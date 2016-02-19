Wave motion in water is one of the most striking observable phenomena in nature. Throughout the twentieth century, development of the linearized theory of wave motion in fluids and hydrodynamic stability has been steady and significant. In the last three decades there have been remarkable developments in nonlinear dispersive waves in general, nonlinear water waves in particular, and nonlinear instability phenomena. New solutions are now available for waves modulatedin both space and time, which exhibit new phenomena as diverse as solitons, resonant interactions, side-band instability, and wave-breaking. Other achievements include the discovery of soliton interactions, and the Inverse Scattering Transform method forfinding the explicit exact solution for several canonical nonlinear partial differential equations.

This monograph is the first to summarize the research on nonlinear wave phenomena over the past three decades, and it also presents numerous applications in physics, geophysics, and engineering.