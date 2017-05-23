Nonlinear Theory of Elastic Plates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482274, 9780081023594

Nonlinear Theory of Elastic Plates

1st Edition

Authors: Anh Le Van
eBook ISBN: 9780081023594
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482274
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2017
Page Count: 212
Description

Nonlinear Theory of Elastic Plates provides the theoretical materials necessary for the three plate models—Cosserat plates, Reissner-Mindlin plates and Kirchhoff-Love plates— in the context of finite elastic deformations. One separate chapter is devoted to the linearized theory of Kirchhoff-Love plates, which allows for the study of vibrations of a pre-stressed plate and the static buckling of a plate. All mathematical results in the tensor theory in curvilinear coordinates necessary to investigate the plate theory in finite deformations are provided, making this a self-contained resource.

Key Features

  • Presents the tricky process of linearization, which is rarely dealt with, but explained in detail in a separate chapter
  • Organized in a mathematical style, with definitions, hypotheses, theorems and proofs clearly stated
  • Presents every theorem with its accompanying hypotheses, enabling the reader to quickly recognize the conditions of validity in results

Readership

Students in second year of Master in Structural Mechanics or Civil Engineering. Researchers and teachers in Structural Mechanics or Civil Engineering. All the university libraries containing the exact sciences books

Table of Contents

1. Fundamentals of tensor theory
2. Initial position of a plate
3. Theory of Cosserat plates
4. Theory of Reissner-Mindlin plates
5. Theory of Kirchhoff-Love plates
6. Constitutive laws for plates
7. Linearized theory of Kirchhoff-Love plates

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023594
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482274

About the Author

Anh Le Van

Anh Le van is Professor at the University of Nantes, France. His research at the GeM (Research Institute in Civil and Mechanical Engineering) includes membrane structures and, more specifically, the problems of contact and buckling of these structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Anh Le van, University of Nantes, France

