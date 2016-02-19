Nonlinear Systems and Applications
1st Edition
An International Conference
Description
Nonlinear Systems and Applications: An International Conference contains the proceedings of an International Conference on Nonlinear Systems and Applications held at the University of Texas at Arlington, on July 19-23, 1976. The conference provided a forum for reviewing advances in nonlinear systems and their applications and tackled a wide array of topics ranging from abstract evolution equations and nonlinear semigroups to controllability and reachability. Various methods used in solving equations are also discussed, including approximation techniques for delay systems. Most of the applications are in the area of the life sciences.
Comprised of 59 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on monotonically convergent upper and lower bounds for classes of conflicting populations, followed by an analysis of constrained problems. The reader is then introduced to approximation techniques for delay systems in biological models; differential inequalities for Liapunov functions; and stability or chaos in discrete epidemic models. Subsequent chapters deal with nonlinear boundary value problems for elliptic systems; bounds for solutions of reaction-diffusion equations; monotonicity and measurability; and periodic solutions of some integral equations from the theory of epidemics.
This monograph will be helpful to students, practitioners, and researchers in the field of mathematics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Invited Addresses and Research Reports
Monotonically Convergent Upper and Lower Bounds for Classes of Conflicting Populations
A New View on Constrained Problems
Delay Systems in Biological Models: Approximation Techniques
Convergence of Volterra Series on Infinite Intervals and Bilinear Approximations
Differential Inequalities for Liapunov Functions
Nonlinear Oscillations
A Comparison Principle for Steady-State Diffusion Operators
Stability or Chaos in Discrete Epidemic Models
Analytic Methods for Approximate Solutions of Elliptic Free Boundary Problems
Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems for Elliptic Systems in the Plane
Error Propagation and Catastrophes in Protein Synthesizing Machinery
Some New Applications of Popov's Frequency-Domain Method
Bounds for Solutions of Reaction-Diffusion Equations
Imbedding Methods for Bifurcation Problems and Post-Buckling Behavior of Nonlinear Columns
Monotonicity and Measurability
Chaotic Behavior in Dynamical Systems
Stability Technique and Thought Provocative Dynamical Systems
The Current Status of Abstract Cauchy Problem
On the Method of Cone-Valued Lyapunov Functions
Periodic Solutions of Some Integral Equations from the Theory of Epidemics
Some Recent Progress in Neuro-Muscular Systems
Applications of the Saturability Technique in the Problem of Stability of Nonlinear Systems
Nonlinear Evolution Equations and Nonlinear Ergodic Theorems
On Pure Structure of Dynamic Systems
Optimizing and Extremizing Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems in Lenticular Antennas in Oceanography, Medicine and Communications: Some Solutions and Some Questions
A Model for the Statistical Analysis of Cell Radiosensitivity during the Cell Cycle
Volterra Integral Equations and Nonlinear Semigroups
Contributed Papers
The Mathematical Analysis of a Four-Compartment Stochastic Model of Rose Bengal Transport through the Hepatic System
A More Efficient Algorithm for an Optimal Tour of a Health Care Consumer with Multiple Health Care Facilities in Each County
Stability of Non-Compact Sets
Parametric Excitation as the Means of Energy Transfer in Quantal Systems with Reference to Carcinogenesis and Bioenergetics
Quantum Statistical Foundations for Structural Information Theory and Communication Theory
Boundary Value Problems for Nonlinear Differential Equations
Global Solutions for a Problem of Neutron Transport with Temperature Feedback
Optimal Harvesting for the Logistic and Gompertz Growth Curve
Maximum and Minimum Degeneracy Set of Linear Time-Invariant Delay-Differential Systems of the Neutral Type
On the Controllability to Closed Sets of Nonlinear and Related Linear Systems
A Discrete-time Nonlinear (m + n(-Person Labor MarketSystem with Uncertainty
Time Delays in Predator-Prey Systems
On Selecting a Response Function in Nonlinear Regression
On the Moments of Exponential Decay
On the Steady State of an Age Dependent Model for Malaria
Abstract Volterra Equations with Infinite Delay
The Incidence of Infectious Diseases under the Influence of Seasonal Fluctuations—Analytical Approach
Sum of Ranges of Operators and Applications
A Variation of Razumikhin's Method for Retarded Functional Differential Equations
A Degenerate Problem of Singular Perturbations
Bôcher-Osgood Type Theorems for Third Order Differential Equations
On the Characterization of Macromolecular Length Distributions by Analysis of Electrical Birefringence Decay
Periodic Solutions and Perturbed Semigroups of Linear Operators
Speculative Demand with Supply Response Lag
A Geometrical Study of B-Cell Stimulation and Humoral Immune Response
Generalized Stability of Motion and Vector Lyapunov Functions
Simple Analogs for Nerve Membrane Equations
Oscillations Results for a Nonhomogeneous Equation
The Comparison of a Four-Compartment and a Five-Compartment Model of Rose Bengal Transport through the Hepatic System
Some Properties of Increasing Densifying Mappings
Oscillation in a Non-Linear Parabolic Model of Separated, Cooperatively Coupled Enzymes
Iterative Techniques for Inversion of the Nonlinear Perrin Equations for Diffusion of Spheriods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272245
About the Editor
V. Lakshmikantham
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Arlington, USA