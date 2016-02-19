Nonlinearity and Functional Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120903504, 9780080570440

Nonlinearity and Functional Analysis

1st Edition

Lectures on Nonlinear Problems in Mathematical Analysis

Authors: Melvyn Berger
eBook ISBN: 9780080570440
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120903504
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1977
Page Count: 417
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
15400.00
13090.00
127.00
107.95
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
15400.00
13090.00
43.99
37.39
127.00
107.95
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nonlinearity and Functional Analysis is a collection of lectures that aim to present a systematic description of fundamental nonlinear results and their applicability to a variety of concrete problems taken from various fields of mathematical analysis. For decades, great mathematical interest has focused on problems associated with linear operators and the extension of the well-known results of linear algebra to an infinite-dimensional context. This interest has been crowned with deep insights, and the substantial theory that has been developed has had a profound influence throughout the mathematical sciences.

This volume comprises six chapters and begins by presenting some background material, such as differential-geometric sources, sources in mathematical physics, and sources from the calculus of variations, before delving into the subject of nonlinear operators. The following chapters then discuss local analysis of a single mapping and parameter dependent perturbation phenomena before going into analysis in the large. The final chapters conclude the collection with a discussion of global theories for general nonlinear operators and critical point theory for gradient mappings.

This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of mathematics and physics, and to those with interest in conventional linear functional analysis and ordinary and partial differential equations.

Table of Contents


Preface

Notation and Terminology

Suggestions for the Reader

Part I Preliminaries

Chapter 1 Background Material

1.1 How Nonlinear Problems Arise

1.2 Typical Difficulties Encountered

1.3 Facts from Functional Analysis

1.4 Inequalities and Estimates

1.5 Classical and Generalized Solutions of Differential Systems

1.6 Mappings between Finite-Dimensional Spaces

Notes

Chapter 2 Nonlinear Operators

2.1 Elementary Calculus

2.2 Specific Nonlinear Operators

2.3 Analytic Operators

2.4 Compact Operators

2.5 Gradient Mappings

2.6 Nonlinear Fredholrn Operators

2.7 Proper Mappings

Notes

Part II Local Analysis

Chapter 3 Local Analysis of a Single Mapping

3.1 Successive Approximations

3.2 The Steepest Descent Method for Gradient Mappings

3.3 Analytic Operators and the Majorant Method

3.4 Generalized Inverse Function Theorems

Notes

Chapter 4 Parameter Dependent Perturbation Phenomena

4.1 Bifurcation Theory-A Constructive Approach

4.2 Transcendental Methods in Bifurcation Theory

4.3 Specific Bifurcation Phenomena

4.4 Asymptotic Expansions and Singular Perturbations

4.5 Some Singular Perturbation Problems of Classical Mathematical Physics

Notes

Part III Analysis in the Large

Chapter 5 Global Theories for General Nonlinear Operators

5.1 Linearization

5.2 Finite-Dimensional Approximations

5.3 Homotopy, the Degree of Mappings, and Its Generalizations

5.4 Homotopy and Mapping Properties of Nonlinear Operators

5.5 Applications to Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems

Notes

Chapter 6 Critical Point Theory for Gradient Mappings

6.1 Minimization Problems

6.2 Specific Minimization Problems from Geometry and Physics

6.3 Isoperimetric Problems

6.4 Isoperimetric Problems in Geometry and Physics

6.5 Critical Point Theory of Marston Morse in Hilbert Space

6.7 Applications of the General Critical Point Theories

Notes

Appendix A On Differentiable Manifolds

Appendix B On the Hodge-Kodaira Decomposition for Differential Forms

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
417
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080570440
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120903504

About the Author

Melvyn Berger

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.