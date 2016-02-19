Nonlinear Phenomena in Mathematical Sciences
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Conference on Nonlinear Phenomena in Mathematical Sciences, Held at the University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas, June 16–20, 1980
Nonlinear Phenomena in Mathematical Sciences contains the proceedings of an International Conference on Nonlinear Phenomena in Mathematical Sciences, held at the University of Texas at Arlington, on June 16-20,1980. The papers explore trends in nonlinear phenomena in mathematical sciences, with emphasis on nonlinear functional analytic methods and their applications; nonlinear wave theory; and applications to medical and life sciences.
In the area of nonlinear functional analytic methods and their applications, the following subjects are discussed: optimal control theory; periodic oscillations of nonlinear mechanical systems; Leray-Schauder degree theory; differential inequalities applied to parabolic and elliptic partial differential equations; bifurcation theory, stability theory in analytical mechanics; singular and ordinary boundary value problems, etc. The following topics in nonlinear wave theory are considered: nonlinear wave propagation in a randomly homogeneous media; periodic solutions of a semilinear wave equation; asymptotic behavior of solutions of strongly damped nonlinear wave equations; shock waves and dissipation theoretical methods for a nonlinear Schr?dinger equation; and nonlinear hyperbolic Volterra equations occurring in viscoelasticity. Applications to medical and life sciences include mathematical modeling in physiology, pharmacokinetics, and neuro-mathematics, along with epidemic modeling and parameter estimation techniques.
This book will be helpful to students, practitioners, and researchers in the field of mathematics.
Contributors
Preface
Honoring Professor Lamberto Cesari
Invited Addresses and Research Reports
Group Properties of un = [f(u)ux]x
Perturbation and Bifurcation in a Discontinuous Nonlinear Eigenvalue Problem
A Singular Fourier Problem with Nonlinear Boundary Condition
Diversity and Spatial Effects on Competitive Systems
A Bang-Bang Type Theorem for Measures
Some Optimal Control Problems for the Helmholtz Equation
Stability of a Large Flexible Beam in Space
Some Constructions in Semi-Dynamical Systems
Identification of Nonlinear Delay Systems Using Spline Methods
Parameter Estimation Techniques for Nonlinear Distributed Parameter Systems
Projection Techniques for Nonlinear Elliptic PDE
An Operational Equation Arising in Synthesis of Optimal Control
The Problem of Graffi-Cesari
A Variational Approach to Solving Semilinear Equations at Resonance
Exchange of Stability and Hopf Bifurcation
Monotone Method for Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems by Linearization Techniques
Existence and Uniqueness of Solutions to Nonlinear-Operator-Differential Equations Generalizing Dynamical Systems of Automatic Spaceship Navigation
A Numerical Method for a Free Surface Density-Driven Flow
Vortex Motions and Their Stability
The Hamilton-Jacobi Equation with an Unbounded Inhomogeneity
Finite Difference Methods for Identification of Hereditary Control Systems
Models of Vertically Transmitted Diseases with Sequential-Continuous Dynamics
Vertically Transmitted Diseases
A Stochastic Compartimentai Model of Preinfarction Angina
A Nonlinear Diffusion System Modelling the Spread of Oro-Faecal Diseases
Existence of Solutions of Hyperbolic Problems
Applications of Differential Inequalities to Gas Lubrication Theory
Comparison Principle and Theory of Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems
Differential Equations with Discontinuous Nonlinearities
An Estimate for the Solution of a Certain Functional Differential Equation of Neutral Type
A Semidiscretization Procedure for Fitzhugh-Nagumo Equations
Bifurcation of Periodic Solutions of Nonlinear Equations in Age-Structured Population Dynamics
Conservation Laws with Dissipation
On Fixed Points of Multivalued Maps
Bifurcation of Stable Periodic Solutions for Periodic Quasilinear Parabolic Equations
Continuity of Weak Solutions to Certain Singular Parabolic Equations
A Problem Arising in the Mathematical Theory of Epidemics
A Collinear A7-Body Problem of Classical Electrodynamics
On Qualitative Properties of Nonlinear Compartmental Systems
The Asymptotic Form of Nonoscillatory Solutions to Fourth-Order Equations
Identification of Nonlinear Compartmental Systems with an Application to the Modelling of the Enzyme Cytochrome P-450
Some Applications of Hadamard's Inverse Function Theorem
Comparison Theorems for Riccati Differential Equations in a B*-Algebra
Oscillations Périodiques des Systèmes Mécaniques Non Lineaires Excitées par des Distributions δ (Percussions) ou δ'
Representation and Asymptotic Behavior of Strongly DampedEvolution Equations
Degree Theoretic Methods in Optimal Control
