Nonlinear System Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Austin Blaquiere
eBook ISBN: 9780323151665
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 408
Description

Nonlinear System Analysis focuses on the study of systems whose behavior is governed by nonlinear differential equations. This book is composed of nine chapters that cover some problems that play a major role in engineering and physics.

The opening chapter briefly introduces the difference between linear and nonlinear systems. Considerable chapters are devoted to engineering and physics related problems and their applications to particle accelerators, frequency measurements, and masers. Included in these chapters are important practical problems, such as synchronization, stability of systems with periodic coefficients, and effect of random disturbances. The remaining chapters examine random fluctuations of the motion and self-oscillators.

This book is intended primarily for engineers and physicists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter I. Linearity and Nonlinearity

1. An Example of a Nonlinear System: The Simple Pendulum

2. Conservative Oscillators

3. Approximate Solutions of the Pendulum Equation

4. Exact Solution by Elliptic Integral

5. Representation in a Phase Plane

6. Nonlinear Oscillator with Damping

7. Simple Pendulum with Forcing Function. Resonance

References

Chapter II. Self-Oscillatory Systems

Introduction

1. Electronic Oscillators

2. Phase-Plane Representation

3. Cauchy-Lipschitz Theorem

4. Geometric Study of Periodic Solutions

5. Analytic Approaches to Periodic Phenomena

6. Synchronization of Self-Oscillators

7. Subharmonic Response

References

Chapter III. Classification of Singularities

1. Singular Points

2. Distribution of Singular Points in Phase-Plane R2

3. Static and Dynamic Systems

4. Extension of the Theory: Sources, Sinks, and Transformation Points

5. Transformations of the Vector Field

6. Three-Dimensional Singularities

References

Chapter IV. Systems with Several Degrees of Freedom

1. Introduction

2. Example of a Conservative Oscillator

3. Nonlinear Oscillations in a Particle Accelerator

4. Self-Sustained Oscillators with Two Degrees of Freedom

5. Normal Vibrations on Nonlinear Systems

References

Chapter V. Equivalent Linearization

1. Stating the Problem

2. A Model in Classical Optics

3. Introduction to the Optimal Linearization Method

4. Similarity with Fourier’s Method

5. Optimal Linear Operator

6. Iteration of the Procedure

7. The Describing Function

8. Additive Property of the Describing Function

9. Matrix Calculus in the Analysis of Nonlinear Systems

References

Chapter VI. The Describing Function Method

1. Equation of Feedback Loops

2. Linear and Nonlinear Feedback Loops

3. Nyquist’s Diagram

4. Mikaïlov’s Hodograph

5. Generalization of Mikaïlov’s Hodograph for Nonlinear Systems

6. Applications to Autonomous Systems

7. Applications to Nonautonomous Systems

8. Sensitivity with Respect to Small Changes in Parameters

9. Retarded Actions

10. Multiple-Input Describing Function

References

Chapter VII. Nonlinear Equations with Periodic Coefficients

Introduction

1. Perturbation Method

2. Stepwise Method: Application to the Orbital Stability Problem in a Synchrotron

3. Hamiltonian Representation

4. The Smooth Approximation

References

Chapter VIII. System Response to Random Inputs

1. Campbell’s Theorem

2. Fokker-Planck-Kolmogorov Method

3. Solution of the Fokker-Planck-Kolmogorov Equation Based on Campbell’s Theorem

References

Chapter IX. Random Fluctuations of Self-Oscillators

Introduction

1. Berstein’s Method

2. Blaquière’s Method

3. Lerner’s Quasi-Linear Method

4. Flicker Noise

5. Error in Frequency Measurement Using a Finite Time t'

6. Application to Masers

References

Appendix. Sinusoidal Modes of Electromagnetic Resonators

1. Equation for Linear Oscillations

2. Nonlinear Oscillations: Single Mode

3. Synchronization of Two Modes, Spatially Separated, in the Nonlinear Region

4. Synchronization of Two Modes, Nonspatially Separated, in the Nonlinear Region; Coupling by the Nonlinearity Only

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Austin Blaquiere

Affiliations and Expertise

FACULTY OF SCIENCES, PARIS UNIVERSITY OF PARIS, FRANCE

