Nontraditional Activation Methods in Green and Sustainable Applications
1st Edition
Microwaves; Ultrasounds; Photo-, Electro- and Mechanochemistry and High Hydrostatic Pressure
Table of Contents
1. Advantages of nontraditional activation methods in green and sustainable chemistry: an introduction
Part 1: Microwave-based activation methods for green and sustainable chemistry
2. Catalytic syntheses by microwave activation
3. Microwave-assisted syntheses in industrial setting
4. Microwave-assisted flow systems
Part 2: Sonochemical activation methods for green and sustainable chemistry
5. Heterogeneous sonocatalysis
6. Sonochemical synthesis of advanced materials
7. Water processing and wastewater treatment by ultrasounds
8. Ultrasonic technology for environmental applications
Part 3: Photocatalytic activation methods for green and sustainable chemistry
9. Environmentally benign synthesis by photocatalysis
10. Sustainable fuels by photocatalysis
Part 4: Electrochemical activation methods for green and sustainable chemistry
11. Electrochemical Synthesis of Fine Chemicals
12. Electrochemical Catalysis
13. Organic Electrochemistry
Part 5: Mechanochemical activation methods for green and sustainable chemistry
14. Application of mechanochemistry for the synthesis of materials: historical perspectives
15. Mechanochemical synthesis of metal-organic frameworks and other advanced materials
16. Synthetic Applications of Mechanochemistry
17. Mechanochemistry and Heterogeneous Catalysis
18. Combination of mechanochemical and ultrasonic activations
Part 6: Additional activation methods for green and sustainable chemistry
19. Chemical reactions by high hydrostatic pressure
20. Environmentally benign food processing by nontraditional activation methods
Description
Nontraditional Activation Methods in Green and Sustainable Applications: Microwaves; Ultrasounds; Photo-, Electro- and Mechan-ochemistry and High Hydrostatic Pressure provides a broad overview of non-traditional activation methods to help readers identify and use appropriate approaches in reducing the environmental impact of their work. Sections discuss the fundamental principles of each method and provide examples of their practical use, illustrating their usefulness. Given the importance of expanding laboratory based technologies to the industrial level, chapters that cover both existing and potential industrial and environmental applications are also included.
Highlighting the usefulness and adaptability of these methods for a range of practical applications, this book is a practical guide for both those involved with the design and application of synthetic methodologies and those interested in the implementation and impact of green chemistry principles in practice, from synthetic and medicinal chemists, to food developers and environmental policy planners.
Key Features
- Discusses, and critically assesses, the advantages of non-traditional activation methods in green and sustainable chemistry applications
- Features individual chapters written by renowned experts in the field
- Contains extensive, state-of-the-art reference sections, providing critically filtered information to readers
Readership
Chemists, Chemical Engineers and Researchers in related fields interested in green chemistry and sustainability (across both academia and industry)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190098
About the Editors
Bela Torok
Dr Torok received his Ph.D. from the University of Szeged, Hungary in Organic Chemistry/Heterogeneous Catalysis in 1995. After receiving his Ph.D. he did postdoctoral training with the 1994 Nobel Laureate George Olah at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles working on the development of environmentally benign alkylate gasoline production. He has held various faculty appointments at Michigan Technological University and the University of Massachusetts Boston, where he is currently a Professor of Chemistry. In 2011/12 he was a visiting professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with the 2005 Nobel Laureate Richard Schrock on the development of new alkene metathesis catalysts. His main research focus is on the design of new green chemistry processes for the synthesis of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The major tools applied in his research are heterogeneous catalysis (both metal and solid acid), catalytic hydrogenation, the application of aqueous medium in organic synthesis and unusual activation methods such as microwave and ultrasonic irradiation. He has published over 150 papers and book chapters, many of them in the journal Green Chemistry and Green Chemistry related books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA
Christian Schafer
Dr Schäfer received his Dipl.-Ing. degree in chemistry after studies at the Technical University Darmstadt and University Bordeaux 1. Subsequently he moved to University of Strasbourg and worked on metal-mediated cyclization reactions under the supervision of Michel Miesch. After obtaining his PhD from the University of Strasbourg in 2013, he moved to the University of Massachusetts Boston to work as a postdoctoral researcher with Béla Török. He is currently a lecturer and research scientist at UMass Boston, where his research interests are in the development of new methods for green transformations with a focus on catalytic hydrogenation in water.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA
