Nonsteady Flame Propagation, Volume 75

Nonsteady Flame Propagation provides information pertinent to flame propagation in gaseous media. This book focuses on linearized treatments and the comparison of their results with experimental observations.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the challenge of nonlinear problems and examines the essentially nonlinear character of the flame phenomena, which has been artificially suppressed in analyses by the use of linearized perturbation treatments. This text then summarizes the development regarding rocket-shaped burners. Other chapters consider the advantages as well as the limitations of linearized analyses. This book discusses as well a general treatment of the discontinuous-flame-front model and summarizes the results of studies of burner that use secondary air. The final chapter deals with re-examining the possibilities of using pulsating combustion in propulsion or in other applications.

This book is a valuable resource for chemical engineers, chemists, scientists, and research workers.