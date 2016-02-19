Nonlinear Programming 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124686601, 9781483260327

Nonlinear Programming 3

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Special Interest Group on Mathematical Programming Symposium Conducted by the Computer Sciences Department at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, July 11-13, 1977

Editors: Olvi L. Mangasarian Robert R. Meyer Stephen M. Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483260327
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 486
Description

Nonlinear Programming 3 covers the proceedings of the Special Interest Group on Mathematical Programming Symposium conducted by the Computer Sciences Department at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, on July 11-13, 1977.

This book is composed of 17 chapters. The first eight chapters describe some of the most effective methods available for solving linearly and nonlinearly constrained optimization problems. The subsequent chapter gives algorithms for the solution of nonlinear equations together with computational experience. Other chapters provide some applications of optimization in operations research and a measurement procedure for optimization algorithm efficiency. These topics are followed by discussion of the methods for solving large quadratic programs and algorithms for solving stationary and fixed point problems. The last chapters consider the minimization of certain types of nondifferentiable functions and a type of Newton method.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians and computer scientists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Monotone Operators and Augmented Lagrangian Methods in Nonlinear Programming

The Convergence of Variable Metric Methods for Nonlinearly Constrained Optimization Calculations

A Hybrid Method for Nonlinear Programming

Two-Phase Algorithm for Nonlinear Constraint Problems

Quasi-Newton Methods for Equality Constrained Optimization: Equivalence of Existing Methods and a New Implementation

An Idealized Exact Penalty Function

Exact Penalty Algorithms for Nonlinear Programming

A Variable Metric Method for Linearly Constrained Minimization Problems

Solving Systems of Nonlinear Equations by Broyden's Method with Projected Updates

At the Interface of Modeling and Algorithms Research

Modeling Combinatorial Mathematical Programming Problems by Netforms: An Illustrative Application

On the Comparative Evaluation of Algorithms for Mathematical Programming Problems

A Special Class of Large Quadratic Programs

Computing Stationary Points, Again

A Combinatorial Lemma for Fixed Point Algorithms

Minimisation de Fonctions Localement Lipschitziennes: Applications a la Programmation Mi-Convexe, Mi-Differentiable

A Modified Newton Algorithm for Functions over Convex Sets

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260327

About the Editor

Olvi L. Mangasarian

Robert R. Meyer

Stephen M. Robinson

