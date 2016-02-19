Nonlinear Topics in Ocean Physics, Volume 109

Part I - The Dynamics of Mesoscale and Large-scale Flows. A. Theoretical Considerations and Numerical Experiments. Geostrophic vortices (J.C. McWilliams). Nonlinear equatorial waves (J.P.Boyd). The shallow water equations on an F plane (A.D. Kirwan Jr. and J. Liu). Nonlinear stability of ideal fluid equilibria (D.D. Holm). Dynamics of ellipitical lenses using the shallow water equations (D.D. Holm). A variational generalization of the "1.5" layer model (A.D. Kirwan Jr.). Nonlinear dynamics of inertio-gravity waves (M. Farge). Free equilibrium states and wind-driven circulation (A. Griffa). B. Laboratory and Field Experiments. Experiments on vortices and Rossby waves in eastward and westward jets (J. Sommeria, S.D. Meyers and H.L. Swinney). Experiments on planetary scale instabilities (J.E. Hart). Dynamics of fronts and eddies (P.F. Linden). Chaotic Couette-Taylor flow (A. Brandstater and H.L. Swinney). The study of fluid parcel trajectories in large scale ocean flows (A. Provenzale et al.). Directed self-interacting self-avoiding random walks (D.J. Klein and W.A. Seitz). Topographic Rossby wave solitons in the Gulf of Mexico (S. Nakamoto). A variational method for determining absolute velocities from hydrographic data (G. Peggion). Part II - Nonlinear Wave Dynamics. A. Higher Order Theories and Numerical Experiments. Recent advances in nonlinear water waves - an overview (H.C. Yuen). Breaking water waves (D.H. Peregrine). Weakly non-local solitary waves (J.P. Boyd). Nonlinear wave refraction (D.H. Peregrine). The Zakharov and modified Zakharov equations and their applications (L. Shemer and M. Stiassnie). Numerical experiments on chaos and order in the long term evolution of nonlinear waver waves (H.C. Yuen). The fractal dimension of the ocean surface (M. Stiassnie). Nonlinear internal solitary waves in straits with varying width and depth (D. Levi). B. Systems Integrable by the Inverse Scattering Transform. Nonlinear Fourier analysis (A.R. Osborne). Nonlinear wave equations solvable by the spectral transform (A. Degasperis). The relationship between the spectral theories for hte periodic Korteweg-deVries and nonlinear Schroedinger equations (E.R. Tracy et al.). Polycnoidal waves: spatially periodic generalizations of multiple solitons (J.P. Boyd and S.E. Haupt). Nonlinearity in dispersive trapped waves (P.C. Sabatier). Two-dimensional propagation of long nonlinear internal waves (S. Pierini). C. Laboratory and Field Measurements. Periodic waves in shallow water (J. Hammack, N. Scheffner and H. Segur). Some recent experimental results on the effects of long waves on short waves under wind (H.C. Yuen). WAM, A third generation wave model (L. Cavaleri). WAM Application to the Mediterranean Sea - the accuracy of the results (L. Cavaleri). Resonant interactions among ripples (J. Hammack, M. Perlin and D. Henderson).