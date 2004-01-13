Nonlinear Theory of Pseudodifferential Equations on a Half-line, Volume 194

This book is the first attempt to develop systematically a general theory of the initial-boundary value problems for nonlinear evolution equations with pseudodifferential operators Ku on a half-line or on a segment. We study traditionally important problems, such as local and global existence of solutions and their properties, in particular much attention is drawn to the asymptotic behavior of solutions for large time. Up to now the theory of nonlinear initial-boundary value problems with a general pseudodifferential operator has not been well developed due to its difficulty. There are many open natural questions. Firstly how many boundary data should we pose on the initial-boundary value problems for its correct solvability? As far as we know there are few results in the case of nonlinear nonlocal equations. The methods developed in this book are applicable to a wide class of dispersive and dissipative nonlinear equations, both local and nonlocal.