NRITLD), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran
Parissa Farnia
Dr. Farnia has special expertise in Mycobacteriology. She has published the majority of her work in the Medicine area (58%) and holds a 1.0 FWCI in that category. She holds an average number of 3.2 citations per publication. She has published multiple times in journals including the International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Biology; the International Journal of Mycrobacteriology; and the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease.
Dr. Farina’s publications span international, national and institutional collaboration. 32.7% of her publications are co-authored with researchers in other countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Mycobacteriology Research Center, National Research Institute of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (NRITLD), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Science, WHO Collaborating Centre, Masih Daneshvari Hospital, Iran