Nonlinear System Analysis focuses on the study of systems whose behavior is governed by nonlinear differential equations. This book is composed of nine chapters that cover some problems that play a major role in engineering and physics.

The opening chapter briefly introduces the difference between linear and nonlinear systems. Considerable chapters are devoted to engineering and physics related problems and their applications to particle accelerators, frequency measurements, and masers. Included in these chapters are important practical problems, such as synchronization, stability of systems with periodic coefficients, and effect of random disturbances. The remaining chapters examine random fluctuations of the motion and self-oscillators.

This book is intended primarily for engineers and physicists.