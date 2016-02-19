Nonsegmented Negative Strand Viruses
1st Edition
Paramyxoviruses and Rhabdoviruses
Description
Nonsegmented Negative Strand Viruses: Paramyxoviruses and Rhabdoviruses consists of papers presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Negative Strand Viruses, held at Hilton Head, S.C., on September 11-17, 1983.This book specifically contains papers on negative strand virus families with nonsegmented genomes, paramyxoviruses and rhabdoviruses. This reference shows the advances in the research of the two virus families, paramyxoviruses and rhabdoviruses. It also illuminates the various stages in the strategy of negative strand virus infections, including adsorption, penetration, mRNA transcription, translation, RNA replication, morphogenesis, and virus release. The biology of virus infection and host response are also addressed.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Segmented Negative Strand Viruses
Genome Structure
Analysis of the Sendai Virus Genome by Molecular Cloning
Non-Coding Regulatory Sequences of the Sendai Virus Genome
Structure of a Complete Clone of the Sendai Virus NP Gene
cDNA Cloning, Mapping, and Translation of Ten Respiratory Syncytial Virus mRNAs
Structural Analysis of Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus Genome
The Polymerase Gene of VSV
Cloning and Sequencing of M mRNA of Spring Viremia of Carp Virus
Characterization of Measles Virus RNA
The Cloning of Morbillivirus Specific RNA
Transcription and Replication
Specificity of Interaction of L, NS, and M Proteins with N-RNA Complex of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus in a Heterologous in Vitro Reconstitution System
Does Modification of the Template Í Protein Play a Role in Regulation of VSV RNA Synthesis?
Binding Studies of NS1 and NS2 of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
Dyad-Symmetry in VSV RNA May Determine the Availability of the RNA-Polymerase Binding Site
The Effect of the ß-? Bond of ATP on Transcription of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
Interactions between Cellular La Protein and Leader RNAs
Effects of Cell Extracts on Transcription by Virion and Intracellular Nucleocapsids of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
Synthesis of the Various RNA Species in Cells Infected with the Temperature-Sensitive Mutants of VSV New Jersey
Characterization of a Mutant of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus with an Aberrant in Vitro Polyadenylation Activity
Role of the Viral Leader RNA in the Inhibition of Transcription by Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
Temperature-Sensitive Mutants of VSV Interfere with the Growth of Wild-Type Virus at the Level of RNA Synthesis
Role of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Proteins in RNA Replication
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Proteins Required for the in Vitro Replication of Defective-Interfering Particle Genome RNA
Characterization of Polycistronic Transcripts in Newcastle Disease Virus-Infected Cells
Molecular Studies on Canine Distemper Virus Replication
RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase Associated with Respiratory Syncytial Virus
The Effects of Interferon on Measles Virus RNA Synthesis
Gene Expression, Protein Synthesis, and Protein Modification
Construction and Expression of a Chimeric Gene of Glycoprotein
Intracellular Processing of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus and Newcastle Disease Virus Glycoproteins
Rescue of VSV in Persistently Infected L Cells by Superinfection with Vaccinia
The Effect of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus on Adenovirus Type 2 Replication
Inhibition of Adenovirus and SV40 DNA Synthesis by Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
Expression of Measles Virus RNA in Brain Tissue
Temporal Changes of Measles Viral Proteins in HeLa Cells Acutely and Persistently Infected with Measles Virus
Modulation of Measles Virus-Specific Protein Synthesis by Cyclic Nucleotides and an Inducer of Adenylate Cyclase
Viral Proteins: Antigenic and Functional Analyses
Fine Structural Analysis and Phosphorylation Site Determination in VSV NS Protein
Mapping Phosphate Residues Required for VSV Transcription on the NS Protein Molecule
Matrix (M) Protein Requirement for the Binding of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Ribonucleocapsid to Sonicated Phospholipid Vesicles
Comparative Nucleotide Sequence Analysis of the Glycoprotein Gene of Antigenically Altered Rabies Viruses
Variation in Glycosylation Pattern of G Proteins among Antigenic Variants of the CVS Strain of Rabies Virus
Change in Pathogenicity and Amino Acid Substitution in the Glycoprotein of Several Spontaneous and Induced Mutants of the CVS Strain of Rabies Virus
How Many Forms of the Newcastle Disease Virus P Protein Are There?
Four Functional Domains on the HN Glycoprotein of Newcastle Disease Virus
Mapping Mutant and Wild-Type M Proteins of Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV) by Repeated Partial Proteolysis
Structural Characterization of Human Parainfluenza Virus 3
Characterization of Structural Proteins of Parainfluenza Virus 3 and mRNAs from Infected Cells
Characterization of Mumps Virus Proteins and RNA
Analysis of the Antigenic Structure and Function of Sendai Virus Protein NP
Monoclonal Antibodies as Probes of the Antigenic Structure and Functions of Sendai Virus Glycoproteins
Variations in Antigenic Determinants of Different Strains of Measles Virus
Positive Identification and Molecular Cloning of the Phosphoprotein (P) of Measles Virus
Identification of a New Envelope-Associated Protein of Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Characterization of the Glycoproteins of Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Biology
Characterization of Rabies Virus Receptor-Rich Regions at Peripheral and Central Synapses
Early Interactions of Rabies Virus with Cell Surface Receptors
Microinjection of Monoclonal Antibodies to Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Nucleocapsid Protein into Host Cells: Effect on Virus Replication
The Coiling of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Nucleocapsids at the Inner Surface of Plasma Membranes: Immunolocalization of the Matrix Protein
Interactions of Viral Proteins with Murine Lymphocytes
Host Range Mutants of Piry Virus: A New Type of Mutant in Drosophila
Early Appearance and Colocalization of Individual Measles Virus Proteins using Double-Label Fluorescent Antibody Techniques
Cross-Reaction of Measles Virus Phosphoprotein with a Human Intermediate Filament: Molecular Mimicry during Virus Infection
Measles Virus Infection of Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes: Importance of the OKT4+ T-Cell Subset
Treatment of Experimental Mumps Meningoencephalitis using Monoclonal Antibodies
Biochemical Aspects of Chemiluminescence Induced by Sendai Virus in Mouse Spleen Cells
Defective Viruses and Virus Persistence
Transcribing VSVNJ DI Particle and Its Biological Activities
Recombination Events during the Generation of DI RNAs of VSV
Structure and Generation of Deletion Mutants of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
Sendai Virus DI RNA Species Containing 3'-Terminal Genome Fragments
Long-Term Persistence by Vesicular Stomatitis Virus in Hamsters
Persistent Infections of BHK-21 Cells with Rabies Virus
Measles Virus Persistent Infections: Modification of Fatty Acid Metabolism
Assembly of Measles Virus Nucleocapsids during Lytic and Persistent Infections
Synthesis of Matrix Protein in a Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis Cell Line
Matrix (M) Protein Alterations Induced by TLCK in Cells Acutely and Persistently Infected with Measles Virus
Mechanisms of RSV DI Particle Interference
The Effect of Virus Persistence on Plasma Membrane-Bound Functions in CNS-Derived Cell Lines
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145084