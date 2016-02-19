Nonlinear System Analysis
Description
Nonlinear System Analysis focuses on the study of systems whose behavior is governed by nonlinear differential equations. This book is composed of nine chapters that cover some problems that play a major role in engineering and physics.
The opening chapter briefly introduces the difference between linear and nonlinear systems. Considerable chapters are devoted to engineering and physics related problems and their applications to particle accelerators, frequency measurements, and masers. Included in these chapters are important practical problems, such as synchronization, stability of systems with periodic coefficients, and effect of random disturbances. The remaining chapters examine random fluctuations of the motion and self-oscillators.
This book is intended primarily for engineers and physicists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter I. Linearity and Nonlinearity
1. An Example of a Nonlinear System: The Simple Pendulum
2. Conservative Oscillators
3. Approximate Solutions of the Pendulum Equation
4. Exact Solution by Elliptic Integral
5. Representation in a Phase Plane
6. Nonlinear Oscillator with Damping
7. Simple Pendulum with Forcing Function. Resonance
References
Chapter II. Self-Oscillatory Systems
Introduction
1. Electronic Oscillators
2. Phase-Plane Representation
3. Cauchy-Lipschitz Theorem
4. Geometric Study of Periodic Solutions
5. Analytic Approaches to Periodic Phenomena
6. Synchronization of Self-Oscillators
7. Subharmonic Response
References
Chapter III. Classification of Singularities
1. Singular Points
2. Distribution of Singular Points in Phase-Plane R2
3. Static and Dynamic Systems
4. Extension of the Theory: Sources, Sinks, and Transformation Points
5. Transformations of the Vector Field
6. Three-Dimensional Singularities
References
Chapter IV. Systems with Several Degrees of Freedom
1. Introduction
2. Example of a Conservative Oscillator
3. Nonlinear Oscillations in a Particle Accelerator
4. Self-Sustained Oscillators with Two Degrees of Freedom
5. Normal Vibrations on Nonlinear Systems
References
Chapter V. Equivalent Linearization
1. Stating the Problem
2. A Model in Classical Optics
3. Introduction to the Optimal Linearization Method
4. Similarity with Fourier’s Method
5. Optimal Linear Operator
6. Iteration of the Procedure
7. The Describing Function
8. Additive Property of the Describing Function
9. Matrix Calculus in the Analysis of Nonlinear Systems
References
Chapter VI. The Describing Function Method
1. Equation of Feedback Loops
2. Linear and Nonlinear Feedback Loops
3. Nyquist’s Diagram
4. Mikaïlov’s Hodograph
5. Generalization of Mikaïlov’s Hodograph for Nonlinear Systems
6. Applications to Autonomous Systems
7. Applications to Nonautonomous Systems
8. Sensitivity with Respect to Small Changes in Parameters
9. Retarded Actions
10. Multiple-Input Describing Function
References
Chapter VII. Nonlinear Equations with Periodic Coefficients
Introduction
1. Perturbation Method
2. Stepwise Method: Application to the Orbital Stability Problem in a Synchrotron
3. Hamiltonian Representation
4. The Smooth Approximation
References
Chapter VIII. System Response to Random Inputs
1. Campbell’s Theorem
2. Fokker-Planck-Kolmogorov Method
3. Solution of the Fokker-Planck-Kolmogorov Equation Based on Campbell’s Theorem
References
Chapter IX. Random Fluctuations of Self-Oscillators
Introduction
1. Berstein’s Method
2. Blaquière’s Method
3. Lerner’s Quasi-Linear Method
4. Flicker Noise
5. Error in Frequency Measurement Using a Finite Time t'
6. Application to Masers
References
Appendix. Sinusoidal Modes of Electromagnetic Resonators
1. Equation for Linear Oscillations
2. Nonlinear Oscillations: Single Mode
3. Synchronization of Two Modes, Spatially Separated, in the Nonlinear Region
4. Synchronization of Two Modes, Nonspatially Separated, in the Nonlinear Region; Coupling by the Nonlinearity Only
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151665
About the Author
Austin Blaquiere
Affiliations and Expertise
FACULTY OF SCIENCES, PARIS UNIVERSITY OF PARIS, FRANCE