Nonlinear Programming 3 covers the proceedings of the Special Interest Group on Mathematical Programming Symposium conducted by the Computer Sciences Department at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, on July 11-13, 1977.

This book is composed of 17 chapters. The first eight chapters describe some of the most effective methods available for solving linearly and nonlinearly constrained optimization problems. The subsequent chapter gives algorithms for the solution of nonlinear equations together with computational experience. Other chapters provide some applications of optimization in operations research and a measurement procedure for optimization algorithm efficiency. These topics are followed by discussion of the methods for solving large quadratic programs and algorithms for solving stationary and fixed point problems. The last chapters consider the minimization of certain types of nondifferentiable functions and a type of Newton method.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians and computer scientists.