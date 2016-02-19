Nonlinear Systems and Applications

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Invited Addresses and Research Reports

Monotonically Convergent Upper and Lower Bounds for Classes of Conflicting Populations

A New View on Constrained Problems

Delay Systems in Biological Models: Approximation Techniques

Convergence of Volterra Series on Infinite Intervals and Bilinear Approximations

Differential Inequalities for Liapunov Functions

Nonlinear Oscillations

A Comparison Principle for Steady-State Diffusion Operators

Stability or Chaos in Discrete Epidemic Models

Analytic Methods for Approximate Solutions of Elliptic Free Boundary Problems

Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems for Elliptic Systems in the Plane

Error Propagation and Catastrophes in Protein Synthesizing Machinery

Some New Applications of Popov's Frequency-Domain Method

Bounds for Solutions of Reaction-Diffusion Equations

Imbedding Methods for Bifurcation Problems and Post-Buckling Behavior of Nonlinear Columns

Monotonicity and Measurability

Chaotic Behavior in Dynamical Systems

Stability Technique and Thought Provocative Dynamical Systems

The Current Status of Abstract Cauchy Problem

On the Method of Cone-Valued Lyapunov Functions

Periodic Solutions of Some Integral Equations from the Theory of Epidemics

Some Recent Progress in Neuro-Muscular Systems

Applications of the Saturability Technique in the Problem of Stability of Nonlinear Systems

Nonlinear Evolution Equations and Nonlinear Ergodic Theorems

On Pure Structure of Dynamic Systems

Optimizing and Extremizing Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems in Lenticular Antennas in Oceanography, Medicine and Communications: Some Solutions and Some Questions

A Model for the Statistical Analysis of Cell Radiosensitivity during the Cell Cycle

Volterra Integral Equations and Nonlinear Semigroups

Contributed Papers

The Mathematical Analysis of a Four-Compartment Stochastic Model of Rose Bengal Transport through the Hepatic System

A More Efficient Algorithm for an Optimal Tour of a Health Care Consumer with Multiple Health Care Facilities in Each County

Stability of Non-Compact Sets

Parametric Excitation as the Means of Energy Transfer in Quantal Systems with Reference to Carcinogenesis and Bioenergetics

Quantum Statistical Foundations for Structural Information Theory and Communication Theory

Boundary Value Problems for Nonlinear Differential Equations

Global Solutions for a Problem of Neutron Transport with Temperature Feedback

Optimal Harvesting for the Logistic and Gompertz Growth Curve

Maximum and Minimum Degeneracy Set of Linear Time-Invariant Delay-Differential Systems of the Neutral Type

On the Controllability to Closed Sets of Nonlinear and Related Linear Systems

A Discrete-time Nonlinear (m + n(-Person Labor MarketSystem with Uncertainty

Time Delays in Predator-Prey Systems

On Selecting a Response Function in Nonlinear Regression

On the Moments of Exponential Decay

On the Steady State of an Age Dependent Model for Malaria

Abstract Volterra Equations with Infinite Delay

The Incidence of Infectious Diseases under the Influence of Seasonal Fluctuations—Analytical Approach

Sum of Ranges of Operators and Applications

A Variation of Razumikhin's Method for Retarded Functional Differential Equations

A Degenerate Problem of Singular Perturbations

Bôcher-Osgood Type Theorems for Third Order Differential Equations

On the Characterization of Macromolecular Length Distributions by Analysis of Electrical Birefringence Decay

Periodic Solutions and Perturbed Semigroups of Linear Operators

Speculative Demand with Supply Response Lag

A Geometrical Study of B-Cell Stimulation and Humoral Immune Response

Generalized Stability of Motion and Vector Lyapunov Functions

Simple Analogs for Nerve Membrane Equations

Oscillations Results for a Nonhomogeneous Equation

The Comparison of a Four-Compartment and a Five-Compartment Model of Rose Bengal Transport through the Hepatic System

Some Properties of Increasing Densifying Mappings

Oscillation in a Non-Linear Parabolic Model of Separated, Cooperatively Coupled Enzymes

Iterative Techniques for Inversion of the Nonlinear Perrin Equations for Diffusion of Spheriods