Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455758715, 9781455758722

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-4

1st Edition

Authors: Cemal Cingi
eBook ISBN: 9781455758722
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455758715
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th October 2012
Description

Nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is one of the most important causes of morbidity and therapeutic costs especially in Western countries such as Australia, Europe and United States of America. The overall NMSC rates have risen precipitously in the last three decades, leading to an increase in patients seeking treatment from dermatologists, facial plastic surgeons, plastic surgeons, and related disciplines. The head and neck is a region in which anatomical, functional and aesthetic problems may occur; therefore, clinicians, surgeons and researchers are working to find new diagnostic techniques and therapeutic modalities. This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics reviews different topics in NMSC in-depth with discussion, figures, tables, clinical, histopathological and surgical photographs, and provides an up-to-date information source for the clinicians and surgeons. Guest Editor Cemal Cingi, an expert clinician and researcher in cancers of the head and neck, leads an international panel of authors on this subject.

About the Authors

Cemal Cingi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Eskisehir  Osmangazi University