A Galerkin Numerical Method for a Class of Nonlinear Reaction-Diffusion Systems
On a Semi-Coercive Quasi-Variational Inequality
A Threshold Model of Antigen Antibody Dynamics with Fading Memory
One Phenomenon in Nonlinear Oscillations
Two Fixed Point Principles
Cheap Shooting Methods for Self-Adjoint Problems Using Initial Value Methods
On Entire Solutions in Some Nonlinear Fourth-Order Elliptic Equations
On the Existence of Large Amplitude Plane-Polarized Alfven Waves
Direct Computer Simulation of Nonlinear Waves in Solids, Liquids, and Gases
Functional Equations of Fredholm-Type and Nonlinear Boundary Value Problems
On Structural Identification
Recent Results for Wave Equations of Rayleigh and Van der Pol Type
Group Theoretical Methods and the Nonlinear Schrodinger Equation
Small Deviations from Symmetry in Models in Population Biology
Controllability of Systems which Generate Solvable Lie Algebras and the Associated Problems in Nonlinear Functional Analysis
Positive Solutions of Reaction-Diffusion Systems with Nonlinear Boundary Conditions and the Fixed Point Index
On Bifurcation from Infinity for Positive Solutions on Second-Order Elliptic Eigenvalue Problems
The Principle of Biological Equivalence and Mathematical Modeling in Physiology
A Class of Conservative Methods for the Numerical Solution of Multiphase Stefan Problems
Conjugates of Differential Flows II
Properties of Solutions of Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations Using Finite Element Methods
An Approximation Scheme for Delay Equations
The Center of a Transformation Group
A Priori Bounds in Nonlinear Shell Theory
The Riccati Integral Equation Arising in Optimal Control of Delay Differential Equations
Existence and Asymptotic Behavior of Reaction-Diffusion Systems via Coupled Quasi-Solutions
Emergence of Periodic and Nonperiodic Motions in a Burgers' Channel Flow Model
Nonhomogeneous Boundary Conditions for Generalized Ordinary Differential Subspaces
Weak Continuity and Compactness of Nonlinear Operators
Asymptotic Behavior of the Renewal Equation Arising in the Gurtin Population Model
Asymptotic Behavior for a Strongly Damped Nonlinear Wave Equation
Nonlinear Functional Analysis and Periodic Solutions of Semilinear Wave Equations
On Some Semilinear Problems without Compactness
Transformation Techniques and Numerical Solution of Minimax Problems of Optimal Control: Preliminary Results
Bifurcation of Closed Paths from a Closed Path in R2
Local Estimates and the Existence of Multiple Solutions to Nonlinear Elliptic Problems
Sequence of Iterates in Locally Convex Spaces
On Well-Posed and Ill-Posed Extremal Problems
A Nonlinear Volterra Equation in Viscoelasticity
A Model of Whole Muscles Incorporating Functionally Important Nonlinearities
Asymptotic Limit and Blowing-Up Behavior of Solutions for a Reaction-Diffusion System
Large-Scale Eigenmodes of a Turbulent Flat-Plate Boundary Layer
Nonlinear Oscillations in Triggered Systems
Behavior of Solutions of Some Spatially Dependent Integrodifferential Equations
Nonlinear Equations and Passive Networks
A Briot-Bouquet Equation and Subordination
Global Stability of Balanced Predator-Prey Systems
Nonlinear Semigroups, Accretive Operators, and Applications
Activation-Inhibition Patterns
On the Development of an Intrinsic Definition of the Leray-Schauder Degree
Some Recent Developments in the Infinite Time Optimal Control Problem
On Some Nonlinear Problems of Analytical Mechanics and Theory of Stability
Periodic Environments, Harvesting, and a Riccati Equation
A Heuristic Way of Finding Linear Problems from Soliton Solutions of Nonlinear Wave Equations
Existence of Carathéodory-Martin Evolutions
Estimates for Vector-Valued Elliptic-Parabolic Problems of the Second Order
Qualitative Behavior of Ordinary Differential Equations of the Quasilinear and Related Types
On the Existence of Lyapunov Functions in General Systems
Differential Modules and Theorem of Hukuhara-Turrittin
Time-Dependent Integrodifferential Equations in Banach Spaces
Solvability of Nonlinear Odd-Ordered Differential Equations Using K-Monotonicity
Monotonicity and Upper Semicontinuity of Multifunctions
Classification of Certain Continuous Flows
Pharmacokinetic Systems Analysis: Some New Formulations
Functional Difference Equations and an Epidemic Model
Necessary and Sufficient Conditions for Continuous Dependence of Fixed Points of a-Condensing Maps
Differential Inequalities—In Memoriam of Jacek Szarski (1921-1980)
Asymptotic Conditions for Forced Nonlinear Oscillations
Lyapunov Functions for Evolution Equations in Hilbert Spaces via the Operational Riccati Equation
Models of Cell Kinetics and the Estimation of Macromolecular Synthesis Rates
Distributional and Analytic Solutions of Functional Differential Equations
Modeling Cellular Systems and Aging Processes: II. Some Thoughts on Describing an Asynchronously Dividing Cellular System
- No. of pages:
- 1062
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272054
V. Lakshmikantham
University of Texas at Arlington, USA