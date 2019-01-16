Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM)

Dr. Velayati is the Director of National Research Institute of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases (NRITLD) at the Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences. He is full professor of Pediatric infectious Disease which has guided more than 200 M.D and PhD students. His previous books on Tuberculosis (Persian-language) has been awarded at national academy of medical sciences. He is head of Mycobacteriology Research Center in NRITLD, where directly monitor the basic and clinical trial on tuberculosis, Dr. Velayati is president of Asian African Society of Mycobacteriology and Chief Editor of International journal of Mycobacteriology.

He has published the majority of work in the Medicine area (64%) and holds a 1.0 FWCI in that area. 2.7 is the average number of citations per publication authored by Dr. Velayati.