Notes and Reports in Mathematics in Science and Engineering, Volume 5: Nonlinear Problems in Abstract Cones presents the investigation of nonlinear problems in abstract cones. This book uses the theory of cones coupled with the fixed point index to investigate positive fixed points of various classes of nonlinear operators.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the fundamental properties of cones coupled with the fixed point index. This text then employs the fixed point theory developed to discuss positive solutions of nonlinear integral equations. Other chapters consider several examples from integral and differential equations to illustrate the abstract results. This book discusses as well the fixed points of increasing and decreasing operators. The final chapter deals with the development of the theory of nonlinear differential equations in cones.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate students in mathematics. Mathematicians and researchers will also find this book useful.