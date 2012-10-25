Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-4

Nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is one of the most important causes of morbidity and therapeutic costs especially in Western countries such as Australia, Europe and United States of America. The overall NMSC rates have risen precipitously in the last three decades, leading to an increase in patients seeking treatment from dermatologists, facial plastic surgeons, plastic surgeons, and related disciplines. The head and neck is a region in which anatomical, functional and aesthetic problems may occur; therefore, clinicians, surgeons and researchers are working to find new diagnostic techniques and therapeutic modalities. This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics reviews different topics in NMSC in-depth with discussion, figures, tables, clinical, histopathological and surgical photographs, and provides an up-to-date information source for the clinicians and surgeons. Guest Editor Cemal Cingi, an expert clinician and researcher in cancers of the head and neck, leads an international panel of authors on this subject.