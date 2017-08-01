Nonmotor Parkinson's: The Hidden Face, Volume 134
1st Edition
Management and the Hidden Face of Related Disorders
Table of Contents
Section 2B: Specific Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease, Part 2
25. Autonomic Dysfunction in Parkinson’s Disease: Cardiovascular Symptoms, Thermoregulation, and Urogenital Symptoms
26. The Gut and Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
27. Constipation in Parkinson’s Disease
28. Understanding and Treating Pain Syndromes in Parkinson’s Disease
29. Sexual Dysfunctions in Parkinson’s Disease: An Underrated Problem in a Much Discussed Disorder
30. Osteoporosis: A Hidden Nonmotor Face of Parkinson’s Disease
31. Weight in Parkinson’s Disease: Phenotypical Significance
32. Visual Dysfunction in Parkinson’s Disease
33. Nonmotor Fluctuations in Parkinson’s Disease
34. Acute Presentation of Nonmotor Symptoms
in Parkinson’s Disease
Section 3: Therapeutics and Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson's Disease
35. Nonmotor Effects of Conventional and Transdermal Dopaminergic Therapies in Parkinson’s Disease
36. Infusional Therapies, Continuous Dopaminergic Stimulation, and Nonmotor Symptoms
37. Deep Brain Stimulation and Nonmotor Symptoms
38. Noninvasive Brain Stimulation and Implications for Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
39. Botulinum Toxin Therapy for Nonmotor Aspects of Parkinson’s Disease
40. Nutrition and Nonmotor Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease
41. Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Exercise in Nonmotor Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease
42. Speech, Voice, and Communication
43. Swallowing Dysfunctions in Parkinson’s Disease
44. Palliative Care and Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease and Parkinsonism
45. Personalized Medicine and Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
Section 4: Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinsonism and Related Disorders
46. Nonmotor Features in Atypical Parkinsonism
47. Nonmotor Symptoms in Vascular and Other Secondary Parkinsonism
48. Nonmotor Symptoms in Dystonia
49. Nonmotor Symptoms in Essential Tremor and Other Tremor Disorders
50. Nonmotor Symptoms in Huntington Disease
51. Nonmotor Symptoms in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: A Systematic Review
52. Nonmotor Manifestations of Wilson’s Disease
53. Tourette Syndrome and Chronic Tic Disorders: The Clinical Spectrum Beyond Tics
Section 5: Nonmotor Parkinson's and Future Directions
54. Nonmotor Parkinson’s and Future Directions
Description
Non-motor Parkinson's: The Hidden Face-Management and the Hidden Face of Related Disorders, Volume 134, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, is an up-to-date and comprehensive textbook addressing non-motor aspects of Parkinson’s disease, a key unmet need. Specific chapters in this updated release include Therapeutics and NMS in PD, Non-motor effects of conventional and transdermal therapies in PD, Infusion therapy, CDD and NMS in PD, DBS and NMS in PD, TMS and implications for NMS in PD, Botulinum toxin therapy and NMS in PD, and Nutrition and NMS in PD, amongst others.
Including practical tips for non-specialists and clinical algorithms, the book contains contributions from over 40 opinion leaders in the field of movement disorders. It provides practitioners and researchers with a laboratory, to bedside, to caregiver perspective.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive textbook on the non motor aspects of Parkinson’s disease
- Includes practical tips and clinical algorithms, and is the only textbook to bring a holistic approach
- Contains contributions from over 40 global opinion leaders in the field of movement disorders
- Provides special chapters on exercise, personalized medicine, osteoporosis, genetics, treatment aspects and nutrition
Readership
Specialists in movement disorders, Trainees in movement disorders, scientists, psychiatrists and psychologists, geriatricians, Neurologists (general and trainee), Allied health specialists, Medical students and university libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 764
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128126042
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128126035
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
K Ray Chaudhuri Serial Volume Editor
Professor K Ray Chaudhuri is the Clinical Director of the National Parkinson Foundation International Centre of Excellence at King’s College and Kings College Hospital London, Lead of the King’s Neuroscience Research and Development unit and Chairman of the Movement Disorders Society Non-motor Study Group at Denmark Hill Campus in London. Professor Ray Chaudhuri also sits on the Nervous Systems Committee of the UK Department of Health, National Institute of Health Research, and serves as a member of the Scientific Programme Committee of the International Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Society. In addition, he serves as a member of clinical advisory groups to Parkinson’s UK and the European Parkinson’s Disease Association. Having published over 350 papers and co-edited 4 books on PD and restless legs syndrome, Professor Ray Chaudhuri currently serves on the editorial board of numerous international journals including Basal Ganglia, the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease and is the editor in chief of the newly launched Nature Parkinson’s Journal. Professor K Ray Chaudhuri has particular expertise in non-motor aspects of PD focused on subtyping, sleep and pain.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Parkinson Foundation International Centre of Excellence, Kings College and Kings College Hospital, London, UK
Nataliya Titova Serial Volume Editor
Dr Nataliya Titova graduated from Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University (Moscow, Russia) and obtained her PhD thesis which was based on a controlled cross sectional and prospective study on clinical and neurophysiological evaluation of de novo Parkinson’s Disease patients. She thereafter trained to become a specialist in Movement Disorders and is now working in the department of neurology, neurosurgery and medical genetics at the Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education «N.I. Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University» of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation, Moscow, Russia. She as an active teacher and researcher in the field of Parkinson’s disease and related conditions and has a special interest in Parkinson’s pathophysiology, non motor symptoms, genetics and biomarkers. She has recently joined the editorial board of the NPJ. Parkinson’s Disease (Nature Partnership Journals), she is also coauthor in several papers on PD pathophysiology and an active member of the International Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Society PD Non Motor Study
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior researcher, Department of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Medical Genetics, Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education «N.I. Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University» of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation, Moscow, Russia