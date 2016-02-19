Nonsteady Flame Propagation, Volume 75
1st Edition
AGARDograph
Table of Contents
Α. Introduction
A.1 References
B Theory of Flame Propagation
B.1 Steady One-Dimensional Flame Fronts
B.2 Flame Fronts of Cylindrical or Spherical Symmetry
B.3 General Steady and Nonsteady Flames
B.3.1 Treatment of the Flame Front as a Surface of Discontinuity
B.3.2 The Effect of Selective Diffusion
B.4 References
C. Perturbation Analysis of Stability and Response of Plane Flame Fronts
C.1 Linearized Treatment for Small Perturbations of Flow Field and Flame Shape
C.1.1 The Flow Field
C.1.2 Boundary Conditions at the Flame Front
C.1.3 Linearized Equation of Flame-Front Response
C.1.4 Dependence of Burning Velocity on Flame Shape and Flow Field
C.1.5 Explicit Flame-Response Equations for Various Flame Models
C.1.6 Spontaneous Instability
C.1.7 Influence of Viscosity on Flame-Front Stability
C.1.8 Effects of Acceleration on Flame-Front Stability
C.2 Analysis of Finite-Amplitude Flame Cells
C.2.1 Steady Finite-Amplitude Periodic Flame Structure
C.2.2 Finite-Amplitude Flame Structure of Radial Symmetry
C.3 References
D. Experimental Studies of Flame-Front Instability
D.1 Spontaneous Instability in Steady Flow
D.2 Studies of Instability by Means of Artificially Disturbed Flames
D.3 Instability in Vibratory Flow
D.4 Instability Due to Interaction of Shock Waves with Flame Fronts
D.5 References
E. Flame Propagation in Tubes and in Closed Vessels
E.1 Introduction
E.2 Propagation in Tubes
E.2.1 Propagation in a Tube Closed at Both Ends
E.2.2 Propagation in a Tube Closed at the Ignition End, Open at the Other End
E.2.3 Propagation in a Tube Open at the Ignition End, Closed at the Other End
E.2.4 Propagation in a Tube Open at Both Ends
E.2.5 Uniform Movement of the Flame
E.2.6 Vibratory Movement of the Flame
E.3 Propagation in a Spherical Chamber
E.3.1 Central Ignition
E.3.2 Lateral Ignition
E.4 Effect of Constrictions on Flame Propagation
E.4.1 Propagation of the Flame Before Reaching the Throttling Device
E.4.2 Propagation of the Flame Beyond the Throttling Device
E.5 References
F. General Considerations of Autonomous Combustion Oscillations
F.1 System Instability
F.2 Acoustic Instability
F.3 Transition Instability
F.4 Energy Sources for Combustion Oscillations
F.5 Theoretical Approach to Problems of Combustion Oscillations
F.6 Rayleigh's Criterion of Driving
F.7 Concluding Remarks
F.8 References
G. Experimental and Theoretical Studies of Combustion Oscillations
G.1 Organ-Pipe Oscillations
G.1.1 The Singing Flame
G.1.2 The Flash Tube
G.1.3 Gauze Tones
G.1.4 Rocket-Shaped Burners
G.1.5 Combustion with Secondary Air
G.1.6 Ramjet-Type Combustors
G.2 Transverse Oscillations
G.2.1 Transverse Afterburner Oscillations
G.2.2 Transverse Oscillations in Rocket Motors
G.3 References
H. Practical Considerations of Combustion Oscillations
H.1 Suppression Methods
H.1.1 Quarter-Wave Tubes and the Helmholtz Resonator
H.1.2 Pressure-Relief Devices
H.1.3 Alteration of Compressor Characteristics
H.1.4 Increasing the Acoustic Damping
H.1.5 Configuration Changes
H.1.6 Suppression Methods Specific to Tangential and Radial Modes of Oscillation
H.2 Applications of Combustion-Driven Oscillations
H.2.1 General Applications
H.2.2 Applications to Specific Problems
H.3 Concluding Remarks
H.4 References
I. Conclusion
I.1 References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Nonsteady Flame Propagation provides information pertinent to flame propagation in gaseous media. This book focuses on linearized treatments and the comparison of their results with experimental observations.
Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the challenge of nonlinear problems and examines the essentially nonlinear character of the flame phenomena, which has been artificially suppressed in analyses by the use of linearized perturbation treatments. This text then summarizes the development regarding rocket-shaped burners. Other chapters consider the advantages as well as the limitations of linearized analyses. This book discusses as well a general treatment of the discontinuous-flame-front model and summarizes the results of studies of burner that use secondary air. The final chapter deals with re-examining the possibilities of using pulsating combustion in propulsion or in other applications.
This book is a valuable resource for chemical engineers, chemists, scientists, and research workers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221625