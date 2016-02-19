Nonlinear Programming 3
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Special Interest Group on Mathematical Programming Symposium Conducted by the Computer Sciences Department at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, July 11-13, 1977
Nonlinear Programming 3 covers the proceedings of the Special Interest Group on Mathematical Programming Symposium conducted by the Computer Sciences Department at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, on July 11-13, 1977.
This book is composed of 17 chapters. The first eight chapters describe some of the most effective methods available for solving linearly and nonlinearly constrained optimization problems. The subsequent chapter gives algorithms for the solution of nonlinear equations together with computational experience. Other chapters provide some applications of optimization in operations research and a measurement procedure for optimization algorithm efficiency. These topics are followed by discussion of the methods for solving large quadratic programs and algorithms for solving stationary and fixed point problems. The last chapters consider the minimization of certain types of nondifferentiable functions and a type of Newton method.
This book will prove useful to mathematicians and computer scientists.
Monotone Operators and Augmented Lagrangian Methods in Nonlinear Programming
The Convergence of Variable Metric Methods for Nonlinearly Constrained Optimization Calculations
A Hybrid Method for Nonlinear Programming
Two-Phase Algorithm for Nonlinear Constraint Problems
Quasi-Newton Methods for Equality Constrained Optimization: Equivalence of Existing Methods and a New Implementation
An Idealized Exact Penalty Function
Exact Penalty Algorithms for Nonlinear Programming
A Variable Metric Method for Linearly Constrained Minimization Problems
Solving Systems of Nonlinear Equations by Broyden's Method with Projected Updates
At the Interface of Modeling and Algorithms Research
Modeling Combinatorial Mathematical Programming Problems by Netforms: An Illustrative Application
On the Comparative Evaluation of Algorithms for Mathematical Programming Problems
A Special Class of Large Quadratic Programs
Computing Stationary Points, Again
A Combinatorial Lemma for Fixed Point Algorithms
Minimisation de Fonctions Localement Lipschitziennes: Applications a la Programmation Mi-Convexe, Mi-Differentiable
A Modified Newton Algorithm for Functions over Convex Sets
- 486
- English
- © Academic Press 1978
- 1st January 1978
- Academic Press
- 9781483260327